Here is the list of Federation League championship series winners since 1992:
2022: Brookville Grays def. DuBois Rockets, 4-2
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 7:43 am
Here is the list of Federation League championship series winners since 1992:
2022: Brookville Grays def. DuBois Rockets, 4-2
2021: DuBois Rockets def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2020: DuBois Rockets def. Brookville Grays, 4-0
2019-Brookville Grays def. Pulaski Generals, 4-0
2018-DuBois Rockets def. Sykesville Senators, 4-2
2017-Rossiter Miners def. Brookville Grays, 4-1
2016-Sykesville Senators def. DuBois Rockets, 4-0
2015-Sykesville Senators def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2014-Sykesville Senators def. DuBois Rockets, 4-0
2013-Sykesville Senators def. Rossiter Miners, 4-0
2012-Sykesville Senators def. Brookville Grays, 4-3
2011-DuBois Rockets def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2010-DuBois Rockets def. Rossiter Miners, 4-3
2009-Brookville Grays def. Rossiter Miners, 4-0
2008-Brookville Grays def. St. Marys Hayshakers, 4-2
2007-St. Marys Hayshakers def. Punxsutawney Sandflies, 4-1
2006-Brookville Grays def. DuBois Rockets, 4-0
2005-DuBois Rockets def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2004-Brookville Grays def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2003-DuBois (Hibbert Heating and Cooling) Rockets def. Brookville Grays, 4-3
2002-DuBois (Hibbert Heating and Cooling) Rockets def. Clearfield Dinger’s, 4-0
2001-Brookville Grays def. Rossiter Miners, 4-3
2000-DuBois Rockets def. Sykesville Senators, 4-0
1999-DuBois Rockets def. Buster’s Brewers, 4-1
1998-Buster’s Brewers def. Rossiter Miners, 4-3
1997-Brookville Grays def. Buster’s Brewers, 4-2
1996-Brookville Grays def. Big Run Brewers, 4-0
1995-Buster’s Brewers def. Brookville Grays, 4-0
1994-DuBois Rockets def. Brookville Grays, 4-2
1993-Rossiter Miners def. Buster’s Brewers
1992-Brookville Grays def. DuBois Rockets, 4-2
