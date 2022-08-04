Here is a look at game three through five from the Federation League series between the Brookville Grays and DuBois Rockets:
GAME 5
SATURDAY, July 30
Grays 5, Rockets 4
At Showers Field, down a run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, the Grays struck again and notched another come-from-behind win to go up 3-2 on the Rockets.
The Grays started their seventh-inning rally with one out when Cole Slaugenhoup re-entered the game and singled. With pinch-runner Dan Ion at first base and Thomas Plummer up, Rockets pitcher Taylor Boland balked and Ion moved to second.
Then leadoff hitter Hunter Geer, on a 1-0 pitch from Boland, lined a shot to deep left-center field and just over the glove of Rockets centerfielder Thayne Morgan, allowing Ion to scamper home with the tying run.
“There have been games in this playoff run where we’ve lacked the key hit,” Joey Lopez said. “Hunter Geer is a guy who has had that key hit for us this year and again he came up big. What that did was take the pressure off me and I saw a pitch and let it rip.”
The Grays weren’t done. Lopez, who relieved starter Slaugenhoup on the mound in the fourth inning, delivered the go-ahead single to left to plate Geer.
Clinging to a 5-4 advantage needing three outs, the Grays turned to Jamison Rhoades who came in and struck out Dan Stauffer and induced a groundout from Matt Zimmerman. Lucas Salvo singled to keep the Rockets alive, but Rhoades got Morgan Bell to line out to second to end the game.
Rhoades wasn’t figuring on throwing the rest of the series, but saw the need, even after making the first out of the top of the seventh with his team still down a run and nobody on base. He went straight to the bullpen.
“I’ve played enough baseball where I know as a pitcher gets further and further into the game, the hitter is seeing it well, I knew we were going to string hits together,” Rhoades said. “Nobody told me to do it. I saw Joey slowing down, so I went to the bullpen. Before the inning, I told him if it’s close I got the seventh. I knew I could get three outs and it was like I wasn’t losing, because I knew we had to win at home.”
Catcher Nathan Bonfardine, Rhoades’ high school coach his sophomore and junior year, helped him navigate through the middle of the Rockets order.
“Everything was firing on all cylinders that last inning,” Bonfardine said. “The hype was so high in the seventh inning and I told him as soon as he toed the rubber that we needed good composure and a good came plan and he stuck to the game plan. We were working guys backwards and he located his fastball when we needed it.”
The Grays scored an unearned run on a two-out dropped fly ball in the second inning, then tied it at 3-3 with two runs in the fifth inning. Tanner LaBenne hit his second homer in as many games and fifth of the postseason when he led off the inning with a blast over the right-center field fence. Bryce Rafferty and Rhoades singled and Cole LaBenne walked to load the bases with no outs.
Although the Grays did tie the game when Plummer grounded into a double play on a grounder to Clayton Read at shortstop, Rockets starter Taylor Boland escaped further damage by getting Geer out to end the inning on a groundout.
The Rockets made it 4-3 on Matt Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly that scored Read in the fifth. Lopez squirmed out of further damage by getting two ground balls back to him at the mound with runners on second and third to end the inning.
After getting beaten 5-0 by Boland in game one, the Grays dealt him his first loss of the season counting his college run with Penn State DuBois. He was 15-0 overall going into the game.
GAME 4
FRIDAY, July 29
Grays 8, Rockets 7
At McKinley Field after a one-day delay due to wet field conditions postponing the game on Thursday, the Grays rallied from a 6-3 deficit going into the bottom of the sixth inning, then preserved the one-run win with a stellar defensive play in the top of the seventh,
Down 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth, the Grays sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs.
Needing three outs to tie the series, the Grays held on as a two-out bases-loaded single by Jeff Gasbarre brought home one run, but the would-be tying run in Matt Zimmerman was gunned down at the plate on a one-hop throw by centerfielder Hunter Geer.
Zimmerman was the fourth Rocket to be thrown out on the bases in a non-forceout play and the Grays tied the series at 2-2 with the 8-7 win.
It was catcher Nathan Bonfardine who predicted a Grays rally in the bottom of the sixth. The Rockets replaced starter Morgan Bell with Jake Sorbera and the Grays went to work.
“It was a lot of fun, that sixth inning,” Bonfardine said. “I told Dillon (Wolbert) and (Lopez) this was the inning it was going to happen. We’re going to rally and string some hits together and that’s exactly what happened.”
Sorbera walked Owen Caylor and then hit Cole Slaugenhoup to start the inning. Pinch-hitter Jamison Rhoades ripped a run-scoring single down the left-field line to plate Caylor.
“Credit to our 7-8-9 guys that started that rally,” Grays shortstop Joey Lopez said. “The first two guys got on and then we had a huge pinch-hit by Jamo. That hit right there swung the momentum.”
Hunter Geer flew out to center, but Sorbera walked Lopez to load the bases.
Two straight infield singles to shortstop Garrett Brown brought in two more runs. The first one by Wolbert was fielded by Brown, who appeared to re-aggravate an injury and Bonfardine’s hit to almost the same spot allowed him to reach and tie the game.
Tanner LaBenne followed with his third run-scoring hit of the game with a single and Bryce Rafferty’s sacrifice fly put the Grays up 8-6.
Recommended Video
The Rockets were definitely not finished. In the seventh, Zane Morgan led off with a single and reached base for the fourth straight time. Wolbert plunked Zimmerman — the Grays hit seven Rockets, four by Wolbert and three by Lyle — but got Luke Salvo on a foul popout to Bonfardine behind the plate.
