BROOKVILLE — Here are the results from Saturday’s DeMans Team Sports Track and Field Invitational. No team titles were awarded in the individual-only format.
Team Key
Bellefonte (BF), Brookville (BKV), Cameron County (CC), Coudersport (CO), Cranberry (CR), DuBois CC (DCC), Johnsonburg (JB), Keystone (KY), Port Allegany (PA), Redbank Valley (RBV), River Valley (RV).
BOYS
4x800-meter relay: 1. Bellefonte (Dillon Sette, Alex Mansfield, Alexander Crist, Eric Bennett), 9:03.87; 2. Coudersport, 9:37.65; 3. Redbank Valley, 10:28.11; 4. Otto-Eldred, 10:55.26; 5. DuBois CC, 11:06.44.
110 hurdles: 1. Marquese Gardlock, RBV, 16.26; 2. Ian Pete, BKV, 16.27; 3. Kellan Haines, 17.28; 4. Drew Slaughenhaupt, KY, 17.49; 5. Miah Wry, CR, 17.96; 6. Jacob Showers, BF, 18.15.
100 dash: 1. Hunter Geer, BKV, 11.55; 2. Aiden Ortz, RBV, 11.74; 3. Jack Pete, BKV, 11.76; 4. Ashton Kahle, RBV, 11.83; 5. Ethan Ross, CO, 11.88; 6. Allen Johnston, NC, 11.96.
1,600 run: 1. Kevin Sherry, CO, 4:33.23; 2. Matt Woolcock, CR, 4:45.72; 3. Chase Ebeling, BF, 4:52.16; 4. Landon Schmader, DCC, 4:55.29; 5. Jonathan Hansford, KY, 5:07.6; 6. Daniel Mussett, BF, 5:07.78.
4x100 relay: 1. Keystone (Tyler Albright, Kyle Nellis, Mason Thompson, Bret Wingard), 45.17; 2. Redbank Valley, 45.69; 3. Bellefonte, 46.61; 4. Cranberry, 47.77; 5. River Valley, 48.79; 6. Brookville, 48.85.
400 dash: 1. Jack Gill, BKV, 54.22; 2. Dillone Sett, BF, 55.05; 3. River Cramer, PA, 55.5; 4. Zackary McFarlin, RV, 55.6; 5. Grady Garrison, BF, 55.84; 6. Logan Oakes, BKV, 56.61.
300 hurdles: 1. Ian Pete, BKV, 41.04; 2. Kellan Haines, BKV, 44.21; 3. Christian Miller, CR, 44.84; 4. Logan Maholic, OE, 46.58; 5. Daniel Turner, BKV, 47.51; 6. Jacob Showers, BF, 47.68.
800 run: 1. Jack Gill, BKV, 2:05.77; 2. Aaron Myers, JB, 2:05.94; 3. Eric Bennett, BF, 2:07.17; 4. Garner McMaster, BKV, 2:08.1; 5. Matt Woolcock, CR, 2:08.78; 6. Landon Schmader, DCC, 2:09.25.
200 dash: 1. Hunter Geer, BKV, 23.44; 2. Ethan Ross, CO, 23.75; 3. Mason Thompson, KY, 23.92; 4. Ashton Kahle, RBV, 23.95; 5. Micah Wry, CR, 24.17; 6. Aiden Ortz, RBV, 24.6.
3,200 run: 1. Kevin Sherry, CO, 9:44.84; 2. Chase Ebeling, BF, 10:24.8; 3. Eli Schreiber, JB, 10:37.48; 4. Caleb Vinnedge, BF, 10:43.38; 5. Daniel Mussett, BF, 11:32.6; 6. Jonathan Hansford, KY, 11:37.43.
4x400 relay: 1. Brookville (Cooper Shall, Jack Gill, Hunter Geer, Ian Pete), 3:36.94; 2. Keystone, 3:44.58; 3. Bellefonte, 3:44.84; 4. DuBois CC, 3:54.64.
