D9 LEAGUE
BOYS
;League;Overall
Brookville;9-1;20-4
Elk Co. Catholic;7-3;25-6
DuBois;7-3;17-7
Punxsutawney;3-7;10-13
Bradford;3-7;9-14
St. Marys;1-9;4-18
GIRLS
;League;Overall
Punxsutawney;9-1;16-7
Elk Co. Catholic;8-2;25-4
St. Marys;7-3;18-7
DuBois;4-6;10-13
Brookville;2-8;8-12
Bradford;0-10;2-20
KSAC
BOYS
North/Small
;League;Overall
North Clarion;8-2;16-12
Clarion;8-2;15-12
Union;8-2;12-10
A-C Valley;3-6;8-13
Venango Cath.;2-7;5-14
Forest Area;0-10;0-22
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;10-0;23-5
Karns City;8-2;20-8
C-L;6-4;11-12
Keystone;4-6;12-13
Moniteau;2-8;6-15
Cranberry;0-10;3-19
GIRLS
North/Small
;League;Overall
North Clarion;7-1;21-6
Union;7-1;15-9
Clarion;4-4;10-12
Venango Cath.;2-6;9-13
A-C Valley;0-8;2-19
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;10-0;22-5
Karns City;6-4;13-10
C-L;6-4;12-11
Moniteau;6-4;11-11
Keystone;2-8;9-13
Cranberry;0-20;0-22
KSAC PLAYOFFS
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
Redbank Valley 57, Clarion 41
North Clarion 48, Karns City 47
CHAMPIONSHIP
Redbank Valley 65, North Clarion 41
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
Redbank Valley 65, Union 35
North Clarion 33, Karns City 22
CHAMPIONSHIP
Redbank Valley 49, North Clarion 40
DISTRICT 9 FINALS
BOYS
Class 5A
D8/9/10 Sub-Regional
DuBois 39, Brashear 38
Class 4A
Clearfield 47, Punxsutawney 38
Class 3A
D5/8/9 Sub-Regional
Chestnut Ridge 60, Brookville 37
Class 2A
Ridgway 41, Redbank Valley 38
Class 1A
Elk Co. Catholic 40, DuBois CC 31
GIRLS
Class 4A
St. Marys 68, Clearfield 48
Class 3A
Redbank Valley 52, Punxsutawney 40
Class 2A
Brockway 46, C-L 37
Class 1A
Elk Co. Catholic 39, Otto-Eldred 28