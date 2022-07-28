HOMER CITY — Needing a win to secure a consolation game berth in Monday’s round at the Pennsylvania Junior Legion Western Regional at Homer City’s First Commonwealth Field, the Brookville Fireman’s Club fell short of playing for a state berth with a 9-4 loss to Wesleyville Sunday afternoon.

Brookville’s season finished at 15-10 after winning the Indiana County League title and going 1-2 at regionals.

