Some odds and ends from the (so far dry) summer ...
As it turned out this month, it’s been a dry time on the ball fields and it hasn’t wreaked a whole lot of havoc in the District 10 All-Star schedule. I don’t think there’s been a rainout since all-star play began almost two weeks ago.
— Plenty of bad hops lurk on fields with grass and dry infields play very fast. Then if you go to Turf City Pa. (DuBois), you’ll find a naturally fast surface waiting there, and a brutally hot one if temperatures outside merit. Of the three field conditions to pick from, ideally one would want grass. But there are few “ideal” situations waiting teams on grass fields in the area.
— Haves vs. Have-Nots: It’s not a new trend, but the larger the league, the more dominant it tends to be in D10 All-Star play. So far in the Little League (11-12-year-old) and Minor League (9-10) divisions, it’s been riddled with blowout wins.
First-round 9-10 games earlier this week were won by scores of 15-5, 10-0, 20-0 and 21-0. The four winners are probably three of the four biggest leagues — perhaps Bradford is among the top four — with DuBois, Punxsutawney, St. Marys and Warren.
The DuBois and St. Marys squads appear to be headed for a collision in the 11-12 bracket as both teams won 8-0 and 10-0 respectively to start that bracket.
While Punxsutawney’s 11-12 softballers ran the table with four straight wins to take the D10 title, two of its wins were over St. Marys in somewhat competitive games, 6-4 and then 8-3 in the final. Punxsutawney blanked DuBois 5-0 while DuBois fell 4-2 to St. Marys. Expect that trend to keep going up the age ladder in future years with those groups.
SHAWKEY IN 1922 — Here are some more posts from Sigel native Bob Shawkey and his season with the New York Yankees 100 years ago in 1922:
The Yankees showed signs of snapping out of their June swoon when on June 21, Shawkey pitched his team to a 7-3 win at Cleveland. It was the Yankees’ second straight win over the Indians after losing eight straight.
And they did it without Babe Ruth, who was out of the lineup due to a three-game suspension following a vicious argument with an umpire. “Bob Shawkey turned in a good game for our representatives and held the Indians safely throughout the journey,” the New York Daily News wrote.
Shawkey went all nine innings and scattered eight hits, walking four and striking out one. The Indians’ lost Hall of Fame player/manager Tris Speaker early in the game when he exited after the first inning with a leg injury.
Five days later Shawkey picked up another complete-game win to improve to 6-5 in a 6-4 win at Boston. Shawkey gave up 10 hits and just one walk while striking out six, helping stop another losing streak, four games, by the Yankees.
But it was Shawkey’s bat that got the headline as the Daily News wrote: Homers by Ruth and Shawkey win for Yanks, 6-4.
Shawkey’s homer helped break up a tie game in the top of the ninth with his homer to deep left field ... over the Green Monster? It wasn’t quite the same looking fence back then, but it was high with an embankment that led up to the high fence. Shawkey’s homer was a solo, then Bob Meusel singled in Whitey Witt with two outs for the second run.
It was the second of three career homers for Shawkey.
The commissioner was on hand as well. “With Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis a spectator, the New York Yankees turned on the Red Sox and beat them today in the final battle of a five-game series, 6-4.”
Three days later, Shawkey entered the game in the 10th inning to get what was a two-out save thanks to him inducing a double-play groundout to end the game in another 6-4 win as Sad Sam Jones got the win thanks to Shawkey’s quick work.
On July 1 in the second game of a doubleheader at Philadelphia against the Athletics, Shawkey won his third straight start in a 7-4 victory. Ruth hit three home runs in the twinbill, two of them in Shawkey’s game. Shawkey gave up three homers in the small confines of Shibe Park as he allowed 10 hits with five walks and five strikeouts.
The Yankees improved to 41-32 and held second place 2 1/2 games behind the stubborn St. Louis Browns after the doubleheader sweep.
BOOK IDEAS — My crusade through my book reading adventure has hit the 106-book mark since May of 2022, either as a Kindle, hard copy or Audio Book. So just in case you’re looking for some summer reading ideas, here are some to peruse:
— The Summer Game, by Roger Angell. He died at age 101 and he’s simply one of the greatest baseball writers ever. He’s has other great reads, but this book is a collection of essays through the 1960s that he published through those years in the New Yorker after the season was over. The 1960s, that is, starting with 1962 when the New York Mets first started in the Polo Grounds. He loved the Mets.
— Five Seasons, by Roger Angell. Might as well keep the momentum with Angell going. He covers the seasons 1972 through 1976 with more essays.
— Pitching in a Pinch, by Christy Mathewson. He wrote this with help and it’s a fantastic look into one of the greatest pitchers ever and how he saw things in 1911. At this point, Mathewson was 30 years old and had just won 20 or more games in his ninth straight season. He had three more to go in what turned out to be a 373-win career. He attended Bucknell and would’ve graduated with the Class of 1902, but never did, starting his MLB career in 1900 at age 19.
— 1984: Glory Days, by Jon Wertheim. It was a busy summer. Let’s see, as the book recounts: Summer Olympics in LA, ESPN gets big, the epic NBA finals between Magic and Bird, John McEnroe was at the peak of his tennis powers, Hulk Hogan and the WWF went really big. There was a lot of things that came together that summer. I was 15. I remember most of this.
— Nothing Like it in the World: Transcontinental Railroad, by Stephen Ambrose. It’s the second of three books I’ve ready from him and this is the building of the railroad across the country from 1863-69. Ambrose wrote about Lewis and Clark and I’m starting an Audio book on D-Day. He’s a worthy read, whatever he does.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. Email: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.