ST. MARYS — Logan Mosier’s heroics helped hold off a furious Central Clarion comeback and St. Marys held on for a 42-39 win last Friday at Dutch Country Stadium.
The Flying Dutchmen led 21-6 less than two minutes into the second quarter, 27-12 at halftime and 42-26 with 9:54 left in the fourth quarter before the Wildcats scored twice within a span of just under two minutes. But the rally ended there.
The loss dropped the Wildcats to 0-4 going into Friday’s game at home against Kane at Clarion University.
Three successful on-side kicks helped get the Wildcats get back in the game in the second half and freshman Jase Ferguson had his best varsity performance, throwing for 241 yards and four touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 15 of 26 passes.
But the Dutch’s junior Mosier scored touchdowns from three different directions — a 72-yard reception from Christian Coudriet just 37 seconds after the Wildcats’ first TD, an 85-yard kick return answering the Wildcats’ second score to make it 27-12 in the second quarter and a huge 82-yard interception return to make it 42-26 in the fourth quarter.
Mosier wound up catching three passes for 128 yards.
Central Clarion opened the third quarter with its first of three successful onside kicks. Four plays later, Ferguson hit Christian Simko for a 23-yard touchdown, cutting St. Marys’ lead to 27-18 less than two minutes into the half.
Simko caught four passes for 96 yards. He and Ashton Rex, who caught four passes for 74 yards, both caught two TD passes from Ferguson.
The Dutchmen responded with a 50-yard scoring strike from Coudriet to Carter Chadsey, reclaiming what seemed like a comfortable advantage midway through the third.
Ferguson connected with Rex for a 31-yard touchdown just over two minutes later.
Trailing by nine, the Wildcats dialed up another onside kick, again proving successful, but did not score. The teams went on to exchange punts, producing a 35-26 differential heading to the fourth.
Following a huge fourth-down conversion by Central Clarion to move inside the St. Marys’ 30, Mosier delivered a crucial play defensively, jumping in front of a Ferguson pass for an interception and returning it 82 yards for a 42-26 margin.
Continuing to battle back, two strong runs by Breckin Rex – including a 35-yard gallop – kept Central Clarion within striking distance, down 42-32 after a failed two-point try.
Sticking with what was working, the Wildcats recovered a third onside kick of the second half, regaining possession near midfield. Seven plays later, Ferguson threw his fourth touchdown of the night on his second connection with Ashton Rex covering 25 yards, with the extra point making it a 42-39 game with four minutes remaining.
Working the clock, St. Marys drove to the Central Clarion 16 before a turnover on downs gave the Wildcats one last chance in the final minute. Unable to gain much traction, Central Clarion’s hopes ended with a tackle by Alex Lukaschunis, who was a constant force along the defensive line for St. Marys. He finished with 13 tackles, three of them sacks.
Justin Dornisch put the Dutch up 13-0 in the first quarter on runs of 8 and 3 yards. Ferguson ran in from two yards to put the Wildcats on the board for the first time less than two minutes into the second quarter.
The Wildcats put up 396 yards of offense while giving up 317 yards to the Dutch. Breckin Rex ran for 86 yards on 23 carries.
Coudriet, the Dutch’s recently minted 5,000-yard career passer, completed 8 of 17 passes for 230 yards.