High jump: 1. Jacob Lobaugh, JB, 6-2; 2. Ryan Love, OE, 5-8; 3. Izaiah Yarger, KY, 5-6; 4. Ryan Geer, BKV, 5-4; 5. Kellan Haines, BKV, John Burke, CL, Sawyer Batterson, CO and Ethan Wilson, CO, 5-2.
Long jump: 1. Ryan Love, OE, 19-11; 2. Aiden Ortz, BKV, 19-10; 3. Enoch Aboussou, JB, 19-5; 4. John Burke, CL, 18-10; 5. John Colgan, BKV, 18-9; 6. Nick Shaffer, BKV, 18-7.5.
Triple jump: 1. Enoch Aboussou, JB, 42-6.5; 2. John Colgan, BKV, 40-0; 3. Ryan Love, OE, 39-9; 4. Bret Wingard, KY, 39-5; 5. Ray-shene Thomas, OE, 38-11; 6. Zane Hummel, BF, 38-2.
Pole vault: 1. Dane Wenner, CR, 11-0; 2. Antony Spence, RBV, 11-0; 3. Ryan Miller, BV, 10-6; 4. Scott Finch, CR, 10-6; 5. Rayce Milliard, JB, 9-6; 6. Brecken Cieleski, BKV, 9-0.
Shot put: 1. Cam Wagner, RBV, 47-1.25; 2. Brayden Delp, RBV, 43-1.5; 3. William Spratt, BF, 52-5.75; 4. Lee Przbys, BF, 40-7.5; 5. Dylan Hajzus, CO, 39-4; 5. Josh Beal, KY, 39-4.
Discus: 1. Cam Wagner, RBV, 169-5; 2. William Spratt, BF, 133-0; 3. Kade Minick, RBV, 129-4; 4. Ryan Hummell, CL, 122-3; 5. William Brininger, BF, 121-5; 6. Brock Champluvier, KY, 111-4.
Javelin: 1. Ryan Hummell, CL, 164-10; Wyatt Lucas, BKV, 147-5; 3. Dylan Hajzus, CO, 146-11; 4. William Brininger, BF, 146-1; 5. Kevin Pearsall, CR, 143-3; 6. Kellan Haines, BKV, 135-3.
GIRLS
4x800-meter relay: 1. North Clarion (Bella Scott, Brynn Siegel, Gia Babington, Sophie Babington), 10:49.14; 2. DuBois CC, 11:05.07; 3. Bellefonte, 11:33.07; 4. Brookville, 12:02.02; 5. Redbank Valley, 12:43.3.
100 hurdles: 1. Elaina Wry, CR, 17.92; 2. Emalie Best, NC, 18.11; 3. Kerri Shutika, BF, 18.64; 4. Olivia Schott, PA, 18.72; 5. Maria Anderson, CR, 18.94; 6. Emma Prenni, RV, 18.98.
100 dash: 1. Laiyla Russell, CR, 13.06; 2. Morgan Monnoyer, BKV, 13.3; 3. Annasophia Stauffer, JB, 13.48; 4. Kerri Shutika, Bellefonte, 13.5; 5. Faith Jacob, DCC, 13.77; 6. Claire Clouse, RBV, 13.78.
1,600 run: 1. Morgan McNaughton, CL, 5:52.65; 2. Jordan Montgomery, CR, 5:55; 3. Madelyn Schmader, DCC, 5:56.06; 4. Brynn Siegel, NC, 5:59.58; 5. Bella Scott, NC, 6:00.57; 6. Elizabeth Frame, CO, 6:03.56.
4x100 relay: 1. Brookville (Kailin Bowser, Autumn Walter, Emily Martz, Morgan Monnoyer), 52.16; 2. Johnsonburg, 53.48; 3. Cranberry, 53.86; 4. Bellefonte, 55.01; 5. Keystone, 55.56; 6. Coudersport, 56.28.
