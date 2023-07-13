INDIANA — With a six-game winning streak steaming into Tuesday’s Indiana County League Championship game against SW Jack, the Brookville Fireman’s Club Junior Legion baseball team ran into some power hitting and strong pitching.
SW Jack pitchers Ryan Okapal and Caden Force combined for a four-hitter with nine strikeouts while Charlie Manzi, Sully VanHoose and Jamison Miller hit home runs in a 10-0 six-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule
While SW Jack (14-4) heads to the Western Regional Tournament in Homer City starting on July 21, the Fireman’s Club (12-6) still has a shot to get in. It’ll face Westmoreland County third-place finisher Monroeville Thursday at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City at 6 p.m.
“They hit the ball well and they threw the ball well. We just were outplayed and were outmatched from pitch one,” said Fireman’s Club manager Mike Marrara, whose team had finished off a 3-0 pool play title on Monday with an 11-3 win over Homer City while SW Jack won its pool at 3-0, finishing with a 4-3 win over Armstrong Monday.
After a scoreless first inning, the second inning saw Brookville get its first runner on base as Joel Burton was walked, but was unable to move further than that.
Indiana scored twice in the second inning. Three straight singles followed by Rowe’s RBI single before the second run scored when Brookville turned a double play.
Brookville came into the third inning and got its first hit when Parker Kalgren singled to left.
SW Jack kept on scoring, adding two more runs in the third on Manzi’s two-run homer. It stretched it to 5-0 with another run in the fourth. VanHoose hit a solo homer in the fifth and three batters later it was Miller blasting his three-run shot to put his team up 9-0.
In the top of the fifth, Brookville had a chance at scoring when Trenton Colgan singled and Luke Fiscus walked. With two outs, Sergio Sotillo walked to load the bases before Force struck out Landen Marrara swinging to end the threat.
Okapal went the first four innings, striking out five and walking four while allowing two hits while Force finished off the final two innings with four strikeouts, two hits and two walks.
“They were watching too many pitches go by and weren’t seeing the ball out of the first kid’s hand well,” Coach Marrara said.
In Brookville sixth, another shot at scoring was nailed at the plate as Ladd Blake was thrown out trying to score on Colgan’s second single of the game.
Three straight walks and a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth brought in the final run to set the 10-Run Rule into motion.
Luke Burton took the loss on the mound for the Fireman’s Club, going the first 4 1/3 innings and allowing 12 hits and two walks with one strikeout. Colgan threw the final two outs of the fifth and sixth.
In other playoff games:
MONDAY, July 10
Brookville 11,
Homer City 3
At Homer City’s First Commonwealth Field, Brookville finished pool play unbeaten and clinched the finals berth as Sam Krug and Joel Burton combined on a three-hitter.
Krug went the first 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking three while giving up three hits and three unearned runs while Burton finished it off with 2 1/3 innings of hitless and scoreless relief with two walks and one strikeout.
Up 1-0 in the top of the third, Brookville put the game away with seven runs. Trenton Colgan singled in two runs as did Luke Fiscus. Sergio Sotillo, Fiscus and Parker Kalgren each had two hits with Kalgren doubling.
THURSDAY, July 6
Brookville 13, Mahoning Valley 7
At Punxsutawney, the Fireman’s Club trailed 7-3 going into the top of the fifth inning before scoring 10 runs in its last three at-bats to pull away with the win.
A pair of four-run innings in the fifth and sixth gave Brookville the lead for good. At 7-7, the four runs in the sixth gave it an 11-7 advantage, all of them coming after two outs as Ladd Blake doubled in two runs and scored on Luke Burton’s single. Zach Phillips walked with the bases loaded to cap the scoring. Two more runs in the seventh set the final.
Blake went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in while Burton had three hits and drove in three runs with a double. Sergio Sotillo finished with two hits with a double and three runs scored.
Blake went the final 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win, striking out seven and walking six while giving up two hits.
WEDNESDAY, July 5
Brookville 19, Kovacik Insurance 9
In the first game of pool play at McKinley Field against the Blairsville squad, the Fireman’s Club used an 11-run second inning to blow things open in a five-inning game.
Brookville actually trailed 7-5 going into the bottom of the second before sending 17 batters to the plate. The Club pounded out 14 hits and took advantage of seven walks and eight Blairsville errors in the blowout win. Will Shofestall and Ladd Blake each had three hits while Joel and Luke Burton finished with two hits apiece.
Landen Marrara and Joel Burton shared pitching duties with Burton getting the decision by going the final 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.