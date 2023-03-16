VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In his first trip to the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships, Slippery Rock University’s Bryan Dworek turned in an 11th place-finish in the long jump.
At the Virginia Beach Sports Center, Dworek was seeded 13th with his career-best mark of 24 feet, 5 3/4 inches from earlier this season. His best first-round jump wound up going 23 feet, 4 inches and dropped from 10th to 11th since his tie with Pittsburg State’s Cordell Tinch had a better second-best jump.
The top nine jumpers in the prelims advanced to the final. Dworek missed that by just 3/4 of an inch. By finishing 11th, Dworek earned All-America honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
“I’m still pretty upset with myself with how I jumped,” Dworek said Monday. “I couldn’t find the board and I was a consistent 7.3-meter jumper (23 feet, 11 1/2 inches) this year until nationals and to see a top five I more than capable of doing it, so it stings.”
Pittsburg State’s Henry Kiner won the event with a finals leap of 26 feet, 4 1/2 inches. Dworek’s season-best would’ve placed him fifth.
Next up of course is the outdoor season and Dworek says he’ll compete this weekend in Myrtle Beach, S.C., at the Shamrock Invitational held at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. He’ll long jump while also running the 200-meter dash and a leg in the 4x100 relay.
From there, it’s back to Slippery Rock for the Dave Labor Invitational on April 1.
“I’m really excited to jump three times at home,” Dworek said. “Our runway is fast and bouncy, so I think I’ll be able to pop some big jumps there.”
— Also for Slippery Rock, the outdoor season began last weekend at the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge. This weekend it’ll be Dworek and Brookville’s Danielle MacBeth back in action at the Shamrock Invitational in Myrtle Beach.
At the Challenge, MacBeth competed in four events, placing ninth in the high jump (4 feet, 8 1/4 inches), 10th in the 100 hurdles (16.55), 11th in the 400 hurdles (1:12.28) and 19th in the javelin (79 feet, 9 inches).
In other college athlete news:
— Duquesne’s Ian Thrush of Brookville will compete in the outdoor track and field season-opening 49er Classic hosted by UNC-Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., this Friday and Saturday. Next weekend, the Dukes return to Pittsburgh to compete in the Carnegie Mellon Invitational.
— Former Brookville Raider Jace Miner notched his first career save in Tuesday night’s 6-2 win over Oklahoma. In 3 1/3 innings, Miner didn’t allow a hit, striking out five and walking a batter. Miner also threw two innings of scoreless relief in Wichita State’s 3-1 loss to Stetson on Sunday. He allowed no hits while hitting a batter. In four relief stints so far, he sports a 0.90 earned run average with seven strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed in 10 innings. The Shockers take a 9-7 record into Saturday’s non-conference game against Creighton.
— Brookville’s Aaron Park of New Jersey Institute of Technology pitched a scoreless inning of relief in last Friday’s 6-1 loss at Missouri. In three outings, Park hasn’t allowed an earned run and two hits to go along with six strikeouts and two walks. The Highlanders take a 5-8 record into this weekend’s three-game non-conference series at Virginia Commonwealth.
— Penn State Behrend’s Chase Palmer is back with the rest of the Lions after their spring trip to Fort Pierce, Fla, where the Lions went 4-4 in eight games. Palmer, is hitting .280 (7-for-25) in seven games with a double and four runs batted in. The Lions are 5-6 going into this Saturday’s two-game set in New Concord, Ohio, against Muskingum and Olivet.
— Penn State-DuBois’ Tanner LaBenne started his season with the team at Myrtle Beach, S.C., at the Cal Ripken Experience Complex. Complete statistics are not available, but LaBenne started at least one game at first base for the Lions who played seven games at Ripken.
— Brookville’s Jamison Rhoades, pitching for La Roche University, picked up his second win on the mound in last Tuesday’s 13-7 win over Penn College as the RedHawks also played six games at Myrtle Beach last week. Rhoades pitched into the fifth inning with an 8-1 lead and finished with five strikeouts and three walks, giving up four runs in four-plus innings of work. He also threw 1 2/3 innings of relief in La Roche’s 14-1 loss to Johnson & Wales last Saturday. For the year, Rhoades sports a 9.00 ERA in 11 innings with 10 strikeouts and eight walks.