Erika Doolittle action file
Buy Now

Brookville’s Erika Doolittle qualified for the PIAA Cross Country Championships last fall as a freshman.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

BROOKVILLE — With much of last year’s postseason lineup intact, including a returning state qualifier, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams aim for another competitive season.

Dan Murdock steps into the head coaching position left by the retired Doug Roseman and former Lady Raiders standout Jenny Fiscus joining the staff.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos