BROOKVILLE — It’s not as much of a rush this year in the opening weekend for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team.
A year ago with the COVID-19 shutdown looming, the Raiders traveled out to Reynolds and got a dual meet in against their District 10 rivals. This Saturday, it’s back to the annual trip to the Sheetz Kickoff Classic at Greenville High School.
Another promising season lies ahead for the Raiders, who were 11-6 in dual meets last year after winning their eighth D9 Class 2A title and ninth team title at the individual district meet in the past 11 years.
Redbank Valley is the last D9 team to beat the Raiders on the mat — the 2013 Dual final — and it’s been 81 straight wins on the mat for the Raiders vs. any district team since then with a forfeit loss to Brockway in 2014 due to the use of an ineligible wrestler.
The Raiders are heavily favored again for both titles and it’s not real clear who No. 2 in the district is at this point. Head coach Dave Klepfer enters his 18th season with 277 wins, 236 of them coming in that 11-year span against 42 losses.
His program has won 48 individual D9 titles, six gold medals at states and another 25 top-eight medal finishes since the 2010-11 season. And with a 25-man roster that includes nine wrestlers from last year’s postseason lineup, he’s very optimistic.
“We have a big group back from last year and we’re pretty excited and I feel like we have some guys who are really pushing each other and it should be very interesting with some of the wrestle-offs we have,” Klepfer said last week. “We’re just excited to get back into it this year and hopefully have somewhat of a normal season, if there is such a thing.”
The Raiders have had three straight years with state champions — Nathan Taylor last year and Colby Whitehill twice before that — and that streak is never easy to continue, although senior and Lehigh recruit Owen Reinsel will take a crack at keeping things going. He’s sitting at 99 career wins with three district titles and two fourth-place state medals going into his final season.
Senior Bryce Rafferty is a returning D9 champion while junior Jackson Zimmerman was a runner-up. Sophomore Jared Popson, and juniors Brecken Cieleski and Coyha Brown were fourth. And after missing last year with a shoulder injury, junior Brayden Kunselman is back in the lineup after winning a district title and qualifying for states his freshman year.
“I’ve told people it’s going to be interesting because it’s a nice mix there,” Klepfer said. “Three or four freshmen could find their way into the lineup and then we have a few sophomores, junior and a couple of those stud seniors who have carried us a ways.
“I’d say we’re pretty balanced the whole way up through with not many holes or areas where people are going to bonus us, I don’t think. In dual meets, we’ll be strong at least in our area. As opposed to previous years, we’ll have some depth.”
Reinsel was 29-5 last year, finishing fourth at 120 pounds and all five of those losses — three to Bishop McCort’s Mason Gibson and two to Reynolds’ Gary Steen — came to nationally ranked phenoms. Both are gone this year and Reinsel will chase for a title as a 132-pounder most likely.
“He’s a quiet leader, not very vocal and that can be good and bad, but he shows how it’s supposed to be done and I guess he kind of expects people to follow his lead and do the right things,” Klepfer said. “He’s all business when he comes through the door for the most part and he’s definitely all business on the mat. We’re looking for him to take some of that leadership role along with a few other guys and underclassmen.”
Rafferty returns to defend his title at 215, going 19-5 last year, while Zimmerman (18-8) was runner-up at 172. He’ll move up to 189 with Bryce Weaver also looking for time at that weight.
Kunselman was a sparkling 35-8 his freshman year at 120, earning a trip to Hershey with a third-place regional finish and went 1-2 at states. He’ll be at 138 this year.
“Usually losing a year hurts a lot of kids, but Brayden is a smart kid and been around the sport a long time and I’m sure to some degree it’s set him back some, but he has really kind of picked up where he left off in the room,” Klepfer said. “He hasn’t skipped too much of beat.
“Getting a guy back of his caliber is obviously very huge for our team.”
At the other weights, sophomore Chris Carroll will have his varsity debut at 103 with Jared Popson (13-10) at 112 where he finished third at districts last year. At 120, freshman Owen Fleming and senior Logan Oakes (11-7) vie for the spot. Oakes wrestled there in the postseason lineup last year.
At 126, it’s either sophomore Antonio Thornton or freshman Cole Householder.
Junior Brecken Cieleski (7-15), who started at 132 in the postseason last year and sophomore Burke Fleming (2-14), a starter at 145, will complete for the spot at 145 while senior Josh Popson (8-13) holds down 152.
It’s a wide-open battle for 160 as five wrestlers compete for the spot — junior Carson Weaver, and freshmen Gavin Kelly, Gavin Baughman, Gavin Hannah and Kolton Griffin — with a combined zero varsity matches under their belt going into the season.
It’s another freshman Easton Belfiore competing for the spot at 172 with junior Coyha Brown, who was fourth at districts at 152 and finished 7-16 last year.
Sophomore Danny Drake and junior Caden Marshall back up Rafferty at 215 while junior Baily Miller is the team’s lone heavyweight. He backed up Taylor last year, finishing 2-2.
ROSTER
Seniors: Owen Reinsel, Josh Popson, Bryce Rafferty, Logan Oakes.
Juniors: Brayden Kunselman, Jackson Zimmerman, Coyha Brown, Baily Miller, Caden Marshall, Brecken Cieleski, Hunter Greeley, Carson Weaver, Bryce Weaver.
Sophomores: Danny Drake, Chris Carroll, Antonio Thornton, Burke Fleming, Jared Popson, Gavin Baughman.
Freshmen: Cole Householder, Easton Belfiore, Gavin Hanna, Gavin Kelly, Kolton Griffin, Owen Fleming.
SCHEDULE
December
Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville
11-Meadville, 10:10 a.m.
11-Greenville, 11:20 a.m.
11-Cranberry, 12:30 p.m.
11-Saegertown, 2:50 p.m.
11-Conneaut Area, 4 p.m.
15-DuBois
17-18-King of the Mountain Tournament, Central Mountain H.S.
21-Titusville
23-at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.
28-Redbank Valley
January
5-Johnsonburg
7-8-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP
13-at Brockway
15-Host Ultimate Duals
20-at Curwensville
25-at St. Marys
27-at Punxsutawney
February
1-Ridgway
5-D9 Duals, DuBois
10-12-PIAA Duals, Hershey
26-D9 Tournament, Clarion U., TBA
March
4-5-at Regionals, Sharon
10-12-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Dual meets start at 7 p.m. or after junior high match unless otherwise noted.