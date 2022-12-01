Here are the annual District 9 League champions since the creation of the league for the 1919-20 season. The charter members of the league were DuBois, Clearfield, Reynoldsville, Punxsutawney, Brookville and New Bethlehem. Only DuBois and Punxsutawney have remained in the league since its inception.
Through the years, the league has been called different names, such as the District 9 Southern Section Class A League, Class double-A league, Class AAAA/AAA League and District 9 Section 1. In most years up through the 1979-80 season, the league champion received an automatic bid to the state playoffs or played the district’s northern section large school champion. That was usually Bradford or Kane until both joined the league.
Bradford and Kane, no longer a member, joined the league in 1955 while St. Marys came aboard in 1968. Elk County Catholic joined the District 9 League prior to the 1974-75 season. Brookville left the league to play in the Clarion County League/Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference for 18 seasons from 1980-81 to 1997-98 before returning. Charter member Clearfield left the league following the 2009-10 season.
Other schools have been a part of the league, such as Brockway and Curwensville and in the first couple decades, the league was combined with the smaller school division in a short-lived format.
District 9 League Champions-BOYS
1920-DuBois
1921-DuBois
1922-Clearfield
1923-Brookville
1924-Clearfield
1925-Clearfield
1926-DuBois
1927-Brookville
1928-Punxsutawney
1929-Punxsutawney
1930-Punxsutawney
1931-DuBois
1932-DuBois
1933-DuBois
1934-DuBois
1935-Brookville
1936-Brookville
1937-Punxsutawney
1938-Punxsutawney
1939-Brookville
1940-Brookville
1941-Brookville
1942-DuBois
1943-Brookville
1944-DuBois
1945-Brookville
1946-Brookville
1947-Punxsutawney
1948-Punxsutawney
1949-Brookville
1950-DuBois
1951-Punxsutawney
1952-Punxsutawney
1953-Clearfield (won a tiebreaker playoff over Punxsutawney)
1954-Clearfield
1955-Kane
1956-Punxsutawney
1957-Clearfield
1958-Punxsutawney (won a three-way tiebreaker playoff over Kane and DuBois)
1959-DuBois
1960-DuBois
1961-DuBois
1962-Punxsutawney
1963-Punxsutawney
1964-Punxsutawney
1965-Brookville (won tiebreaker playoff over DuBois)
1966-Punxsutawney
1967-Bradford
1968-DuBois
1969-Bradford
1970-Bradford
1971-Bradford
1972-Bradford
1973-Bradford
1974-Bradford
1975-DuBois and Elk County Christian
1976-Punxsutawney
1977-Bradford
1978-Punxsutawney
1979-Punxsutawney (won a three-way tiebreaker playoff over Bradford and DuBois)
1980-Punxsutawney
1981-Bradford
1982-Bradford
1983-Elk County Christian
1984-Punxsutawney
1985-Bradford
1986-DuBois
1987-Elk County Christian
1988-Punxsutawney
1989-Clearfield
1990-DuBois
1991-Clearfield
1992-Punxsutawney (won a tiebreaker playoff over Elk County Christian)
1993-Clearfield (won a tiebreaker playoff over Punxsutawney)
1994-Bradford
1995-Bradford
1996-Bradford
1997-Bradford
1998-Bradford
1999-Clearfield
2000-Elk County Christian and DuBois
2001-Elk County Christian
2002-Bradford
2003-Bradford
2004-Bradford
2005-Elk County Catholic
2006-Elk County Catholic
2007-Elk County Catholic
2008-Bradford
2009-Clearfield
2010-Bradford
2011-Elk County Catholic and Brookville
2012-DuBois
2013-DuBois
2014-Elk County Catholic
2015-Elk County Catholic
2016-Elk County Catholic
2017-Elk County Catholic
2018-Elk County Catholic and Bradford
2019-Elk County Catholic
2020-Elk County Catholic
2021-No league title, COVID
2022-Brookville
TITLE COUNT
Note: Co-Championship counted as a half-title
Bradford 21.5
Punxsutawney 21
DuBois 19
Elk Co. Catholic 14
Brookville 13.5
Clearfield 11
Kane 1