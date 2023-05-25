BROOKVILLE — Powering their way to a fifth team title in the last six District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships, the Brookville Raiders put together another impressive performance last Friday at their own facility.
The Raiders won six events and scored top-six finishing points in 12 events on their way to a dominating 129 points, over double the total scored by the defending champion and runner-up Union/A-C Valley’s 63 points. It’s the third-most points scored by a team in Class 2A boys since Clarion’s record 136 points in 1978 and one point behind the Raiders’ 130 points from their 2019 title.
Not much went “wrong” for the Raiders at districts. They still scored over 100 team points without their only two seniors in the lineup and the depth was evident everywhere.
“The big thing was being healthy,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “At the Brookville Invitational, we had a really strong showing and I was feeling pretty good about things and within the next week, we’re not healthy.
Injuries to half of the Raiders’ top-seeded 4x100-meter relay with senior Brayden Kunselman and junior Jack Pete put them on the sideline for a few weeks, but they’re back on the track. And boy were they ever on Friday.
“It was like a typical season with your ups and downs, but there wasn’t a time until two-thirds of the way through the meet that I wasn’t still thinking that Punxsutawney (defending champion) was the team to beat,” Murdock said. “I thought we had some really good results, but we didn’t want to take our foot off the gas by any means.”
They certainly didn’t.
Kunselman ran two sub-11 second times in the 100 dash, the second at 10.99 to win the D9 title. He also blasted his way to a 200 win in 22.79 seconds while teaming up with Pete, junior Nick Shaffer and freshman Hayden Freeman to win the 4x100 with yet another season-best time of 42.57 seconds. That cut a whopping .54 seconds off an already state-best time.
Pete added points with a third in the 100, a fifth in the 200 and a gutsy anchor leg in the meet-ending win in the 4x400 relay that came in seeded third but held off top-seeded Union/A-C Valley at the end. Pete, junior Jack Gill, freshman Jacob Murdock and sophomore Daniel Turner won with a season-best 3:31.48 and did it without their recently crowned D9 400 champion Freeman in the lineup.
Freeman won the 400 dash in 50.65 while also finishing second to Kunselman in the 200 dash.
The Raiders’ other D9 title came from sophomore Kellan Haines in the 300 hurdles (42.65) as he out-legged teammate and fellow state qualifier Turner to the line for the win. Haines also qualified in the 110 hurdles with a runner-up finish.
And the 4x800 relay also clutched up, starting the day on the right foot with a runner-up finish behind favored Punxsutawney as Gill, junior Brady Means, and freshmen Evan McKalsen and Ty Fiscus turned in a season-best 8:32.59 to claim the runner-up state berth, improving their best time by just over 10 seconds.
So that’s a bunch state qualifiers for the Raiders, who trimmed down their state lineup by scratching Freeman from the 200 and 400 and Kunselman from the 200 and leaving him in the 100 dash. Pete likely won’t run in the 4x400 prelims as well.
The Raiders are gunning for a 4x100 state title, or high medal finish at the very least, and the move has been made to keep as many legs fresh as possible.
“We started talking about this and we told the guys that we’re not going to run people in 10 races,” said Murdock, referring to the 2019 relay of Ian Thrush, Bryan Dworek, Cabe Park and Jack Krug that finished second to a well-rested Motivation of District 12 that outraced them 41.98 to 42.04. That Raiders foursome were active in other events.
“Now, the setup isn’t like that anymore, but we’re not going to run people thin,” Murdock said. “We’re going to go all in on this and see what happens. We had our meeting (Monday) and said that everybody going down here is coming back (next year) and the one guy who isn’t, we’re going to try to get him a gold medal. For Brayden and even the other guys, to get that opportunity in the 4x1, who knows what will happen or if it will again. We’re going to go all in and try to win.”
The 42.57 time shocked even Kunselman, who was in another gear all day long.
“We just wanted to run 42 whatever,” Kunselman said. “If we ran 42 something we were going to be happy. When I asked what we ran and they told us, my mouth just dropped. We dropped that much time in a week. That’s crazy.”
KUNSELMAN ran the third-fastest 100 time in program history, his 10.97 in the prelims ranking third behind Dworek (10.76) and Thrush (10.81). Surprisingly, his winning 200 time of 22.97 doesn’t even crack the team’s top-10 honor roll. But he went into the race seeded sixth at 23.47.
“That was another goal of mine, to get under 11. That was a goal last Thursday (at Redbank Valley) and I didn’t (but a season-best 11.05) and I was super-mad about that,” Kunselman said. “I knew I had to come in today strong. I didn’t think I had as good of a start in the prelims as the final, but ran better. I felt good all the way through. It was a dream come through.”
Murdock has been impressed with his senior leader.
“He’s just done everything right this year and he was banged up a little bit,” Murdock said. “He’s trained and even the intangibles, he’s getting other kids to do other things and mentoring them and teaching them how to race and what to do and keeping them together. He’s done everything that you could ever want and the results show that too.”
FREEMAN finished just behind Kunselman in the 200 dash in 22.82, then out-legged Union/A-C Valley’s Sam Morganti once again for the 400 title like he did at the Redbank Valley Invitational. He and Morganti went 51.08 and 51.09 there. Morganti finished in 51.84 at districts.
