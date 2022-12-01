FINAL

D9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Overall

Brookville;9-1;20-4

Elk Co. Catholic;7-3;25-6

DuBois;7-3;17-7

Punxsutawney;3-7;10-13

Bradford;3-7;9-14

St. Marys;1-9;4-18

GIRLS

;League;Overall

Punxsutawney;9-1;16-7

Elk Co. Catholic;8-2;25-4

St. Marys;7-3;18-7

DuBois;4-6;10-13

Brookville;2-8;8-12

Bradford;0-10;2-20

KSAC

BOYS

North/Small

;League;Overall

North Clarion;8-2;16-12

Clarion;8-2;15-12

Union;8-2;12-10

A-C Valley;3-6;8-13

Venango Cath.;2-7;5-14

Forest Area;0-10;0-22

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;10-0;23-5

Karns City;8-2;20-8

C-L;6-4;11-12

Keystone;4-6;12-13

Moniteau;2-8;6-15

Cranberry;0-10;3-19

GIRLS

North/Small

;League;Overall

North Clarion;7-1;21-6

Union;7-1;15-9

Clarion;4-4;10-12

Venango Cath.;2-6;9-13

A-C Valley;0-8;2-19

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;10-0;22-5

Karns City;6-4;13-10

C-L;6-4;12-11

Moniteau;6-4;11-11

Keystone;2-8;9-13

Cranberry;0-20;0-22

KSAC PLAYOFFS

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

Redbank Valley 57, Clarion 41

North Clarion 48, Karns City 47

CHAMPIONSHIP

Redbank Valley 65, North Clarion 41

GIRLS

SEMIFINALS

Redbank Valley 65, Union 35

North Clarion 33, Karns City 22

CHAMPIONSHIP

Redbank Valley 49, North Clarion 40

DISTRICT 9 FINALS

BOYS

Class 5A

D8/9/10 Sub-Regional

DuBois 39, Brashear 38

Class 4A

Clearfield 47, Punxsutawney 38

Class 3A

D5/8/9 Sub-Regional

Chestnut Ridge 60, Brookville 37

Class 2A

Ridgway 41, Redbank Valley 38

Class 1A

Elk Co. Catholic 40, DuBois CC 31

GIRLS

Class 4A

St. Marys 68, Clearfield 48

Class 3A

Redbank Valley 52, Punxsutawney 40

Class 2A

Brockway 46, C-L 37

Class 1A

Elk Co. Catholic 39, Otto-Eldred 28

