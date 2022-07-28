HOMER CITY — Needing a win to secure a consolation game berth in Monday’s round at the Pennsylvania Junior Legion Western Regional at Homer City’s First Commonwealth Field, the Brookville Fireman’s Club fell short of playing for a state berth with a 9-4 loss to Wesleyville Sunday afternoon.
Brookville’s season finished at 15-10 after winning the Indiana County League title and going 1-2 at regionals.
A Sunday win would’ve had Brookville playing for a third state berth from the tournament that used a pool-play format with two divisions of four teams. Brookville opened with a 4-1 loss to Penn Trafford on Friday before rebounding for an 8-6 win over Edinboro Saturday.
Sunday, the Fireman’s Club led 3-2 after the first inning and it Wesleyville, up 4-3 going into the top of the sixth, breaking things open with four runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh to set the final.
In the first, Sergio Sotillo scored on a wild pitch, Easton Belfiore singled in a run and Ladd Blake scored on a bases-loaded walk to Parker Kalgren.
The only other run scored by BFC came in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk to Ladd Blake.
In Saturday’s win, a seven-run sixth inning rallied Brookville to the 8-6 win over Edinboro. It was trailing 3-1 going into the top of the sixth before BFC sent 12 batters to the plate with Kalgren’s three-run double highlighting the rally. Kolton Griffin singled in a run and Blake singled in two more with two outs to put BFC up 8-3.
Penn Trafford 4, Fireman’s Club 1
In the opener held at Indiana’s White Park, the one-hit pitching of Penn Trafford starter Zachery Feldman and a four-run third inning was enough for the Warriors to post the 4-1 win over Brookville.
Feldman’s curveball doomed the Fireman’s Club all night as he finished his 90-pitch complete game with 63 strikes, one walk and nine strikeouts along with a hit batter in the seventh inning that helped lead to Brookville’s lone run.
The only Brookville hit came from Easton Belfiore’s one-out single in the second inning. Owen Fleming reached on an infield error in the fourth inning, but was thrown out trying to steal second. That had Feldman facing one more than the minimum going into the seventh inning.
Penn Trafford batted around in the third inning, needed just two hits and two errors to score its four runs, two of them winding up unearned.
A Brandon Long leadoff walk and a Brookville error on Evan Gross’ sacrifice bunt followed by Carmen Metcalfe’s walk loaded the bases for Fireman’s Club starter Kolton Griffin who retired six of his first seven batters.
Drew Sherwin reached on an infield error to bring in the first run, then back-to-back singles by Ethan Septak and Johnny Lovre made it 3-0. Septak scored on a wild pitch to set what would be the final score.
Brookville’s pitchers danced through some jams the rest of the way, Pierson Ruhlman throwing two scoreless innings in the fourth the fifth while stranding four runners. Luke Burton stranded a runner in the sixth and after the Warriors loaded the bases with two outs against Burton in the seventh, Sam Krug got the final out of the inning on a groundout.
In the bottom of the seventh, Fleming walked, Krug was hit by a pitch and after Ladd Blake grounded into a double play, Belfiore reached after striking out on a wild pitch and the throw to get him at first went into right field, allowing Fleming to score from third.
Feldman ended the uprising and game by whiffing Burton with the potential tying run on deck.