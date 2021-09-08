BROOKVILLE — The annual Brookville Elementary School cross country race drew 67 runners in grades one through sixth last Saturday morning.
The one-mile race was run on part of the varsity team’s course.
The overall winners were fifth-grader Cody Householder (6:32) for the boys and fifth-grader Samantha Neil (7:53) for the girls.
Other grade winners for the boys were Liam Whitling (6th grade, 6:44), Andy Pospisal (4th, 8:08), Emmett Kriner (3rd, 7:56), Matt Rhines (2nd, 7:59) and Graham Whitling (1st, 8:32).
Other grade winners for the girls were Seren Pospisal (6th grade, 8:59), Elisabeth Evans (4th grade, 8:35), Devon Brosius (3rd grade, 8:29; Avery Castellan (2nd, 11:19) and Bella Slagle (1st, 10:45).
Overall top 10 for boys: 1. Householder; 2. Liam Whitling; 3. Jackson Miller, 5th grade, 6:49; 4. Joe Brosius, 5th grade, 7:22.2; 5. Isaac Blair, 6th grade, 7:22.6; 6. Elijah McKalsen, 5th grade, 7:50; 7. Kriner; 8. Levi Walter, 6th grade, 7:58.4; 9. Bridger Afton, 5th grade, 7:58.8; 10. Rhines.
Overall top 10 for girls: 1. Neill; 2. Brosius; 3. Evans; 4. Cora Gardner, 3rd grade, 8:44; 5. Autumn Whitlatch, 6th grade, 8:46; 6. Pospisal; 7. Mia Jewett, 4th grade, 9:12; 8. Kathryn Blair, 4th grade, 9:21; 9. Zoey Smith, 4th grade, 9:35; 10. Maya Guth, 3rd grade, 10:08.