BROOKVILLE — Winning its second straight Indiana County League game in a row, the Brookville Firemen’s Club Junior Legion baseball team edged Armstrong, 3-2, at McKinley Field Monday night.
Now 8-4 in the ICL, the Firemen have four games remaining in league play, starting Wednesday night at Homer City against Walbeck Insurance. Thursday, the travel to Marion Center before closing out the regular-season schedule with home games next Monday and Wednesday against Young Township and Marion Center.
Against Armstrong, Brookville plated the game’s final two runs and took their 3-2 lead with two runs in the bottom of the second.
With two outs, Sergio Sotillo singled Kolton Griffin to third, but an outfield error allowed Griffin to score and Sotillo get to third. Sam Krug followed by doubling in Sotillo with the go-ahead run.
Krug tripled in Owen Fleming in the first inning with out out after Fleming led off the game with a single.
Krug finished 3-for-3 with his two runs batted in. Kai Kaltenbach and Ladd Blake also had singles.
Easton Belfiore and Krug combined to pitch the final 6 2/3 innings with Belfiore getting the win. After relieving Blake with one out in the first inning, Belfiore went 4 2/3 innings and gave up three hits and two walks along with the two runs while striking out three. Krug pitched two scoreless innings to get the save, striking out two, walking two and giving up two hits.
In last Wednesday’s 13-7 win at Blairsville against Kovacik Insurance, the Firemen trailed 7-2 going into the top of the sixth before erupting for 11 runs.
The Firemen sent 15 batters to the plate, taking advantage of seven walks. Blake singled in two runs as did Pierson Ruhlman. Kaltenbach singled in a run.
Kaltenbach and Ruhlman each had two hits, Ruhlman knocking in five runs.
Blake and Ruhlman did the pitching, Ruhlman getting the win by going the final four hitting and allowing three runs with a strikeout and walk.