BROOKVILLE — Matchups matter.
At the top of the District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet wrestling ladder this year in some order are the Clearfield Bison, Brookville Raiders and St. Marys Flying Dutchmen.
After Brookville’s 36-21 win over St. Marys Tuesday on Senior Night, it’s a perfect 1-1 three-way tie.
So, it was Clearfield 45, Brookville 27 back on Dec. 9, then St. Marys 39, Clearfield 24 on Jan. 11 and now the latest. That certainly sets the tone for what will likely be a three-way battle for the title and lone state berth for the PIAA Duals.
Brookville hosts the D9 Duals on Feb. 4. It’ll probably be a field larger than the three big favorites, as per some coaches’ off-the-record intentions.
The way the power rating appears to be sorting out now, the Raiders’ win over the Dutch likely gets Clearfield the top seed, meaning barring a major upset, it’ll be St. Marys and Brookville meeting again in a likely 2 vs. 3 seed semifinal match with the winner probably landing a rematch with the Bison in the final.
“St. Marys is a good team and I thought our guys performed very well tonight,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer, whose team won eight of 10 bouts on the mat and improved to 15-2. “Truthfully, it doesn’t much matter because we’ll probably have to do it again (at districts).”
St. Marys head coach also acknowledged that the next round of possible matchups will matter the most.
“I feel like we match up better with Clearfield, Clearfield matches up better with Brookville, so it’s really anyone’s ball game,” said Surra, whose team dropped its first dual and sits at 7-1 with a likely postponed match Wednesday at home against Redbank Valley followed by next Tuesday’s home dual with Kane.
“Nobody ever wants to go in and show everything, but at the same time, you want to be the No. 1 seed. Brookville came out after having a great weekend here at the Ultimate Duals,” Surra added. “We’re going to battle and get better before districts come around and give it our best shot.”
Klepfer pointed to Baily Miller’s win at heavyweight and Antonio Thornton’s pin at 127 pounds being the big keys to the Raiders’ 11th straight win over the Dutch.
St. Marys, which won the pre-match disc flip, had their choice of order of sending out, but really couldn’t take advantage of that so with the Raiders up 17-9 after a technical fall win by Gavin Hannah at 189 pounds and pin by Jackson Zimmerman at 215, the Dutch bumped up their ranked 215-pounder Alex Lukachunis to take on the Raiders’ heavyweight Baily Miller.
Lukachunis, ranked No. 21 by papowerwrestling.com at heavyweight but weighed in at 215, gave up 65 pounds to the No. 19-ranked Miller and it showed as Miller took Lukachunis down in the first period, then escaped and took him down in the third for a 5-0 win.
“It showed,” Klepfer said of the weight difference. “Rolling into Baily, we knew if we won that match, we were going to be in a good spot to win the meet. Both were solid wrestler, but our guy had the size advantage and that makes it pretty tough and it can wear you down pretty quick.”
Miller put the Raiders up 20-9. Neither team sent out a wrestler at 107. The Raiders forfeited to the Dutch’s No. 18-ranked Aiden Beimel and moved up their No. 17-ranked Jared Popson — Popson beat Beimel 7-2 at the Mid-Winter Mayhem on Jan. 17 — to 121 where he started a four-bout run to finish off the Dutch with a 9-5 win over Jayce Walter.
At 127, Thornton came through with first-period pin of Michael Miller to give the Raiders a 29-15 lead with state-ranked Cole Householder coming up next. He improved to 8-10 after finishing a tough Ultimate Duals Saturday 0-4.
“I can’t say enough about the kid. He does all the right things,” Klepfer said. “He trains hard, he’s a good student in school and he got an opportunity tonight and I was happy to see him come through with a big win and it kind of sealed the meet.”
Householder, ranked No. 3 at 127, made the win official with his 13-4 major over Cole Neil to put the Raiders up 33-15 with two bouts remaining.
The Raiders finished up their mat work with Brecken Cieleski’s 7-3 win over Ben Reynolds at 139 before forfeiting to the Dutch’s Jaden Wehler at 145 in the final bout.
St. Marys won the opener at 152, getting a 6-2 win from No. 21-ranked Andrew Wolfanger over the Raiders’ Kolton Griffin.
“Kolton went out and had a really good match with Wolfanger and had him on the ropes and we were the underdogs there,” Klepfer said.
The Dutch’s other win on the mat came from No. 8-ranked Waylon Wehler at 172. Wehler, a two-time district and regional champion in Class 3A last year, improved to 19-2 after his first-period pin of Easton Belfiore.
Wehler’s win put the Dutch up 9-6 after three bouts, his win and Wolfanger’s opener sandwiching the Raiders’ Coyha Brown’s second-period pin of Landon Cook at 160.
NOTES: The Raiders honored seniors Zimmerman, Miller, Brown and Cieleski prior to the match. … The Raiders’ trip to Ridgway Wednesday was postponed with no makeup announced. They travel to Johnsonburg next Thursday to wrap up their regular-season schedule.