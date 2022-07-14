BROOKVILLE — Punxsutawney S&T Bank pitcher Parker Stahlman was taken off the mound before the end of the first inning in Monday’s opening game in their Indiana County League finals series against the Brookville Fireman’s Club.
Tuesday at McKinley Field, Stahlman would’ve finished all seven innings had his defense not let him down. But still, Stahlman and S&T Bank held off Brookville’s last-ditch seventh inning rally for a 6-5 win.
The best-of-three Junior Legion series knotted at 1-1, it all came down to Wednesday night’s decisive game at Kuntz Field in Punxsutawney.
While the winner advances to the Western Region Tournament in Homer City next week, the loser does still have a chance to grab a regional berth, facing off the runner-up from the Westmoreland County League later this week in yet another best-of-three series.
Stahlman held Brookville scoreless on a nifty 63 pitches through six shutout innings with five strikeouts and no walks, the only baserunners coming on two singles and three infield errors. Monday, Stahlman was pulled after 28 pitches and two outs with Brookville leading 6-0.
But another infield error on an Easton Belfiore grounder started the Brookville seventh. Luke Burton doubled Belfiore to third. Kai Kaltenbach’s grounder to first was misplayed, allowing Belfiore and Burton to score.
Two flyouts by Kolton Griffin and Sergio Sotillo got Punxsutawney within an out of a win, but Landen Marra singled and Owen Fleming reached on an infield single to push home a run to cut it to 6-3 and the rally continued.
Stahlman walked Ladd Blake to load the bases, forcing Stahlman off the mound in favor of Coy Martino. Against Pierson Ruhlman, Martino plunked him to force in a run to make it 6-4. Belfiore reached on yet another Punxsutawney error, its fourth of the inning, and now it was 6-5 with the bases loaded.
But Martino hung in there and struck out Burton five pitches to end the game.
S&T Bank batted around in the first inning to score three runs off Brookville starter Burton. With two outs Austin Fischer singled in two runs but with the bases loaded and him trying to race to third on Nick Motter’s grounder into the shortstop hole hit him and ended the inning and perhaps bailing Brookville out of more damage.
Belfiore relieved Burton in the second inning and went the rest of the way on the mound, going six innings while giving up just one hit with four walks and two strikeouts.
But S&T picked up important insurance runs, two in the fourth inning on sacrifice flies from Donny Bender and Martino, who also walked and scored a valuable run in the top of the seventh when he walked and stole two bases, coming home on a throwing error when stealing third.
Five of S&T’s seven hits came in the first inning with Bender and Motter each singling twice.
Punxsutawney’s Tuesday win stopped a three-game playoff winning streak by the Fireman’s Club that started after dropping the first game of its semifinal series against top-seeded SW Jack of Indiana.
In other games:
MONDAY, July 11
Fireman’s Club 10,
S&T Bank 8
At Kuntz Field in Punxsutawney, the Fireman’s Club jumped on the hosts for six runs in the top of the first inning, only to see a 7-0 lead evaporate in the bottom of the second inning with S&T’s seven-run rally.
But a run in the sixth and two in the sixth put Brookville up 10-7 before S&T Bank rallied in the bottom of the seventh.
Against reliever Pierson Ruhlman, Punxsutawney had a run in with the bases loaded down two runs in the bottom of the seventh before Ruhlman got Coy Martino to fly out to Landen Marrara in center field.
Ruhlman pitched the final two innings, giving up a hit and one unearned run to get the six-out save. Kolton Griffin pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win in relief of starter Ladd Blake, giving up four hits and a walk.
Brookville banged out 17 hits with Blake, Easton Belfiore and Griffin each with three hits. Griffin doubled twice while Belfiore and Blake doubled. Sergio Sotillo, Owen Fleming and Luke Burton each had two hits with Fleming tripling.
THURSDAY, July 7
Fireman’s Club 14,
SW Jack 8
At Indiana, the Fireman’s Club clinched the come-from-behind series win by pulling away after trading five-run second innings with the regular-season champion.
Ladd Blake and Owen Fleming each had three hits while Sergio Sotillo, Blake and Kolton Griffin each drove in three runs. Luke Burton and Sotillo had two hits apiece
Easton Belfiore relieved starter Luke Burton in the fourth inning and threw three innings, giving up two hits and two runs, one earned, to get the win while Sotillo threw a scoreless seventh inning to close out the series win.
WED., July 6
Fireman’s Club 9,
SW Jack 6
At McKinley Field, the Fireman’s Club evened the series at 1-1 by scoring all of its runs in the first three innings to take a 9-4 lead.
Another big hitting game sparked Brookville as nine different players had hits, led by Sam Krug’s 3-for-4 effort with two doubles. Ladd Blake and Sergio Sotillo each had two hits with Blake tripling.
Pierson Ruhlman relieved starter Blake in the second inning and threw the final 5 2/3 innings to get the win, giving up five hits and four walks along with two runs.