EDINBORO — Last weekend’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s Indoor Track and Field Championships had more than one former area standout and it was quite a productive event for former Brookville Raiders standout Bryan Dworek.
The Slippery Rock junior helped lead his team to a runner-up finish behind PSAC power Slippery Rock. Dworek was third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.18 seconds on Sunday for his second All-PSAC honor of the weekend. He also took second on Saturday in the long jump, going 22 feet, 9 inches.
Dworek also finished 10th in the 60 dash (7.08), but didn’t qualify for the finals. His marks in the long jump and 60 were indoor personal-bests.
“It was a difficult year for a couple reasons with a new coach in the jumps and some injuries that limited my practice time,” Dworek said earlier this week. “Coach and I figured the technical work out and things started to fall together late in the season.
“I felt strong and comfortable throughout the weekend. A couple errors in the long jump cost me, but there’s definitely room for improvement and things to work on.”
In Sunday’s 4x400 relay with teammates Troy Shattuck, Ryan Locktosh and Jonathan Marfisi to finish seventh in 3:33.97.
Also for Slippery Rock, Brookville junior Danielle MacBeth helped the women’s team to a second-place finish after she finished sixth in the pentathlon. Her scoring consisted of a fourth in the 60 hurdles (9.68), sixth in the 800 (2:40.58), seventh in the long jump (15 feet, 8 1/4 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 11 3/4 inches), and 11th in the shot put (28 feet, 3 1/2 inches).
The indoor season is over for Slippery Rock with the outdoor season starting in Myrtle Beach, S.C., March 11-12 and 17-19.
Also at the PSACs was Brookville graduate Addison Singleton, a sophomore at Indiana University of Pa. He finished eighth in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.83 seconds.
— Grove City College senior Seth Ray had a busy day at last Thursday’s Presidents Athletic Conference Championships, competing in four events.
Ray was second behind former D9 standout Declan Fricko of Redbank Valley, now at Washington & Jefferson, in the high jump after both cleared 6 feet, 3 1/4 inches. But Fricko won by the less misses criteria.
Ray also finished third in the triple jump (41 feet, 5 inches), fourth in the pole vault (10 feet, 10 inches) and 12th in the long jump (19 feet, 8 1/4 inches).