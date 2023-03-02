HYDE — A wintry forecast for Friday led officials to change the schedule for the District 9 Swimming and Diving Championships at Clearfield Area High School.
The two-day event will now be Thursday and Saturday with the schedule being very similar to what the original plan was. The only difference is that Friday’s schedule is moved to Thursday and Saturday’s diving is moved to an 11 a.m. start instead of 10 a.m.
So Thursday, finals begin at 4:30 p.m. with the order going 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay.
Saturday’s pool events begin at 2 p.m. with the 100 and 500 freestyles, 100 backstroke, 100 breast stroke and 400 freestyle relay.
Last year, both teams finished second in the point standings behind Clearfield. This year, the Raiders don’t have the roster depth to contend, but the Lady Raiders should be in the hunt again.
The Lady Raiders don’t have any top seeds, but do have No. 2 seeds with senior Madeline Golier in the 100-yard backstroke and 100 butterfly. Sophomore Erika Doolittle is the No. 2 seed in the 200 individual medley while sophomore Cora Parson is No. 2 in the 100 breaststroke. Senior Grace Park is seeded No. 2 in the 500 freestyle.
Clearfield scored 27 points in diving last year and beat the Lady Raiders by 18 points, so that’ll be a similar scenario again with no diver in the district lineup for either Brookville team.
“We know that’s part of the mix,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “We talked with the girls about the fact that every second and every place that they can get is of the utmost importance. We have a ton of respect for Clearfield and we enjoy going up against them. I think we’ll bring the best out of each other.”
Individual races are scored down to the top 12 finishers, so for sure, everything matters in the water for the Lady Raiders, who haven’t won a D9 title since 1999.
But beyond chasing the team crown, swimmers must win their event or finish with a state-qualifying time or even earn an at-large berth based on time to advance to the PIAA Class 2A Championships scheduled for March 15-16 at Bucknell University.
Golier got there last year in the 100 backstroke along with the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Junior Ella Fiscus and Golier were on the D9 champion 200 relay while Doolittle and Golier made up half of the 400 relay.
Golier is seeded No. 2 in the 100 back behind Moniteau’s Katie Reott, their best times comparing at 1:00.2 to 1:02.74. In the 100 butterfly, Golier is seeded No. 2 at 1:04.24 behind St. Marys’ Sarah Krise’s 1:03.2.
“She could conceivably pull off some school records and it’s just up in the air whether or not she takes the title or not at districts,” Doolittle said. “I’d go so far to say that her career has been astronomical at Brookville from the YMCA through high school. I’d love to see her at the next level, but she’s done is monumental.”
The Lady Raiders’ other three No. 2 seeds should make some noise as well along with some other high seeds:
— Park is seeded No. 5 in the 200 freestyle.
— Parson is seeded No. 3 in the 200 IM while sophomore Violet Harper is No. 6.
— Freshmen Lucy Golier and Rayleigh Painter are seeded 4 and 8 int he 50 freestyle.
— Fiscus is seeded No. 4 in the 50 freestyle while freshman Casey Riley and Harper are 7-8.
— Junior Kerrigan Swartz and Lucy Golier are 7-8 in the 100 freestyle.
— Doolittle is a No. 3 seed in the 500 freestyle.
— Senior Audrey Barrett and freshman Gabby West are seeded 7-8 in the 500 freestyle.
— Riley and freshman Claire DeVallance are seeded 6 and 9 in the 100 backstroke.
— Swartz and freshman Adell Doty are seeded 4-5 in the breaststroke with senior Taryn Hoffman at No. 7.
— The Lady Raiders’ relays are seeded with the 200 medley relay at No. 2, and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays at No. 3. Doolittle was unsure how the lineups will land, so those seeds could be misleading either way.
THE RAIDERS LOST SOME QUALITY DEPTH TO GRADUATION but do return two strong state-qualifying swimmers in senior Brody Barto and junior Patrick Young, a student from North Clarion and part of the co-operative program.
Young and Barto were part of the champion 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays while Young won his first two individual titles in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
This year, Young is seeded No. 1 in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly. It’s off to new postseason territory for the talented Young who now owns five individual school records — 200 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke — and is part of all three relay school records as well.
“The irony is that Patrick came on as a freshman aiming for the 50 and 100 freestyle records and those two have eluded him so far,” Doolittle said. “He’s swimming against some strong swimmers at districts, but he’s not tapering right now yet and his focus is on states. We’re going to work through the meet for the most part while still focusing on putting up good times and taking nothing for granted.
“But the focus is to get to states and have a good seed time down there.”
Barto is seeded No. 2 in the 500 freestyle and 200 IM where he should battle Clearfield’s top-seeded Connor Morgan for the win. Morgan’s seeded time is 2:13.39 to Barto’s 2:14.25.
“Brody really did seem to focus on the IM as one of his signature events and he’s working hard and still bringing his time down too, so it’s not out of the question that we see another time drop at districts, then big things could happen,” Doolittle said. “He’s fresh, motivated and tough as nails and loves swimming. I don’t think he wants to go out with a close second.”
Other seeded Raiders:
— Sophomore Henry May and junior Brady Means are seeded 9-10 in the 200 freestyle.
— Freshman Sergio Sotillo and sophomore Dan Turner are 6-7 seeds in the 50 freestyle. Sotillo is also the No. 9 seed in the 100 freestyle.
— Means is seeded No. 8 in the 500 freestyle.
— Turner is also seeded No. 6 in the 100 backstroke as is May in the 100 breaststroke.
— It’s doubtful that the Raiders enter three relays, but Doolittle indicated one should fit into the lineup depending on how the individual lineup works out.