BROOKVILLE — With much of last year’s postseason lineup intact, including a returning state qualifier, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams aim for another competitive season.
Dan Murdock steps into the head coaching position left by the retired Doug Roseman and former Lady Raiders standout Jenny Fiscus joining the staff.
The Lady Raiders were third in the team standings at districts last year and have three runners back from that lineup, led by state qualifier in sophomore Erika Doolittle to go along with senior Anna Fiscus and her junior sister Ella.
The Raiders were fifth in points standings and return all but one runner back with juniors Alec Geer and Jack Gill, sophomore Cole Householder and junior Ian Clowes.
“I’m excited,” Murdock said. “They’ve put in more work during the summer than any of the groups we’ve had in quite a number of years. And it’s a nice mixture … a good mix of people who had a lot of track success, swimming success last winter and cross country last year. It’s a real nice mix this year and they seem to get along. It’s a nice group and it feels like we’re going to have some nice things. There a lot of positive stuff going on and I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Doolittle, along with her graduated senior brother Calvin, qualified for states with her 11th-place finish at districts. At Hershey, she finished 88th.
“Erika has a real strong background,” Murdock said. “She’s had nice success in swimming, did a good job in track and to get through to states in cross country last year was a big goal. Just having gone through all of that last year, nerves won’t be an issue. She’s more seasoned now so I look for her to improve and to get to states again. She’s pulling some other girls along with her in workouts and that should bode well for the team overall.”
Anna Fiscus and Ella Fiscus were 27th and 28th respectively at districts. The rest of the roster debuts in the varsity ranks as freshmen with Claira Downs, Casey Riley, Corinne Siar and Kaida Yoder.
“A top three or four team finish is realistic and we’ll gun for a top two, you never now,” said Murdock of a possible top-two state qualifying team finish. “We’re going to do OK, might better than OK.”
For the Raiders, Geer was 28th, Gill finished 33rd, Householder was 55th, Clowes placed 56th, sophomore Jacob Murdock was 58th and junior Brady Means finished 60th at districts.
Expect that group to bump around in order plus get a boost from promising freshman Ty Fiscus along with an improved junior Brady Means.
“The top five could change from meet to meet,” Murdock said. “The top five or six will sort itself out relatively quickly, but whoever is in what order might change, which is good. We have some competitive kids with state experience on the track. It’s a fun bunch and a young group, so that’s always good.
“Ty had a real good junior high season and he’s going to fit in immediately as a freshman and that’s pretty remarkable. Losing Calvin is a big deal, but with having six out of seven kids back, you should be as strong if not stronger than last year.”
Both teams run at Ridgway next Tuesday.
ROSTER
VARSITY
BOYS
Seniors: Coyha Brown, Hunter Rupp.
Juniors: Ian Clowes, Alec Geer, Jack Gill, Brady Means
Sophomores: Cole Householder, Jacob Murdock.
Freshmen: Ty Fiscus, Evan McKalsen, Noah Shick.
GIRLS
Senior: Anna Fiscus.
Junior: Ellia Fiscus.
Sophomore: Erika Doolittle
Freshmen: Claira Downs, Casey Riley, Corinne Siar, Kaida Yoder.
JR. HIGH
BOYS
Eighth grade: Luke Fiscus, Ellis Reynolds, Caleb Werner.
Seventh grade: Liam Whitling.
GIRLS
Eighth grade: Sydney Murdock, Emma Northey, Maggie Shaffer.
Seventh grade: Seren Pospisil.
SCHEDULE
August
30-at Ridgway
September
6-Kane, Elk CC
13-at Punxsutawney
17-at Commodore Perry Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
20-DuBois, St. Marys, DuBois CC
27-at DuBois w/Ridgway
October
4-at Elk Co. Catholic
8-at Ridgway Invitational
12-at C-L
15-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 9 a.m.
29-District 9 Championships, at Ridgway, 10 a.m.
November
5-PIAA Championships, at Hershey, TBA
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted