STRATTANVILLE — Coming off an 11-12 season, the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team and head coach Joe Ferguson are hoping for an improvement this season, especially with a pretty good returning group of players.
The Lions return their top two scorers from last season in senior Riley Klingensmith (11.8 ppg.) and senior Jordan Hesdon (10 ppg.). Also returning are junior Tommy Smith (7.5 ppg.) and sophomore Jase Ferguson (7.4 ppg.).
“We have 16 on the roster, which is a nice size to have,” said Ferguson, entering his 20th season. “I like to have between 16 to 18. That number should give us some pretty decent depth at the varsity level. I think our athleticism is going to be a strength for sure and we also have a lot of quickness. We should be able to go eight or nine deep and I see that any of those could be starters at one time or another because they are pretty interchangeable. I’m pretty much in the dark as far as what other teams have coming into this season so that will be a challenge in itself in trying to prepare ahead of time for certain opponents.”
Other players who saw action at the varsity level last season include junior Jack Callen (10 games), senior Alex Painter (4.1 ppg.), and juniors Jack Craig and Ty Rankin, and sophomore Logan Lutz, who all saw action in 16 games.
Seniors Christian Sarvey, junior Kothen Smith, and sophomores Kohen Kemmer (So.), and Jesse Siewicki all played on the junior varsity team last season.
“We lost Nate Megnin and Bryson Huwar to graduation, and we will also be without Ryan Hummell, who decided to do track instead of basketball this season and that will be a big blow to our team as we were considering him to be our big man inside this season,” said Ferguson. “We will have to try and find someone who will be able to take that spot. We do return a solid core of guys on the roster.”
New to the team are sophomores Jake Daugherty and Riley Rinker.
“I’ve been preaching this for the past three years or so, but I would like to see us playing a more solid defensive game this season,” continued Ferguson. “I want to see us play with a higher defensive intensity. If we do that, we can create turnovers and get some easy transition baskets. So, we’re really focusing on that in our practices this season.”
As far as the team goals go, Ferguson feels his team goals never really change no matter what type of team he has. The Lions should be a factor in the KSAC and in the Class 2A playoff race.
“We’d like to compete for the KSAC South title and get into the KSAC Championship game and hopefully win that,” he said. “We’d like to qualify for the District 9 tournament and possibly bring home a district championship. It will certainly be a challenge because we’re starting behind with one less week of practices and not being in a tip-off Tournament. It could take us a few games to get things sorted out, but I’m excited for the season to get going here.”
C-L will open their season at home against Moniteau on Dec. 7.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jordan Hesdon, Riley Klingensmith, Alex Painter, Christian Sarvey, Austin Monica.
Juniors: Tommy Smith, Jack Callen, Jack Craig, Ty Rankin, Kothen Smith.
Sophomores: Jase Ferguson, Logan Lutz, Kohen Kemmer, Jesse Siewicki, Jake Daugherty, Riley Rinker.
SCHEDULE
December
7-Moniteau, 6:30 p.m.
9-at Redbank Valley
12-Ridgway, 6:30 p.m.
13-Keystone, 6:30 p.m.
15-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
20-at Cranberry
22-Johnsonburg, 6:30 p.m.
29-30-at Commodore Perry Tournament
January
3-A-C Valley, 6:30 p.m.
5-at North Clarion
9-at Johnsonburg
13-at Clarion
16-at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m. varsity only
19-at Forest Area (Tionesta)
25-at Moniteau
27-Redbank Valley
31-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
February
1-at Union, 6:30 p.m.
3-at Keystone
9-at Karns City
14-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.
JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted