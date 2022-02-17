DuBOIS — With the game all tied up at 30-30 with 5:22 remaining, the DuBois Lady Beavers basketball team capitalized on plenty of turnovers to go on a 15-2 run in defeating the Brookville Lady Raiders 45-32.
DuBois’ Madison Rusnica led the fourth quarter charge, racking up steal after steal and 12 of her 18 total points on the night.
“I thought we played well for about three quarters, plus a couple minutes,” Brookville head coach Mark Powell said. “We need to put together four quarters and we didn’t do it.”
The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 8-10 with two games to go at St. Marys Wednesday and Punxsutawney Thursday. It wasn’t certain if they’d enter the D9 Class 3A playoffs that begin as early as next week.
DuBois (10-12) led 14-9 after the first quarter with all nine of Brookville’s points coming from Alayna Haight and her three triples. The Lady Raiders cut the DuBois lead to just two midway through the second quarter, but the Lady Beavers would hold a 22-16 halftime lead.
Brookville grabbed the lead at 25-24 with a corner three by Elizabeth Wonderling before two Gabby Orzechowski free throws gave DuBois the lead back about a minute later. A Brooke Chewning layup then gave DuBois a 28-25 lead after the third quarter.
Rusnica’s big fourth quarter started off immediately with a steal and a layup to give the Lady Beavers a 30-25 lead. However, the Lady Raiders would battle back after Wonderling converted an and-1 opportunity to get it to 30-28 with 5:42 left. Just 13 seconds later, Wonderling was put on the foul line again for a one-and-one opportunity, cashing both and tying up the contest at 30-30.
But from there, it would be all Lady Beavers down the stretch as a Rusnica layup gave them a 32-30 lead. Sarah Henninger made one of two free throws for a 33-30 DuBois lead before Rusnica made another steal and a layup to give her team a five-point lead.
Brookville’s Jordan Cook — who had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench — made a putback and DuBois called a timeout with 3:30 left to go up 35-32.
After the timeout, continuous full court pressure by the Lady Beavers defense caused plenty of Lady Raiders turnovers, with Rusnica scoring six quick points to put the game out of reach at 41-32 about a minute later.
Haight led Brookville with 14 points with four 3-pointers while Elizabeth Wonderling had 10.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 11
Brookville 36,
Bradford 35
Getting a big fourth-quarter spark on the road at Bradford, the Lady Raiders basketball team pulled away for a 46-35 District 9 League win Friday night.
The Lady Raiders were tied with Bradford 27-27 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the hosts 19-8.
In the fourth, Kerstyn Davie scored eight of her 11 points.
Alayna Haight scored 13 of her team-high 16 points in the second half. Eden Wonderling scored all eight of her points in the first half.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9
Elk Co. Catholic 44,
Brookville 36
At home against the Lady Crusaders, the Lady Raiders trailed 19-15 at halftime, but the visitors turned up the defensive pressure and pulled away for an eight-point win last week.
The Lady Crusaders made just one 3-pointer, but wound up relying on some pressure defense in the second half. After Brookville’s Elizabeth Wonderling’s 3-pointer tied it at 19-19 less than two minutes into the third, ECC bumped the lead to double figures at 34-24 90 seconds into the fourth quarter.
ECC’s lead got as many as 12 points a couple times in the fourth, the last being 40-28 on Syd Alexander’s basket with 3:45 remaining.
Wonderling’s hot hand kept it close as she nailed her fourth and final 3-pointer of the second half to set the final in the closing seconds.
Three Lady Crusaders reached double figures in scoring, led by Tori Newton’s 14 points. Lucy Klawuhn and Emily Maurer each finished with 10 points.
Wonderling’s 12 on her four triples led the Lady Raiders, the only player in double figures. For a team that lost by 24 points in the first matchup, the rematch was encouraging.
“The effort tonight was outstanding,” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell, whose team visits Bradford Friday. “We brought intensity and a sense of urgency and we played with that for 32 minutes tonight and that’s how this game was what it was. I was really happy how this game went. We’re really close. We probably played arguably one of the best teams in the district and we played them to the end.”
— Courier-Express sports writer Tyler Kolesar contribued to this story.