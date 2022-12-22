BROOKVILLE — Opening its District 9 League schedule last Friday, the Brookville Lady Raiders dropped a 53-31 score to visiting Elk County Catholic.
The Lady Raiders finished their pre-Christmas schedule Wednesday at St. Marys. Next Wednesday and Thursday, they’ll host their Christmas Tournament.
Last Friday, Syd Alexander led the way with 19 points and six rebounds while Tori Newton finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, much of the scoring from both coming in the paint.
The Lady Crusaders never trailed, holding a 15-4 lead after the first quarter. They led 28-16 at halftime after edging Brookville 13-12 in the second quarter as the Lady Raiders forced eight second-quarter ECC turnovers.
Alexander, who hit 8 of 15 shots, scored 10 points in the first quarter and had 11 of her game-high 19 by halftime.
“That was our goal, getting the ball inside,” Pistner said. “The only threes we wanted were inside-out and not any flat passes and I think we accomplished that tonight.”
The Lady Crusaders were 0-for-9 from the 3-point line, but they finished 21-for-52 overall and dominated the rebounding battle by a whopping 42-14 margin. They didn’t put out any press defense on the Lady Raiders and the turnover edge went to Brookville, 16-15.
ECC led by as many as 23 at 43-20 on Klawuhn’s basket at the 1:16 mark of the third quarter. That turned out to be the biggest margin as the teams played to a 10-10 draw in the fourth.
Brookville got eight points from Kerstyn Davie. Eden Wonderling scored six points.
“When you play a team like Elk, it should only make you better,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “You have to be able to take something from it. We were trying to work hard on the defensive side and I thought we did OK defensively, but we have areas to improve on, but the biggest glaring issue right now is rebounding. We have to find a way to rebound better.”
The Lady Crusaders won the JV game 38-11. Hannah Geer led Brookville with three points.