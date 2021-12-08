BROOKVILLE RAIDERS (23-3)
December
11-Penns Manor;59-30 W
11-St. Joe's Academy;78-45 W
January
8-at Punxsutawney;66-42 W
20-at Homer-Center;61-29 W
22-at Oil City;57-47 W
27-Punxsutawney;69-45 W
29-at North Clarion;74-25 W
February
2-at Tyrone;58-68 L
4-at Clearfield;54-52 W
6-Cambridge Springs;56-43 W
8-Sheffield;71-45 W
11-Bellefonte;55-42 W
12-at Brockway;62-31 W
16-at West Branch;84-61 W
19-DuBois;58-51 W
23-at Curwensville;77-20 W
25-Karns City;62-44 W
26-at DuBois CC;59-48 W
27-at DuBois;42-56 L
March
1-Clarion;72-62 W
4-at Slippery Rock;71-50 W
D9 Class 3A Championship
13-Kane;69-46 W
D5-9 Sub-Regional
17-Chestnut Ridge;68-58 W
PIAA Playoffs
20-at Ellwood City;62-60 W
23-Bishop Guilfoyle;46-44 W
PIAA Championship
27-Loyalsock Twp.;53-75 L
BROOKVILLE LADY RAIDERS (5-13)
December
11-Berlin;27-54 L
11-Penns Manor;31-74 L
January
12-DuBois;21-63 L
13-Clearfield;46-52 L
18-at Karns City;26-47 L
20-at Homer-Center;24-65 L
22-Moniteau;49-70 L
28-Oil City;49-26 W
February
3-Punxsutawney;15-56 L
8-at Forest Area;59-33 W
12-Brockway;33-54 L
18-at Keystone;40-61 L
19-at DuBois;28-58 L
23-Cranberry;45-49 L
24-at Sheffield;36-28 W
26-at Brockway;19-49 L
March
1-at Curwensville;50-28 W
8-Eisenhower;54-31 W
C-L LIONS
January
14-Moniteau;51-44 W
20-at Keystone;54-60 OT L
22-Clarion;38-58 L
23-at Karns City;51-78 L
26-at Cranberry;60-24 W
29-Redbank Valley;49-79 L
February
2-at A-C Valley;57-65 L
3-at North Clarion;67-57 W
5-Union;56-62 L
6-at Clearfield;61-69 L
9-Venango Catholic;65-25 W
12-at Forest Area;69-28 W
16-Clearfield;40-45 L
17-A-C Valley;64-60 W
18-at DuBois;42-62 L
22-at Union;58-49 W
23-Oil City;39-61 L
25-Keystone;55-61 L
March
2-North Clarion;71-41 W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
9-at Keystone;50-54 L
C-L LADY LIONS (7-12)
January
13-Karns City;44-53 L
15-at Moniteau;28-52 L
19-Keystone;30-50 L
21-at Clarion;26-56 L
25-at Forest Area;60-35 W
27-Cranberry;57-36 W
29-at Redbank Valley;40-69 L
February
5-at Union;56-57 L
6-Oil City;56-26 W
9-at DuBois;36-56 L
10-at Venango Catholic;44-32 W
12-Forest Area;52-25 W
13-A-C Valley;50-52 L
16-at A-C Valley;40-32 W
22-Union;51-47 W
23-at Keystone;36-56 L
March
1-DuBois;48-59 L
3-at Moniteau;54-62 L
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
10-at Brockway;44-57 L
REDBANK VALLEY BULLDOGS (15-7)
January
16-Karns City;54-52 W
20-Oil City;47-53 L
22-at North Clarion;69-38 W
27-Union;58-34 W
29-at C-L;79-49 W
February
3-Cranberry;79-48 W
5-at Clarion;67-82 L
6-at Sheffield;70-37 W
8-at DuBois CC;50-46 W
9-at Karns City;45-73 L
10-at Laurel;60-52 W
12-Moniteau;69-29 W
17-at Keystone;46-62 L
19-Clarion;62-80 L
20-at Oil City;42-50 L
23-North Clarion;80-49 W
25-at Moniteau;59-31 W
26-at Cranberry;75-43 W
March
1-Venango Catholic;101-33 W
2-at Forest Area;99-35 W
3-Brockway;75-50 W
D9 Class 2A playoffs
9-Ridgway;43-45 L
REDBANK VALLEY LADY BULLDOGS (15-6)
January
15-Punxsutawney;48-59 L
18-at Oil City;63-12 W
19-at A-C Valley;54-27 W
27-at Union;53-35 W
29-Clarion-Limestone;69-40 W
30-at Laurel;46-57 L
February
2-at Cranberry;64-30 W
4-at Punxsutawney;49-75 L
5-Clarion;52-22 W
8-Karns City;49-41 W
12-at Moniteau;59-56 W
13-Indiana;47-63 L
17-Keystone;53-38 W
18-at Brockway;56-39 W
19-at Karns City;34-26 W
23-Forest Area;56-25 W
24-at Clarion;56-25 W
25-Cranberry;54-49 W
27-Moniteau;54-49 W
March
1-at Keystone;24-50 L
D9 Class 3A playoffs
10-Moniteau;47-57 L
UNION KNIGHTS (11-10)
January
12-at Moniteau;51-68 L
14-Keystone;39-60 L
16-at North Clarion;55-37 W
18-Venango Cath.;68-42 W
20-at Clarion;28-62 L
22-Cranberry;47-24 W
27-at Redbank Valley;34-58 L
29-Karns City;40-64 L
February
5-at C-L;62-56 W
6-at Mercer;52-54 L
9-Forest Area;67-30 W
12-at A-C Valley;42-47 L
16-DuBois CC;57-54 W
17-North Clarion;62-61 W
19-A-C Valley;57-50 W
22-C-L;49-58 L
24-at Karns City;34-71 L
26-at Venango Cath.;63-41 W
27-at Brockway;46-33 W
March
1-at Forest Area;65-33 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
10-at Johnsonburg;31-41 L
UNION DAMSELS (12-11)
January
11-North Clarion;41-47 L
13-Moniteau;42-59 L
15-at Keystone;25-49 L
19-Clarion;35-36 L
22-Cranberry;40-11 W
27-Redbank Valley;35-53 L
29-at Karns City;44-40 OT W
February
2-at Venango Cath.;54-57 L
5-C-L;57-56 W
6-at Mercer;48-40 W
8-Cranberry;23-36 L
10-at Forest Area;47-19 W
12-A-C Valley;29-28 W
16-at North Clarion;41-40 W
19-at A-C Valley;42-50 L
22-at C-L;47-51 L
24-Karns City;52-47 W
26-Venango Catholic;51-16 W
March
1-Forest Area;59-29 W
4-Keystone;47-62 L
D9 Playoffs
9-DuBois CC;52-47 W
11-at Otto-Eldred;38-60 L