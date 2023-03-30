BROOKVILLE — Headed to Tennessee for “spring training,” the Brookville Raiders baseball team hopes to take advantage of the predicted great weather in the Chattanooga area this week.
When they get back, a young roster with little varsity experience will get to work on establishing something between the lines. Second-year head coach Chad Weaver has just three regulars back from last year’s 10-9 squad that was senior-heavy, so a warm-weather stretch out-of-state after the usual preseason inside is welcomed.
“We spent 45 minutes on our own field so far and lost a bucket and a half balls doing that, so to look at a forecast of 70 to 75 for four days is definitely enticing and pumping some energy into the club,” Weaver said Monday. “This is baptism by fire. A lot of kids are going to have their eyes opened. We’re seeing some really good clubs in Tennessee that play year-round.”
The 22-man roster looks to have varsity contributors from each of the four grades, including a freshman class that has key players from last summer’s Junior Legion regional-qualifying team.
“That’s the drum we have to beat. I keep telling the guys we can’t blink because we are going to take some lumps because of our age and the because of the unknowns, we have to figure out who we are and where guys go,” Weaver said. “Three weeks in a gym doesn’t do that justice. Once we figure that out, I think there’s going to be nights were we flash and we really look like something and then there’s going to be nights where we show our age.”
Seniors Carson Weaver and Riley Smith, and junior Carter Kessler saw regular playing time last year. Weaver (.224, 11 RBIs) will be the No. 1 catcher when he’s not on the mound. He’s the lone player back with any pitching from last year, 12 innings.
Smith (.255, 3 doubles) will likely catch if Weaver is on the mound, or he’ll could be at second or third base or even shortstop as well as give the Raiders some innings on the mound. Kessler (.160) will patrol center field mostly after primarily playing the corner spots last year, or he could see time at second base.
From there, the Raiders look to their inexperienced group to fill holes left by graduation. Senior Bryce Weaver, after missing last year with an injury, could see time at first base along with junior Danny Drake, and freshmen Luke Burton and Ladd Blake. Freshmen Sam Krug and Will Shofestall are other candidates at second base while freshman Sergio Sotillo looks to be the starting shortstop. Junior Pierson Ruhlman and Krug along with Smith should see time at third base.
Flanking Kessler in the outfield could be junior Kai Kaltenbach, senior Dylan Tollini or sophomore Kolton Griffin in left, and first-year seniors Hunter Greeley or Noah Shaffer in right field. Freshman Landen Marrara is another possible centerfielder.
The pitching staff will have open auditions to establish itself. After Weaver and Smith, look for Bryce Weaver, Shaffer, Greeley, Ruhlman, and the freshmen Burton, Blake and Krug to see mound time.
“We’re hopefully going to be able to put the ball in play, field it well and run the bases well,” Weaver said. “We don’t have anyone who we can throw out on the mound and all we need to do is scratch out two or three runs (to win), but we do have probably the most depth where we have seven or eight guys we can put out there.”
With the new two-year classification cycle starting this year, the Raiders are one of just two Class 3A teams in District 9 with Punxsutawney, a state semifinalist last year with plenty of players returning.
So while the long-term goal is to get experience for their roster, the Raiders will look to get in position to play for a D9 title by putting together a solid regular season.
“To be able to play in a district final, that’d be a huge benefit to use to have that experience, just like this trip to Tennessee,” Weaver said. “You have to see these things, the relationships are expedited, you learn about each other and there will be a lot of good things that come out of the trip along with hopefully seeing Punxsutawney in the finals.”
Weaver’s coaching staff consists of Ben Reitz, Chad Kiehl, Joe Kalgren, Rob LaBenne, Mike Marrara, Brady Caylor and Nathan Bonfardine.
The Raiders are scheduled to visit Redbank Valley Monday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Riley Smith, Carson Weaver, Dylan Tollini, Noah Shaffer, Bryce Weaver, Hunter Greeley
Juniors: Burke Fleming, Carter Kessler, Danny Drake, Kai Kaltenbach, Pierson Ruhlman
Sophomores: Nick Leathem, Owen Fleming, Will Shofestall
Freshmen: Luke Burton, Dante Morey, Trenton Colgan, Ladd Blake, Landen Marrara, Sam Krug, Sergio Sotillo.
SCHEDULE
March
22-Bradford, ppd. to May 11
29-31-Tennessee trip
April
1-Tennessee trip
3-at Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.
5-at St. Marys, 4:15 p.m.
11-Karns City
12-DuBois
14-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.
18-at DuBois CC (DH), 4 p.m.
20-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
21-Clearfield
24-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
26-at Bradford, 4:15 p.m.
27-Elk Co. Catholic
May
1-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
4-Brockway
8-at DuBois, 4:15 p.m.
11-Bradford
12-St. Marys
15-Punxsutawney
16-C-L
17-at Clarion, 4:15 p.m.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.