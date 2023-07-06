BROOKVILLE — It’s playoff time for the Brookville Fireman’s Club Junior Legion baseball team in the Indiana County League.
It’s a new and creative setup this year. All eight teams in the ICL qualified and were grouped into two pools. After a three-game round-robin schedule, the top teams in each pool advance to the championship game with the winner qualifying for the regional tournament.
The Fireman’s Club wound up finishing fifth, so it’s pool was made up of No. 1 seed Mahoning Valley, or Punxsutawney, No. 4 seed Homer City and No. 8 seed Kovacik Insurance of Blairsville.
The other pool has No. 2 Armstrong, No. 3 SW Jack of Indiana, No. 6 Young Township and No. 7 Marion Center.
Brookville’s pool play schedule was set to start Wednesday at home against Kovacik Insurance at McKinley Field. The other two games are on the road, Thursday at Punxsutawney and Monday at Homer City.
All games in both pools are scheduled on those nights with the championship game set for next Tuesday at the higher seed’s home field.
The Fireman’s Club finished the season 9-5 after receiving a forfeit win against SW Jack last Friday in a game originally scheduled for McKinley Field.
Last Wednesday, the Club blanked Young Township 9-0 behind the solid pitching of Sam Krug, who took a perfect game into the seventh inning before settling for a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
“This was definitely one of the best pitching performances I’ve had this season,” said Krug, who threw 92 pitches, 60 of them for strikes as he faced just the two extra batters above the minimum. He gave up a one-out single in the seventh and then a two-out walk before completing his shutout performance.
Although Krug’s great showing in pitching was the big highlight of the night, the hits continued to flow from the top of the order to the bottom as numerous players found their way on base. Brookville wound up with 10 hits with Sergio Sotillo, Luke and Joel Burton, and Will Shofestall each finishing with two hits. The hot-hitting Sotillo drove in three runs while Luke Burton drove in two runs while Ladd Blake tripled in a run.
Brookville took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth before scoring three runs. Then it put the game away with a five-run fifth to set the final score.
In the fourth, Trenton Colgan walked and Shofestall singled to start the rally. After one out, Sotillo singled in Colgan. Shofestall scored on Landen Marrara’s sacrifice fly and Blake tripled in Sotillo for the 4-0 lead.
In the fifth, Joel Burton singled into right field to start the inning off, then a single from Shofestall brought Burton home. Sotillo singled in Shofestall and Luke Fiscus in for two runs. Capping the scoring, Luke Burton doubled in Sotillo and Marrara.
Gunning for the perfect game, Krug gave up the single to left from JJ Cessna with one out in the seventh.
With what turned out to be the team’s last regular-season win on the field, Sotillo liked where his team is considering how well they played against Young Township.
“I believe no one in the playoffs will be able to beat us when everybody’s hot,” said Sotillo, who finished the regular season on a 9-for-11 (.818) tear.