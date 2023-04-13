ST. MARYS — In a pitching duel at Berwind Park, it was the home team that took advantage of batting last.
And for Flying Dutchman senior Charlie Coudriet, it couldn’t have been much of a better afternoon.
After one-hitting Clarion-Limestone through seven innings, Coudriet helped the Dutch walk it off with a bases-loaded single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh give St. Marys a 1-0 win.
Coudriet had walked just one, a one-out walk to Tommy Smith in the top of the fourth, going into the seventh before Jordan Hesdon’s one-out single in the top of the seventh to break up the no-hitter. He reached second on Braden Murray’s groundout to second before Coudriet got out of the inning by getting Nick Aaron to pop out to second base.
Then in the bottom of the inning, the Lions’ second pitcher Kohen Kemmer got the first two outs before walking Ben Paul. Dan Schutz singled to center and Lucas Bauer walked to load the bases before Coudriet singled to left to drive in Paul for the game-winner.
Kemmer threw three innings, giving up four hits and walking three. Logan Lutz started and went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and walking one with three strikeouts.
Vinnie Lenze and Schutz each had two hits for the Dutch, who won their third straight game and improved to 3-2.
The Lions dropped to 3-2 with home games ahead with Clarion on Wednesday and Moniteau Friday before hosting Johnsonburg and Cranberry next Monday and Tuesday.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, April 6
C-L 27, Forest Area 0
At home against the Fires, the Lions needed just two at-bats to put up 27 runs in a three-inning win via the 15-Run Rule.
The Lions scored 19 runs in the first inning, sending 24 batters to the plate.
C-L banged out 20 hits off just two Forest pitchers, who also walked eight while the defense made four errors.
Jake Smith went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and three runs batted in while Logan Lutz and Tommy Smith each had three hits with four RBIs. Braden Murray, Aiden Coulson and Jack Craig had two hits apiece. Both Smiths and Murray doubled twice while Lutz added a two-bagger.
Craig and Jake Smith combined for the win on the mound, allowing no hits and one walk, Craig going the first two and striking out three and Smith walking one and striking out one in the third inning.