400 dash: 1. Sara McConnell, RV, 1:02.18; 2. Faith Jacob, DCC, 1:02.56; 3. Gia Babington, NC, 1:03.91; 4. Emily Martz, BKV, 1:05.48; 5. Ayanna Ferringer, CR, 1:05.58; 6. Macie Popchak, CO, 1:05.7.
300 hurdles: 1. Emalie Best, NC, 51.87; 2. Paris Stern, DCC, 53.55; 3. Riley Peterson, CR, 55.78; 4. Ady Bell, OE, 56.65; 5. Ruby Smith, CL, 56.66; 6. Keja Elmer, RBV, 56.99.
800 run: 1. Adria Magnusson, JB, 2:31.84; 2. Morgan McNaughton, CL, 2:34.19; 3. Mikenna Farabaugh, CC, 2:34.63; 4. Jordan Montgomery, CR, 2:36.21; 5. Zoe Puhala, DCC, 2:39.99; 6. Sophie Babington, NC, 2:41.21.
200 dash: 1. Annasophia Stauffer, JB, 27.14; 2. Laiyla Russell, CR, 27.49; 3. Kerry Shutika, BF, 27.82; 4. Morgan Monnoyer, BKV, 27.95; 5. Abbi Sell, KY, 28.88; 6. Aaralyn Robinson, CC, 28.9.
3,200 run: 1. Brynn Siegel, NC, 13:10.21; 2. Ashleigh Aukerman, BF, 14:05.43; 3. Haley Herr, BF, 14:32.8; 4. Jessica McCracken, CL, 15:01.33; 5. Kate Rarrick, BF, 15:43.38; 6. Samantha Heller, KY, 16:16.03.
4x400 relay: 1. DuBois Central Catholic (Sophia Rooney, Madeyln Schmader, Chloe Benden, Faith Jacob), 4:25.58; 2. Johnsonburg, 4:26.07; 3. Cranberry, 4:33.56; 4. Brookville, 4:35.52; 5. North Clarion, 4:39.74; 6. Bellefonte, 4:47.86.
High jump: 1. Brooke Kessler, CL, 4-11; 2. Sara McConnell, RV, 4-11; 3. Mackenzie Hooftallen, CC, 4-9; 4. Zoey Ferguson, CL, and Hope Jacob, DCC, 4-7; 6. Ryley Pago, RBV, 4-7.
Long jump: 1. Brooke Kessler, CL, 16-9; 2. Olivia Schott, PA, 15-9; 3. Alivia Huffman, RBV, 15-4; 4. Aubree Lorenzo, CC, 14-11.5; 5. Vanessa VanWhy, CO, and Sara Proctor, BF, 14-11.
Triple jump: 1. Laiyla Russell, CR, 31-11; 2. Vanessa VanWhy, CO, 31-2.5; 3. Olivia Schott, PA, 31-2; 4. Ava Patrick, KY, and Josie Underwood, BF, 30-10; 6. Brooke Kessler, CL, 29-11.
Pole Vault: 1. Mackenna Rankin, RBV, 8-0; 2. Sara Colton, KY, and Lexie Allen, DCC, 6-6; 4. Kathryn Gearhart, BF and Lauren Benner, BF, 6-0.
Shot put: 1. Emily Jackson, RV, 36-1.5; 2. Ella Lindberg, JB, 32-2.5; 3. Rebekah Ketner, NC, 31-3.5; 4. Eva Bloom, DCC, 29-11; 5. Brenna Armstrong, NC, 29-6; 6. Jessica Barger, RV, 29-4.5.
Discus: 1. Taylor English, OE, 104-6; 2. Emily Jackson, RV, 92-6; 3. Ella Lindberg, JB, 90-3; 4. Ruby Smith, CL, 90-1; 5. Madison Foringer, RBV, 89-6; 6. Brooklyn Edmonds, RBV, 87-7.
Javelin: 1. Morgan Stover, CR, 127-5; 2. Alivia Huffman, RBV, 117-3; 3. Lillian Shaffer, RBV, 112-4; 4. Ruby Smith, CL,