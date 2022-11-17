KARNS CITY — Central Clarion used a stout defensive effort to shut the Brookville Raiders offense down in claiming a 35-0 victory for the District 9 Class 2A championship last Saturday night at Diehl Stadium.
Originally scheduled for Friday at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium, the game was moved back a day and then to the available facility in Butler County — CUP was unavailable Saturday due to hosting two other events — to avoid the heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole that blew through the area.
Central Clarion was dominant and captured its first District 9 title since combining with Clarion-Limestone in 2019. Those two schools and North Clarion then made it Central Clarion officially in 2020.
The Wildcats held the Raiders to just 121 yards of offense while allowing just five first downs, four of which came in the first quarter and none after halftime. The Raiders punted eight times, had one drive stopped on an interception, and another stopped on downs deep in Central Clarion territory.
“We really didn’t do anything different defensively,” said Central Clarion head coach Davey Eggleton, whose 10-1 team moves on to Friday’s PIAA first-round matchup with Westinghouse in Pittsburgh. “Our guys just kept with their keys and stayed in their lanes, and we did a really good job of tackling.”
Meanwhile for Central Clarion on offense, it may not have had the gaudy numbers it was putting up this season, but four big plays helped in four of the five touchdowns. The fifth was a methodical drive to start the second half which ended in a score.
Central Clarion rushed 33 times for 164 yards. Connor Kopnitsky rushed 14 times for 70 yards with two scores. Quarterback Jase Ferguson rushed 14 times for 70 yards.
Ferguson completed just 4 of 12 passes, but they were four big completions totaling 192 yards with two TDs.
Tommy Smith caught two passes for 84 yards with a 57-yard hookup while Ashton Rex caught two passes for 103 yards, including a 76-yard TD.
“They were pretty much keying on Ashton trying to take him away,” said Eggleton. “We hit that one pass to Tommy on the sideline there which was a nice throw and catch that set up our first touchdown. Once we hit those first couple of big passes our O-line just kind of took over the game and all our backs were running hard and getting some yards.”
After forcing a punt on Brookville’s first possession, the Wildcats took over at the Raiders’ 25 following a 20-yard return. A penalty on their first play from scrimmage moved the ball back to the 37 before Ferguson connected on a 32-yard pass to Smith which set the ball at the five. Kopnitsky then ran five yards for the opening score just 100 seconds into the game.
Brookville picked up two of its first downs on its next possession and faced a fourth down from the Central Clarion 19. Noah Peterson threw a pass intended for Truman Sharp near the goal line, but Sharp had slipped and the ball fell incomplete, turning the ball over the Wildcats.
“We went down 14-0 but we still stuck with our game plan,” said Brookville head coach Scott Park. “We’ve scored 14 points before when being down. We had some chances; we had a guy open down there and the receiver slipped. We make that play and who knows. We had opportunities and didn’t finish.”
Four plays later Ferguson connected with Smith on a 57-yard touchdown pass to give Central Clarion a 14-0 lead after one quarter.
The two teams combined for five punts in the second quarter with Brookville punting three times and Central Clarion twice.
After the third punt, Central Clarion took over at its own 7. A pair of runs by Ferguson netted eight yards while Ryan Hummell added a 9-yard run to put the ball at the 24. Ferguson then hit Rex on a slant and he raced 76 yards for a touchdown. Thomas Uckert’s point-after kick put the Wildcats ahead 21-0 at halftime.
Brookville gained its only first down of the second quarter on their final offensive possession before an interception by Ferguson stopped the drive.
Central Clarion took the opening kickoff of the second half and chewed up nearly seven minutes on the game clock by running the ball on 12 consecutive plays with Hummell finishing off the drive with a 1-yard plunge for a score at the 5:04 mark to make it 28-0
The Brookville offense ran just six plays in the quarter before punting.
Following another Brookville punt early in the fourth, the Wildcats took over at the Brookville 36. Five plays later, Kopnitsky scored his second TD on a 3-yard run to push the lead to 35-0 and throwing the PIAA Mercy Rule clock into motion at the 9:33 mark.
The big play of the drive was a 27-yard pass play from Ferguson to Rex that moved the ball to the Raiders five two plays before the score.
Neither team mustered much offense once the running clock started.
“This feels fantastic,” said Eggleton of the win and the championship. “This is the happiest I’ve been in my coaching career. I’m so happy for the guys as I told them before the game how they took it upon themselves in the offseason to make sure what happened last year wasn’t going to happen this year.”
NOTES: The Raiders got 87 yards rushing from Jackson Zimmerman on 22 carries. He finished the season with 1,125 yards, the first 1,000-season in the program since Zach Vroman went for 1,819 yards on 2013. Peterson completed 4 of 16 passes for 21 yards. ... The Raiders finished 6-6.