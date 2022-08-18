Disc Golf Tournament winners
Division winners were (from left) Cameron Webber, MA1 division with 19-under par; Zachary Long, MA3 division with nine-under; Matthew McFadden, MA2 division with 15-under; Keith Hughes, MA40 division with 14-under.

 Alex Nelson

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Disc Golf Club hosted its first sanctioned tournament last weekend at its course at the Pinecrest Country Club, marking a major milestone for the organization and sport in the area.

The organization that is now the Jefferson County Disc Golf Club first approached the country club about building the course in 2018. By 2020, a regular disc golf league was playing the course regularly, and the first tournament was held.

