BROOKVILLE — Moving up Senior Night to the season-opener was done just to make sure things got taken care of with the unknown of COVID-19 and how it could possibly mar a season, the Brookville Lady Raiders followed with a sweep of visiting Brockway.
The Lady Raiders won in straight sets, 25-9, 25-17, 25-19 as they head into Thursday’s trip to Bradford.
At the net, Julia Bailey had six kills while Ashton Pangallo finished with 19 assists. Serving strong, Emaa Venesky (4), Morgan Kulik (3), Pangallo (2) and Mya Morey (2) all served aces.
Kulik served 12 points while Pangallo and Venesky finished with 11 and 10 respectively.
Seniors Bailey, Pangallo, Venesky, Kulik, Morey, Bella Hill, Kaylee Himes, Lauren Barnacastle and Emily Spencer were honored prior to the varsity game.
Brookville won the JV game in straight sets.