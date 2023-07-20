After serving as a junior high basketball coach for several years at Clarion-Limestone, Joe Ferguson took over the varsity program prior to the 2006-07 season. He didn’t have a long-term plan, only to help the Lions get back on track.
“Three years. That’s what I told the board,” Ferguson recalled Monday. “I would try to get the program solidified and on solid ground and I told my wife that and every year since I went back for another year. Looking back, I can hardly believe it, to be honest.”
So 17 seasons later, Ferguson’s three-year plan came to an end as he stepped down in late June. He retires as the program’s winningest coach with a 284-136 record.
The Lions were an annual power in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference, winning seven titles during Ferguson’s tenure along with two District 9 titles, Class 1A in 2014-15 and Class 2A this past season.
The success of the program this past season made it easier for Ferguson to make the decision to step down. He feels that yes, the program is solidified and will be in good hands moving forward.
“With the way we ended last year, which was one of the most fun teams I’ve had with a team that wasn’t expected to be maybe a .500 team but the kids bought in to what the coaches felt we had to do to win, they did well and the factors that went into the decision to resign — my grandchildren was a big factor and that’s a selfish on the side of the family, but it’s not — ministry was a big part and steering kids toward Christ and that was one of my main objectives and I let the board know that,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson’s teams had just four losing seasons, two of them in the first four seasons, but the 2009-10 team went into the playoffs as the No. 15 seed in Class 1A and opened with a shocking upset over No. 2 seed North Clarion. Two years later, the Lions won their first KSAC or Clarion County League title since 1972 and qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 2002.
In 2014-15, the Lions went 25-4, winning their third KSAC crown in four years and then their first D9 title since 1961 and breaking the team record for wins in a season. They beat the Nate Sestina-led Cameron County Red Raiders for the D9 title — Sestina is playing professionally in Europe — then advanced to the state quarterfinals with wins over North Catholic and Vincentian. The win over Vincentian was one for the ages, a 97-90 victory that saw R.J. Laugand dish out 21 assists and score 20 points.
The Lions went on to win KSAC titles in 2015-2016, 17-18, 18-19 and then back on top again this past season when they finished 25-3 and tied the program record for wins.
“The wins and losses came because I had good parents and their support and players who were good, but it was the combination of both that led to us winning seven KSAC championships and a couple of district titles,” said Ferguson, who credited guys like Joe Deas and Rogers Laugand for their support along with assistant coaches Randy Callen and Dave Ferguson along with Patrick Craig, whom Ferguson said was a vital cog to this year’s success as his varsity assistant.
Ferguson also stressed the wins weren’t as important as the interaction with everyone involved.
“My relationships with coaches, referees, players, people and because of the foundation of my faith, that sets the groundwork for those relationships,” Ferguson summed up. “I might have not been the best coach basketball-wise, but I treated people fairly. You’re not always going to be the best in your job and so forth, but if you work hard, good things happen and I believe I was blessed because of that.”
MISERY DOESN’T WANT COMPANY — It’s a good thing that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be revving up here pretty soon with training camp, because the Pirates are getting more unwatchable by the day.
Perhaps the football-first crowd — and who could blame them really — will focus more on arguing about how good Kenny Pickett is or isn’t at quarterback than why the Pirates stink.
And boy have they ever. So the Pirates, after starting 20-8, were 21-46 going into Wednesday afternoon’s game with the Cleveland Guardians. There are only five teams with worse records in MLB right now despite the fast start that.
The Pirates are really, really young right now, which might make losing a little more easier to take in the long-term. But is it? Are we past that by now? For most, yes. It’s been old for a long time.
The Pirates just signed their No. 1 draft pick Paul Skenes to a record deal yesterday, a signing bonus of $9.2 million. That broke the previous signing record mark of $8.4 million.
What does all that really mean? It means that the Pirates are on the clock. Skenes, at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, has the makings of being a No. 1 pick worth his weight. But we’ve heard stuff like this, right?
Will the Pirates have any organizational urgency to get it right now rather than later? We shall see.
Go Kenny Pickett.
SHORTLY AFTER THE HIGH SCHOOL basketball season was over, the Brookville Raiders basketball team had its annual banquet and head coach Dalton Park made it a special point to thank me for what I’ve helped do with the program as a junior high coach and other capacities. Obviously, much of what I do was part of my real job, but I appreciated his kind words.
Dalton and I go back a long time, of course. We were 1987 BAHS graduates and played a lot of softball together. We were teammates a long time and have been friends for decades.
What he was able to help get going — with plenty of help from many parents and boosters and talented, dedicated players following his lead — makes me very proud as a former Raiders player and graduate and very proud of a guy who worked his butt off to figure out the best way to coach his players the right way to play basketball.
And then the wins came, of course, and respect from the basketball community outside of Brookville.
In the dubious COVID season of 2021, it was anything but dubious for the Raiders who made it all the way to the PIAA Class 3A Championship game in Hershey before losing to Loyalsock. The state semifinal 46-44 thrilling win against Bishop Guilfoyle was actually played on the Raiders’ own court. Hershey Kisses were actually flying in the air in Brookville
That probably never happens again.
“We’re going to the dance,” Park said after the win. “I’m pretty happy for the kids, more happy for them than happy for myself going. It means so much to them. This is a once in a lifetime thing you can brag about until you’re 70. These kids will be able to brag about it until they’re 70, knowing that they were good enough to put it all together and go down to Hershey, which is everyone’s dream in high school.
“My goodness. We just have a team of kids where everybody can do their job and a little bit extra.”
It was an amazing, surreal scene and as I wrote back then, it was the best team that nobody saw. Of course, that’s a reference to the extremely limited crowd sizes that were mandated then because of COVID.
I happened to glance at my senior yearbook and caught some of the comments written in the back of the book:
“I can still remember the year we first met. It was third grade at Pinecreek in Mrs. Briggs’ room and every since we’ve been very good friends and I know we’ll be good friends for a long time to come. I hope that you succeed in everything you try,” Dalton wrote, in very good cursive writing I must admit.
Back at you buddy. You nailed it on the hardwood.
