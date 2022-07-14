PUNXSUTAWNEY — Clinching its first Indiana County League title for the first time since 2016, the Brookville’s Fireman’s Club Junior Legion baseball team won the decisive third game of its best-of-three finals series over Punxsutawney S&T Bank Wednesday night at Kuntz Field.
The Fireman’s Club broke a 1-1 tie with five runs in the top of the third inning and pulled away for an 8-4 win. After taking the opener at Kuntz Field with a 10-8 win Monday, Punxsutawney forced the deciding game with a 6-5 win at Brookville Tuesday.
While Brookville advances to next week’s Western Region Tournament in Homer City, S&T Bank still has a chance to nab a regional berth with a best-of-three play-in series against the Westmoreland County League runner-up this weekend with a schedule to be announced.
Wednesday, Brookville’s five-run third started with Easton Belfiore’s run-scoring single. Then with two outs, it scored four more runs with Kolton Griffin’s bases-loaded walk, a two-run infield error and Griffin scoring on a wild pitch.
Pierson Ruhlman singled in Griffin with two outs in the fifth inning to make it 7-3. Luke Burton scored on a wild pitch to set what was the final score in the top of the seventh inning.
Ruhlman, who threw the final three innings of scoreless relief giving up one hit while walking two and striking out one, led Brookville’s 11-hit night with three hits. Owen Fleming, Ladd Blake and Belfiore each had two hits.
Griffin got the win on the mound, going the first four innings, giving up two hits while walking six and striking out two.
Coy Martino, who notched the save in S&T Bank’s win on Wednesday, took the loss in the finale, going four innings while giving up eight eights and four walks with six strikeouts.
One of Punxsutawney’s three hits was an Owen Conrad double.