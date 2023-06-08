BROOKVILLE — A very strong Armstrong team dealt the Brookville Fireman’s Club a 16-8 loss Monday night in Indiana County League action.
The Fireman’s Club, which dropped to 3-2 going into Wednesday’s home game with Marion Center before Thursday’s trip Homer City, went with a couple young arms on its pitching staff.
According to manager Mike Marrara, coming into the game the plan for Brookville was to “Give a couple of the older kids some rest” and in doing so, the “younger guys,” Joel Burton and Parker Kalgren, got some work. The pitch count for Burton in the start topped out at 72 pitches through two innings and the relief from Kalgren brought out 96 more. The duo combined for three strikeouts.
Armstrong pounded out 14 hits, highlighted by Kaden Rupp going 3-for-5.
The game appeared to be turning into one that would end early via the 10-Run Rule with Armstrong leading 7-1 after three innings, but Brookville battled back late to avoid the quick ending.
Brookville trailed 10-3 going into the bottom of the fourth when Luke Fiscus reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and third and then scored on a double steal with Sergio Sotillo. Landen Marrara then brought in Sotillo with a single to cut the deficit to 10-5.
But Armstrong kept scoring, adding two runs in each of its final three at-bats.
The Fireman’s Club scored in the fifth to make it 12-6 when Fiscus walked with the bases loaded to plate Ladd Blake.
Trailing 14-8 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Brookville threatened to score when Sotillo batted with the bases loaded and two outs. He sent a fly ball into right-center field, but an astonishing diving catch by Armstrong’s Rory Pschirer saved at least two runs and perhaps more.
Sotillo relieved Kalgren with two outs in the fifth and finished the game. He went the final 1 1/3 innings, striking out two while giving up three hits and one walk. Burton took the loss in his 2 2/3 innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Kalgren went three innings, walking five and striking out one.
Brookville set the final margin with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, taking advantage of three straight walks with one out and a two-run single by Sotillo.
Brookville managed four hits off three Armstrong pitchers, who combined to walk 12 and strike out 10. Garrett Brumbaugh went the first four innings to get the win, giving up three hits while walking five and striking out five.
Blake doubled in a run in the first inning and Sam Krug tripled in a run and scored in the bottom of the third inning.
Plenty of pitches were thrown by both team’s staffs, 205 for Brookville’s trio and 179 by Armstrong, pushing the game into the three-plus hour mark.
Regardless of the early-season loss, Marrara believes that his kids are “Capable of making a deep run the rest of the way through.” As the season progresses, there seems to be no doubt in his mind that this could be a team to go deep into the regional playoffs at the end of the year.
Next week, the Fireman’s Club plays a home-and-home with Mahoning Valley Post 2076 (Punxsutawney) hosting Monday at 6 p.m. and traveling to Punxsutawney Wednesday.
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, June 1
Fireman’s Club 10, Marion Center 8
At Marion Center, scoring twice in the top of the eighth inning, to pull out an extra-inning win.
Ladd Blake singled in Sam Krug and Trenton Colgan singled in Luke Burton for the game-winning runs in the eighth.
Landen Marrara threw the final two innings to get the win, giving up one hit and walking two. He followed Blake and Burton on the mound. Blake went the first 1 2/3 innings with Burton striking out eight and allowing three hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Burton and Blake each had three hits while Sergio Sotillo finished with two hits. Burton doubled and Sotillo tripled.
WEDNESDAY, May 31
Fireman’s Club 13, Kovacik Insurance 0
At McKinley Field, Sam Krug tossed a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four in a five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule.
The lone Kovacik hit came with a two-out double in the second inning.
Sotillo and Parker Kalgren each had two hits while Landen Marrara doubled, and Joel Burton and Ladd Blake tripled.
Brookville scored four runs in each of the first three innings. Blake hit a two-out RBI triple and scored three batters later on Burton’s bases-loaded triple. In the second, Trenton Colgan singled in two runs. Sotillo and Tyler Barnett singled in runs in the third innings.