“I had no idea how this year would go,” said Freeman, who ran junior high track and showed some bursts last fall in football. “I ran the 400 for the first time at the Brookville Invite and ran a 51.8 and ran a 51.08 at Redbank Valley and ran a 50.65 here. I’m really impressed with myself and all I want to do is succeed in this sport and go somewhere.”
Murdock knew he had a sprinter, but wasn’t sure he had a rookie D9 champion in the 400.
“He was a nice runner in junior high and a good high jumper and saw him going there and it took awhile to figure him out where he needed to be,” Murdock said. “When we got him on the 4x4 the first time, it was lights out. And he’s been battling with some injuries as well. I don’t know that we’ve had that level of talent as a ninth-grader. He’s running times freshmen shouldn’t be running. He has a big upside.”
WITH THE MEET WRAPPED UP BY FAR in the point standings, the clear goal in the meet-ending 4x400 relay was to get to states. Seeded third in a competitive field, Pete replaced Freeman and turned in a clutch anchor leg that held off Morganti, the D9 runner-up in the 400.
“That race says a lot about Jack Gill and Pete and even Daniel,” Murdock said. “Dan had beaten Kellan the past few times but lost to him in the 300s and even though he still had his ticket punched for states with the runner-up, he felt he needed to go. Jack Gill really wanted to qualify for states in the 800, but didn’t even though he ran his best open time. So that was nothing to be ashamed of for him at all, but he wasn’t happy about it. He was going to states already, but he helped get Jacob there too.
“And I can’t say enough about Jack Pete. Before he got off the track in the 200, I asked him, “Can you go?’ And he said, yeah. I said, ‘What leg?’ and he said fourth. There wasn’t any doubt the way he said it. It was like, you weren’t going to question his decision.”
HAINES won a wide-open 300 hurdles race that in recent years seemed to always have a returning state medalist leading the pack, as in his former teammate and hurdles mentor Ian Pete last year.
“Last year, Kellan was the only underclassmen to place in the hurdles and it was just a situation where those were senior-heavy events, so they’re going to be wide-open,” Murdock said. “He got it together, figured it out and it took him all season, but he did it at the right time.”
In the final stretch, Haines gained ground and nipped his teammate Turner for the title in what wasn’t a clear idea on who actually. Both head to states and junior teammate Ian Clowes also scored with a sixth-place finish.
“We knew we were seeded high at districts, so we knew we would do something good at districts and it was great to see us all place,” Haines said. “I knew I was dogging it the first 150 meters and had a lot of gas so I had to turn it on. I just got him in the last stretch and pulled ahead.”
“I could tell Kellan beat me at the end,” Turner said. “At the beginning, I pulled out ahead of everything, but messed up a hurdle or two and it got the best of me. But Kellen did good.”
Turner makes it to states after not even qualifying for districts a year ago.
“It’s thrilling to go from not making it and watching these guys compete and then I come and perform well, I’m happy,” Turner said.
“How cool was that?” said coach Dana MacBeth. “I was so happy to see that for them. I didn’t actually know who won the race until a bit after, but what excitement to go 1, 2 to states with that event. They are young and getting there young is huge to see what it is like to run. This should motivate them to get two more trips there. They are competitive with each other and it makes them much stronger. We’re hoping to see some personal-best times this weekend.”
In the 110s, Haines qualified in the prelims with a career-best 15.87 then finished second to Union/A-C Valley’s Skyler Roxbury (15.89) with a 16.03 to also qualify for states. Turner finished fifth.
EARLY ON, the 4x800 relay was able to grab the second spot behind the Chucks, who wound up winning by almost 14 seconds over the Raiders, who had to overtake Karns City in the final leg with Gill’s strong run.
But inserting the freshman McKalsen in for an injured Brad Fiscus turned out to be a big lift with McKalsen running a 2:13 split.
“I think that was only the second time he ran in the relay,” Murdock said. “He was a really key component and he almost medaled in the 3,200 (eighth). Brady (2:08) ran a strong first leg what we needed, Evan held it together and Ty ran the best 800 of his life by three seconds (2:09) and we kept saying, ‘Give Jack a chance.’ We wanted it to come down to Jack and he responded with a 1:59 split.”
In other Raiders finishes:
— Gill wound up finishing fourth in the 800 with a strong 2:01.06, but Punxsutawney’s Evan Groce won with a 1:58.11 with Johnsonburg’s Aaron Myers placing second at 1:59.96.
— Fiscus finished third in the 3,200 run while Means was sixth in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
— In the jumps, senior John Colgan finished third in the triple jump with a career-best leap of 43 feet, 1 1/2 inches and missed a state berth despite that as Kane’s Ricky Zampogna and Otto-Eldred’s Ray’shene Thomas went 44-5 and 43-10 to grab the state spots. Colgan was also eighth in the long jump.
— Sophomore Luke Gaston just missed a medal in the pole vault, finishing seventh at 11 feet.
— Sophomores Brayden Ross and Wyatt Lucas scored in the throws. Ross capped a strong year in the discus, finishing third with a toss of 139 feet, 5 inches, placing behind two strong state medal contenders Cam Wagner of Redbank Valley and Landon Chalmers of Union/ACV that went 165-1 and 155-11. Ross also finished seventh in the shot put, just missing a medal.
In the javelin, Lucas placed fifth with a throw of 153 feet, 11 inches with brother Wyatt taking seventh just out of points.