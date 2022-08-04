Bobby McCullough trophy
Brookville Grays manager Bobby McCullough holds up the Federation League playoff championship trophy. It’s the 21st league title won by the Grays in their 75th season and it’s the 10th since they joined the Federation League in 1984. McCullough has been connected with the team in some capacity in almost all of the 21.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

Sunday’s series-clinching 6-2 win by the Brookville Grays over the DuBois Rockets in the Federation League finals culminated one of the most unlikely turning of momentum that I’ve covered in local sports.

One-game upsets happen a lot, but a series where the underdog wins four games in five days after already losing the first two games of the best-of-seven series, that doesn’t fit neatly into any category.

