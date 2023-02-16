LOCK HAVEN — Slippery Rock University senior long jumper Bryan Dworek of Brookville was named Monday as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Male Field Athlete of the Week after his record-setting performance at the SPIRE Collegiate Indoor Games in Geneva, Ohio, last weekend.
Dworek, a senior sprinter and jumper, picks up his second PSAC weekly award of the season after winning the long jump with a career-best and SRU record performance of 7.44 meters, or 24 feet, 5 inches Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
That mark moved Dworek up to No. 1 in the PSAC and No. 12 among all jumpers in Division II this season and took down the second-oldest men’s indoor record at SRU in the process. The former record of 7.38 meters was set by Jeff McBride in 1989 and stood for 34 years.
Dworek won the competition Saturday in a field that included seven jumpers from NCAA Division I schools and the No. 25-ranked jumper in Division II.
Slippery Rock will have one final tune-up this Saturday at the University of Mount Union before traveling to Bucknell University Feb. 25-26 for the PSAC Championships.
Other area athletes competed at the SPIRE Games last Saturday:
— Slippery Rock senior Danielle MacBeth ran on the eight-place 4x400 relay (4:17.72) while finishing 23rd in the high jump (4 feet, 7 inches) and 26th in the 60 hurdles (10.05).
— Another former Raider, Duquesne junior Ian Thrush, finished sixth in the 60 dash in 6.99 seconds.
— Former Redbank Valley standout and returning All-American high jumper in Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick, won the high jump at SPIRE when he cleared the bar at 6 feet, 9 1/2 inches and won the less misses tiebreaker over Slippery Rock’s A.J. Virata. Hetrick’s height ranks fifth in the nation among Division III jumpers.