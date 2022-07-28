BROOKVILLE — It was a special recognition night for longtime Brookville Grays 85-year-old manager Bobby McCullough as the team retired his jersey number nine prior to Tuesday’s Federation League finals game with the DuBois Rockets.
Actually, not even the Rockets’ convincing 9-1 win at McKinley Field that put them up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series — games three and four were scheduled for DuBois on Wednesday and Brookville Thursday — dampened anything regarding the ceremony recognizing McCullough’s 64 years with the franchise.
He was a bat boy for the Grays in the late 1940s and had eight plate appearances as late as 2019, his seventh decade of batting at least once at the plate.
“I was thrilled we had the opportunity to play these guys on a night like tonight,” Rockets manager Jeff Gasbarre said. “I sent the team a text today and told them what was happening and everybody was pretty excited. There’s a lot of respect in the league for Bob. When I started managing the Rockets in 2016, just at the meetings, hearing his input and attitude, it was really fun to watch him and kind of get an understanding of the importance of this league.”
The Grays honored former players, nearly 20, who played in seven different decades as well and they joined in with the current team to honor McCullough.
“I didn’t know a lot of people were coming, but I was really surprised by all the people who came,” said McCullough, who sort of downplayed the retired number with a smile. “It’s just a shirt.”
“I would’ve like it better had I known better this was going to happen going into tonight, but I was really awed by the fact that so many people showed up,” he added.
“We were super-happy to see that tonight,” Grays shortstop Joey Lopez said. “Every single player who plays for this team recognizes the legendary status of Bobby and if it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t have this opportunity to play. One of our focuses is to go out there and play hard for him and he inspires all of us with his love of the game and we all love the game. It was a special night and it’s so deserving, the retirement of the jersey and we were happy to be a part of that.”
Gasbarre went back to the 2017 all-star game in DuBois and he saw McCullough’s dedication and hard work first-hand.
“I think it was the 2017 All-Star game that was at Showers and we probably had 45-50 people on the roster and Bob threw batting practice to every one of them,” Gasbarre said. “That’s something I’ll never forget. It was awesome and I have nothing but respect for that man. It’s been fun to get to know him over the last couple of years.
“It’s hard to fathom that hunger and desire and responsibility to come to the field like he does. I’m 39 and have a one-and-a-half year-old daughter and it’s hard at this point.”
On the field, it was all Rockets in a somewhat sloppy contest. The Rockets posted five runs in the first two innings off Grays starter Jamison Rhoades. Back-to-back two-run doubles by Garrett Brown and Dan Stauffer made it 5-0 in the second.
“We got that early run and that takes the pressure off Austin before we even take the field and it’s important to cash in,” Gasbarre said. “We had two hit batters in the second inning and both of those guys scored. You want to win ballgames and not go deep into your bullpen, so you have to cash in on those opportunities and we were happy to do that tonight.”
Luke Salvo doubled in a run and T.J. Gornati singled in two more runs in a three-run fifth that gave the Rockets an 8-0 lead. Zane Morgan singled in a run in the sixth.
The lone Grays run came on Cole Slaugenhoup’s RBI single that scored Dillon Wolbert in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Rockets pitchers Austin Amacher and Devin Stauffer combined on a four-hitter, offsetting control problems by keeping the Grays from much hard contact. Amacher allowed three hits in his 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts against six walks while Stauffer went the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up one hit and two walks while fanning four.
“They pitched into trouble relatively often through the night and didn’t have a lot of clean innings, but they pitched themselves out of trouble,” Gasbarre said. “They made good pitches when they had to when their backs were against the wall and worked within the strike zone. It was a little bit of a labor outing tonight, but we got where we needed to be with it.”
NOTES: If the Grays can avoid a sweep, Saturday would be at DuBois and Sunday at Brookville with those games, if needed, starting at 5 p.m. … Brown had three hits and scored two runs for the Rockets. Thayne Morgan and Stauffer each had two hits. … Slaugenhoup had two of the Grays’ four hits. Hunter Geer and Brady Caylor had the other. … While Rhoades threw two innings and took the loss, Brady and Owen Caylor, and Dillon Wolbert combined to pitch the final five.
In the series-opener:
SUNDAY, July 24
Rockets 5, Grays 0
At Showers Field, Rockets pitcher Taylor Boland kept his unbeaten season going in a four-hit shutout of the Grays.
The ace the Penn State DuBois pitching staff this spring went 8-0 and earned all-conference honors along the way. Sunday’s four-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over the Brookville Grays in opening of the Federation League best-of-seven finals at Showers Field made him 15-0 for the year.
That’s 7-0 for the Rockets, who won their 20th straight win dating back to last year’s one loss in the finals against Rossiter.
“He’s been great for us all year long and he works hard,” said Rockets manager and PSU-DuBois assistant coach Jeff Gasbarre. “He throws bullpens, he throws on the side and he prepares and works on his stuff. He talks to (Rockets teammate and PSU coach) T.J. (Gornati) a lot and they talk pitching and breaking stuff and how to grip pitches, so he’s soaking it up and he’s learning and executing.”
Boland struck out six, walked three and hit a batter with two of the walks and a leadoff single to Hunter Geer happening in the first inning, but Boland struck out Tanner LaBenne to end the inning.
The Grays put runners at second with two outs three other times with two outs, but Boland got inning-ending outs each time.
The Rockets scored once in the first four innings off Grays starter Thomas Plummer, another former PSU-DuBois pitcher, before putting the game away with three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Thayne Morgan led off the bottom of the first with an infield single, stole second, moved to third on Dan Stauffer’s flyout to right and scored on Sean Sleigh’s groundout to second.
The score stood at 1-0 until the fifth when Garrett Brown was hit by a Plummer pitcher and Stauffer doubled off the left-field fence to score him. A Sleigh walk, groundout by Zane Morgan and a walk to Matt Zimmerman loaded the bases before catcher Luke Salvo singled in two runs to put the Rockets up a much more comfortable 4-0.
Cole Slaugenhoup relieved Plummer and got an inning-ending double-play groundout. The Rockets’ run in the seventh scored when Slaugenhoup hit Zane Morgan with the bases loaded.
Thayne Morgan singled twice for the Rockets and Owen Caylor singled twice for the Grays. The Rockets outhit the Grays, 6-4.