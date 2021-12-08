BROOKVILLE RAIDERS (23-3)

December

11-Penns Manor;59-30 W

11-St. Joe's Academy;78-45 W

January

8-at Punxsutawney;66-42 W

20-at Homer-Center;61-29 W

22-at Oil City;57-47 W

27-Punxsutawney;69-45 W

29-at North Clarion;74-25 W

February

2-at Tyrone;58-68 L

4-at Clearfield;54-52 W

6-Cambridge Springs;56-43 W

8-Sheffield;71-45 W

11-Bellefonte;55-42 W

12-at Brockway;62-31 W

16-at West Branch;84-61 W

19-DuBois;58-51 W

23-at Curwensville;77-20 W

25-Karns City;62-44 W

26-at DuBois CC;59-48 W

27-at DuBois;42-56 L

March

1-Clarion;72-62 W

4-at Slippery Rock;71-50 W

D9 Class 3A Championship

13-Kane;69-46 W

D5-9 Sub-Regional

17-Chestnut Ridge;68-58 W

PIAA Playoffs

20-at Ellwood City;62-60 W

23-Bishop Guilfoyle;46-44 W

PIAA Championship

27-Loyalsock Twp.;53-75 L

BROOKVILLE LADY RAIDERS (5-13)

December

11-Berlin;27-54 L

11-Penns Manor;31-74 L

January

12-DuBois;21-63 L

13-Clearfield;46-52 L

18-at Karns City;26-47 L

20-at Homer-Center;24-65 L

22-Moniteau;49-70 L

28-Oil City;49-26 W

February

3-Punxsutawney;15-56 L

8-at Forest Area;59-33 W

12-Brockway;33-54 L

18-at Keystone;40-61 L

19-at DuBois;28-58 L

23-Cranberry;45-49 L

24-at Sheffield;36-28 W

26-at Brockway;19-49 L

March 

1-at Curwensville;50-28 W

8-Eisenhower;54-31 W

C-L LIONS

January

14-Moniteau;51-44 W

20-at Keystone;54-60 OT L

22-Clarion;38-58 L

23-at Karns City;51-78 L

26-at Cranberry;60-24 W

29-Redbank Valley;49-79 L

February

2-at A-C Valley;57-65 L

3-at North Clarion;67-57 W

5-Union;56-62 L

6-at Clearfield;61-69 L

9-Venango Catholic;65-25 W

12-at Forest Area;69-28 W

16-Clearfield;40-45 L

17-A-C Valley;64-60 W

18-at DuBois;42-62 L

22-at Union;58-49 W

23-Oil City;39-61 L

25-Keystone;55-61 L

March

2-North Clarion;71-41 W

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

9-at Keystone;50-54 L

C-L LADY LIONS (7-12)

January

13-Karns City;44-53 L

15-at Moniteau;28-52 L

19-Keystone;30-50 L

21-at Clarion;26-56 L

25-at Forest Area;60-35 W

27-Cranberry;57-36 W

29-at Redbank Valley;40-69 L

February

5-at Union;56-57 L

6-Oil City;56-26 W

9-at DuBois;36-56 L

10-at Venango Catholic;44-32 W

12-Forest Area;52-25 W

13-A-C Valley;50-52 L

16-at A-C Valley;40-32 W

22-Union;51-47 W

23-at Keystone;36-56 L

March

1-DuBois;48-59 L

3-at Moniteau;54-62 L

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

10-at Brockway;44-57 L

REDBANK VALLEY BULLDOGS (15-7)

January

16-Karns City;54-52 W

20-Oil City;47-53 L

22-at North Clarion;69-38 W

27-Union;58-34 W

29-at C-L;79-49 W

February

3-Cranberry;79-48 W

5-at Clarion;67-82 L

6-at Sheffield;70-37 W

8-at DuBois CC;50-46 W

9-at Karns City;45-73 L

10-at Laurel;60-52 W

12-Moniteau;69-29 W

17-at Keystone;46-62 L

19-Clarion;62-80 L

20-at Oil City;42-50 L

23-North Clarion;80-49 W

25-at Moniteau;59-31 W

26-at Cranberry;75-43 W

March

1-Venango Catholic;101-33 W

2-at Forest Area;99-35 W

3-Brockway;75-50 W

D9 Class 2A playoffs

9-Ridgway;43-45 L

REDBANK VALLEY LADY BULLDOGS (15-6)

January

15-Punxsutawney;48-59 L

18-at Oil City;63-12 W

19-at A-C Valley;54-27 W

27-at Union;53-35 W

29-Clarion-Limestone;69-40 W

30-at Laurel;46-57 L

February

2-at Cranberry;64-30 W

4-at Punxsutawney;49-75 L

5-Clarion;52-22 W

8-Karns City;49-41 W

12-at Moniteau;59-56 W

13-Indiana;47-63 L

17-Keystone;53-38 W

18-at Brockway;56-39 W

19-at Karns City;34-26 W

23-Forest Area;56-25 W

24-at Clarion;56-25 W

25-Cranberry;54-49 W

27-Moniteau;54-49 W

March

1-at Keystone;24-50 L

D9 Class 3A playoffs

10-Moniteau;47-57 L

UNION KNIGHTS (11-10)

January

12-at Moniteau;51-68 L

14-Keystone;39-60 L

16-at North Clarion;55-37 W

18-Venango Cath.;68-42 W

20-at Clarion;28-62 L

22-Cranberry;47-24 W

27-at Redbank Valley;34-58 L

29-Karns City;40-64 L

February

5-at C-L;62-56 W

6-at Mercer;52-54 L

9-Forest Area;67-30 W

12-at A-C Valley;42-47 L

16-DuBois CC;57-54 W

17-North Clarion;62-61 W

19-A-C Valley;57-50 W

22-C-L;49-58 L

24-at Karns City;34-71 L

26-at Venango Cath.;63-41 W

27-at Brockway;46-33 W

March

1-at Forest Area;65-33 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

10-at Johnsonburg;31-41 L

UNION DAMSELS (12-11)

January

11-North Clarion;41-47 L

13-Moniteau;42-59 L

15-at Keystone;25-49 L

19-Clarion;35-36 L

22-Cranberry;40-11 W

27-Redbank Valley;35-53 L

29-at Karns City;44-40 OT W

February

2-at Venango Cath.;54-57 L

5-C-L;57-56 W

6-at Mercer;48-40 W

8-Cranberry;23-36 L

10-at Forest Area;47-19 W

12-A-C Valley;29-28 W

16-at North Clarion;41-40 W

19-at A-C Valley;42-50 L

22-at C-L;47-51 L

24-Karns City;52-47 W

26-Venango Catholic;51-16 W

March

1-Forest Area;59-29 W

4-Keystone;47-62 L

D9 Playoffs

9-DuBois CC;52-47 W

11-at Otto-Eldred;38-60 L

