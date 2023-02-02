FRILLS CORNERS — Running its winning streak to two straight road wins, including Monday night’s non-conference 62-39 victory at North Clarion, the Brookville Raiders took a 14-2 record into Wednesday’s home game against Redbank Valley.
Saturday, the Raiders host Punxsutawney in a makeup D9 League game scheduled for a 6 p.m. junior varsity start — the D9 Duals will be finishing up earlier in the day at Brookville Area High School — before next Tuesday’s showdown at home against Elk County Catholic.
The Raiders did what they needed to do against the 5-13 Wolves, displaying their usual physical defense that forced 22 turnovers and helped build a 40-19 rebound advantage. The Raiders, who did turn the ball over 21 times, outscored the Wolves 35-11 in points off turnovers.
Head coach Dalton Park, whose team beat St. Marys 59-43 last Friday, saw some sluggishness offensively. He hopes they can find some rhythm in a three-game stretch at home over the next seven days starting with the Bulldogs.
“Both games, we looked slow and a step behind on everything we did,” said Park. “We’ve had a lot of week off then play a game, then we lost a two-game week and we haven’t gotten into the flow. Sometimes when you practice against yourself you don’t see the speed of the game and that’s what’s missing from us.
“We just didn’t attack when we had the chance. Hopefully, we get some two-game weeks, so hopefully we can get some offense going.”
Clayton Cook and Jack Pete scored 19 and 18 points respectively with Cook making 7 of 11 shots and finishing with another double-double, collecting 10 rebounds with three steals. Pete grabbed seven rebound with two steals. Connor Marshall had eight points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals while Noah Peterson finished with seven points, five rebounds and two steals. Kellan Haines, with six points, had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
“They were banging the boards pretty good tonight with Jack running the court like he did and Clayton working with his moves inside.”
The Raiders led from start to finish, 17-12 after the first quarter and 31-18 at halftime before extended to their largest lead at 62-33 with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter. North Clarion scored the final six points of the game to avoid the 30-point PIAA Mercy Rule running clock.
Cook hit two free throws at the end of the first quarter to make it 17-12 after the Wolves climbed to within three points. A 9-4 run to start the second quarter ran it to a double-figure lead at 29-16 following a Cook basket at the 2:07 mark.
Marshal’s eight points all came in the first half, turning a steal into a layup to beat the halftime horn and the Raiders led 31-18 by intermission. The Wolves scored the first basket of the second half, but the Raiders scored six straight points, four of them from Pete and the closest the hosts got the rest of the way was 14 points.
North Clarion senior Aiden Hartle, a recent 1,000-point scorer who came into the game with a D9-best scoring average of 24.8 points per game, led the Wolves with 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including 2-for-5 from behind the 3-point line. A target for the Raiders’ defense, Hartle also committed 11 turnovers. He scored eight points in the first quarter and 13 in the second half.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 27
Brookville 59, St. Marys 43
At St. Marys, the visiting Raiders put three players into double-figure scoring and used a half-court shot from Noah Peterson to spark a third-quarter blitz that put the game away.
Jack Pete and Clayton Cook each scored 16 points while Peterson scored 12 points, three of them coming on his bomb from downtown, just beating the halftime horn.
Raiders head coach Dalton Park didn’t see it, because he turned to point out to the trailing official on the inbounds from the far baseline that there should’ve been more time allowed for the shot. Kellan Haines inbounded the ball to the half-court area near the scorer’s table and Peterson turned and nailed the heave.
“He said, ‘That’s OK coach, they made it anyway.’ So I missed it,” Park smiled.
The Dutch got within 25-21 with just over a minute to go in the first half, but Peterson’s long shot was part of a 18-2 run that Connor Marshall capped with his 3-pointer that gave the Raiders a 43-23 lead at the 2:40 mark of the third quarter. The Raiders led 49-28 at the end of the fourth quarter before the Dutch outscored them 15-10 in the fourth quarter.
“We just need to start games like we played the second half,” Park added.
The Raiders shot 56 percent (24-for-43) from the field and forced 19 turnovers (to the Raiders’ 16) and outscored the Dutch, 24-9 in points off turnovers.
Cook finished with another double-double with 10 rebounds to go along with his 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Pete made 6 of 7 shots from the floor, adding three rebounds, four assists and six steals. Marshall added five assists, two steals and two blocks.
St. Marys (8-7, 3-2) lost its third straight game and fourth in its past five contests. Tanner Fox scored 11 points to lead the Dutch.