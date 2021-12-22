Play for a state title and your team will likely be rewarded after the season.

It’s postseason awards season for high school football and it begins with a couple of publications putting out their material honoring several area players, including the PIAA Class 1A runner-up Redbank Valley Bulldogs of course.

D9and10Sports.Com named Bulldogs senior Chris Marshall its Jim Kelly District 9 Player of the Year. He caught 42 passes for 632 yards and 11 touchdowns while recording 54 tackles from his defensive back position with four interceptions and a fumble recovery. He returned one of those interceptions 98 for a touchdown, which turned out to be the game-turning play in the Bulldogs’ 23-14 win over Bishop Canevin in the PIAA semifinals.

Joining Marshall in being honored with major postseason awards are two of his Redbank Valley coaches.

Blane Gold was named the D9and10Sports.com Jim Kelly Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year, and Bulldog offensive coordinator Jason Kundick is the D9and10Sports.com Jim Kelly Assistant Coach of the Year.

Additional major award winners are St. Marys’ Christian Coudriet (Offensive Player of the Year; Performance of the Year), Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte (Defensive Player of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the Year), Brockway’s Brayden Fox (Rookie of the Year), Karns City’s Josh Griffiths (Offensive Lineman of the Year), Curwensville’s Jake Mullins (Special Teams Player of the Year), Ridgway’s Scott Salberg (Unsung Hero), and Redbank Valley’s PIAA Class 1A semifinal win over Bishop Canevin (Game of the Year).

Gold coached Redbank Valley to a 13-2 overall record that included a 13-game win streak and District 9’s first PIAA championship berth in 29 years and just the third all-time for a D9 team.

The Bulldogs, who lost 21-14 to Bishop Guilfoyle in the title game, won their second consecutive District 9 title after not winning one before last season since 1996. All this with a first-year starting quarterback and after losing their starting running back hours prior to their first PIAA playoff games.

A hallmark in the playoffs was Redbank Valley’s ability to handle adversity.

The Bulldogs trailed in four of their five postseason games, including twice by double digits but won three of them, including both games they were down by 14 points in and twice when trailing at halftime, a testament to Gold’s ability to make in-game adjustments.

Kundick was the primary play-caller for a Redbank Valley offense that averaged 36.9 points per game, second in District 9.

Despite starting a first-year quarterback in Bryson Bain who hadn’t played varsity or junior varsity football, Kundick’s offense averaged nearly 300 yards per game (294.6).

The website also named its All-District 9 football team, which included Brookville junior defensive back Brayden Kunselman, who intercepted seven passes and returned one for a touchdown. He also led the Raiders with 12 touchdowns scored — 9 via receiving, 1 punt return, 1 interception and 1 kick return — while catching a team-high 48 passes for 824 yards.

The full all-district team is below:

OFFENSE

QB –Christian Coudriet, St. Marys

RB –Mark McGonigal, Clearfield

RB –Jayce Anderson, Karns City

RB –Luke Garing, Karns City

WR –Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley

WR –Ty Terry, Curwensville

WR –Logan Mosier, St. Marys

WR –Karson Kline, Clearfield

OL –Josh Steele, Clearfield

OL –TJ Vlassich, Karns City

OL –Kolby Barrett, Redbank Valley

OL –Connor Bullers, St. Marys

APB –Domenic Allegretto, Ridgway

APB –Noah Lent, Smethport

DEFENSE

DL –Oliver Billotte, Clearfield

DL –Hayden Kovalick, Clearfield

DL –Joseph Mansfield, Redbank Valley

DL –Waylon Wehler, St. Marys

DL –Landon Chalmers, Union/A-C Valley

LB –Luke Garing, Karns City

LB –Hunter Wall, Ridgway

LB –Blaine Moses, Port Allegany

LB –Travis Cooney, Smethport

LB –Carter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley

DB –Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley

DB –Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley

DB –Brayden Kunselman, Brookville

DB –Skyler Roxbury, Union/A-C Valley

DB –Carter Chadsey, St. Marys

SPECIALISTS

P –Jake Mullins, Curwensville

PK –Luke Sidorick, Clearfield

RET –Caden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley

TRI-COUNTY WEEKEND/COURIER-EXPRESS — The sister publication of the Jeffersonian Democrat, of which Brookville is part of the coverage list of football teams and based in DuBois, of course recognized the Raiders as well in last weekend’s all-star teams it put out.

Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte and Redbank Valley’s Chris Marshall were Co-Players of the Year with the Bulldogs’ Blane Gold Coach of the Year.

Brookville’s Hunter Smith was a First Team offensive lineman and Kunselman at defensive back while Carson Weaver earned Second Team honors at linebacker.