Morgan Bell singled to load the bases before Wolbert struck out Joe Tettis for the second out.
Rockets manager Jeff Gasbarre, who replaced the injured Brown in the top of the inning, lined a two-strike pitch into center. Geer charged and threw a one-hopper to Bonfardine who tagged out Zimmerman to end the game.
“That’s a do or die situation there and Hunter has the best arm out there and I was confident that he was going to give me something to work with and it was a one hop to the chest,” said Bonfardine, who spiked the ball hard in celebration with the dramatic finish. “I as able to get to the ball early and block it and put the tag down.”
“He’s got to field it right and make that play and put a throw on the money and he did all that,” Gasbarre said. “That’s a tough way to go out, but it’s the right move sending him and you have to live with the results.”
The Rockets put up five runs on Lyle his 2 1/3 innings. They scored an unearned run in the first inning, then posted four in the third to appear to be setting the tone for the night.
Wolbert, who threw two innings of relief in game two on Tuesday, had last pitched during his senior year at Clarion University in 2019. He was effective enough, working through his four hit batsmen and six hits allowed over the final 4 2/3 innings. He also had two hits batting in the No. 3 spot.
“Dillon has been a godsend for the Grays. He’s a baseball player,” Lopez said. “We’ve known that since his time at Clarion and the fact he was able to jump in at the end of the season and get his games in and be dedicated to us, he loves this and we love having him. We trusted him with the ball and he filled up the zone and did an outstanding job.”
Wolbert had his curve working well enough to keep the Rockets off-balance … just enough.
“I haven’t thrown a curveball for awhile and that was what I leaned on in college, but I have to get back on top of it and to where I was in college,” said Wolbert, who pitched some at CUP, but was mostly a position player. “When the curve is working, I can sneak the fastball by people and my fastball runs and it’ll fool some guys.”
The Rockets went up 6-2 with Salvo’s RBI single in the fifth.
The Grays got a leadoff solo homer from LaBenne to score their first run in the second inning. Geer led off with a double in the third and scored on LaBenne’s two-out single in the third.
In the fifth, the Grays plated an unearned run thanks to two Rockets errors in the inning, setting up the wild bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh.
GAME 3
WEDNESDAY, July 27
Grays 3, Rockets 0
At Showers Field, the Grays dealt the Rockets their first loss of the season as Hunter Geer went the distance in an eight-inning game that saw the Grays post three runs in the top of the sixth against Rockets starter T.J. Gornati.
Geer tossed a four-hitter in his 122-pitch outing, striking out six and walking three. The big hit of the game came from Tanner LaBenne’s two-out single in the top of the eighth that turned into a two-base error and two-run play when the ball went under rightfielder Dan Stauffer’s glove and rolled to the warning track.
The Grays ended the Rockets’ perfect season at 20-1 and their 22-game overall winning streak dating back to their game three loss to Rossiter in last year’s finals. The Grays snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Rockets dating back to their last wins over DuBois in the 2019 semifinals on their way to the title.
“I just wanted to beat them one time. They hadn’t been beaten all year. I know the whole team pretty well and play with them during school,” said LaBenne, who is teammates with many of the Rockets at Penn State DuBois.
LaBenne had his chance thanks to some two-out work by the Grays against T.J. Gornati in the top of the eighth. Gornati got the Grays’ No. 1 and 2 hitters Geer and Joey Lopez to ground out. Dillon Wolbert singled sharply to left and Nathan Bonfardine kept things going when he was hit by a pitch.
Then it was LaBenne’s turn.
“I’ve been struggling all series with runners on and I was just trying to find a pitch to hit.” LaBenne said. “(Gornati) missed low with something off speed and then there was a 1-0 count. He threw a heater in and I pulled it through the right side and it went under (Stauffer’s) glove.”
Stauffer was charging hard to try to get Wolbert out at the plate, but was too aggressive and never got the chance. LaBenne chugged to third, then jogged home when Bryce Rafferty singled him in. Owen Caylor singled Rafferty to third to chase Gornati in favor of Josh Sorbera who got the last out.
The Rockets had their top up in the bottom of the eighth and instead of perhaps needed to scratch out just a run, they needed three and it didn’t happen. Geer walked Garrett Brown with one out, but got two straight groundouts to LaBenne, who had a rare start at third base due to a makeshift lineup of available bodies, to end the game.
“I wasn’t sure if i was going to be able to shut them out, but I felt I could contain them the best I could and with Nort (Bonfardine) behind the dish, we work well together and pieced it together,” said Geer. “We were trying to mix everything up and give them a healthy dose of off-speed but not over-use it.”
“The game plan right off the bat was obviously work them backwards,” Grays catcher Nathan Bonfardine said. “They’re going to sit on fastballs and drive them into the gap. Hunter’s change piece was dirty tonight. We started with a lot of first-pitch curve balls and that was effective because they were looking for fastballs.
“He gave up four hits to a team that hasn’t lost all season, so that’s a helluva job and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
The Rockets got back-to-back singles from Brown and Stauffer with one out in the first inning, but Geer induced two flyouts to get out of the inning. The Rockets stranded runners on first and third in the second after Matt Zimmerman walked and Luke Salvo singled to start things.
Stauffer singled and stole second with one out in the third, but after that Geer had no significant threat from there as he faced just one over the minimum over the final 5 2/3 innings as the Rockets went 0-for-16 the rest of the way.
Geer picked off Sorbera, who was hit by a pitch with two outs in the seventh, with Morgan at the plate and ended the inning, helping set up the eighth-inning rally.