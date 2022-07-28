BROOKVILLE — It was a special recognition night for longtime Brookville Grays 85-year-old manager Bobby McCullough as the team retired his jersey number nine prior to Tuesday’s Federation League finals game with the DuBois Rockets.

Actually, not even the Rockets’ convincing 9-1 win at McKinley Field that put them up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series — games three and four were scheduled for DuBois on Wednesday and Brookville Thursday — dampened anything regarding the ceremony recognizing McCullough’s 64 years with the franchise.

