The District 9 football postseason awards doled out by D9and10Sports.Com were kind to the Central Clarion Wildcats and Brookville Raiders earlier this week.
The Class 2A champion Wildcats put senior Ryan Hummell and sophomore Jase Ferguson on the major awards list which has former East Brady standout and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Kelly on the awards plaque.
Hummell was named Defensive Player of the Year while Ferguson earned Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Hummell led D9 in tackles with 154 while intercepting four passes. He went into the season after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on one of his knees over the summer.
Ferguson, also a Clarion-Limestone student with Hummell, led the district with 2,727 passing yards with 33 TD passes and 15 interceptions. He also ran for 521 yards and seven TDs.
Those two were also named to the First Team All-District roster that also included receiver Ashton Rex, tight end Tommy Smith and place-kicker Thomas Uckert. On the Second Team, the Wildcats put Ferguson on as a defensive back.
The Raiders had two defensive backs named to the First Team after turning in outstanding seasons in seniors Brayden Kunselman and Noah Peterson. Peterson picked off nine passes, believed to be a team single-season record, while Kunselman intercepted seven passes and wound up tying the program’s all-time career mark of 16 established by Brad Geer in 1994.
Also named to the all-district team for the Raiders on the Second Team were senior offensive lineman Baily Miller and junior linebacker Jack Knapp.
The full all-district, awards story is available on www.d9and10sports.com.
Other Jim Kelly major award-winners:
Player of the Year: Blaine Moses, Sr., Port Allegany
Rookie of the Year: Drew Keth, So., Keystone
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Carson Neely, So., Port Allegany
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield
Special Teams Player of the Year: Peyton Hetrick, Sr., Punxsutawney
Individual Performance of the Year: Dan McGarry, Sr., Curwensville (Sept. 2, 2022)
Coach of the Year: Justin Bienkowski, Port Allegany
Assistant Coach of the Year: Chad Saltsman, Port Allegany
Game of the Year: DuBois 27, Brockway 26, Sept. 2, 2022
Unsung Hero: Patrick Crants.
The entire all-district teams:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Jase Ferguson, So., Central Clarion
RB – Brady Collins, So., Clearfield
RB – Kyle Nellis, Sr., Keystone
WR – Alex Carlson, Sr., Brockway
WR – Ashton Rex, Sr., Cent. Clarion
TE – Tommy Smith, Jr., Central Clarion
OL – Josh Beal, Jr., Keystone
OL – Eric Myers, Sr.,, Clearfield
OL – Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield
OL – Carson Neely, So., Port Allegany
OL – Miska Young, Sr., Port Allegany
All-Purpose Back – Dan McGarry, Sr., Curwensville
All-Purpose Back – Noah Archer, Sr., Port Allegany
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield
DL – Miska Young, Sr., Port Allegany
DL – Brandon Ross, Jr., Redbank Valley
DL – Alex Lukaschunis, Sr., St. Marys
LB – Ryan Hummell, Sr., Central Clarion
LB – Addison Plants, Sr., Kane
LB – Matt Martino, Sr., Moniteau
LB – Blaine Moses, Sr., Port Allegany
DB – Alex Carlson, Sr., Brockway
DB – Noah Peterson, Sr., Brookville
DB – Brayden Kunselman, Sr., Brookville
DB – Tyler Albright, Sr., Keystone
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Place Kicker – Thomas Uckert, So., Central Clarion
Punter – Peyton Hetrick, Sr., Punxsutawney
Returner – Matt Pyne, Sr., Brockway
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Brayden Fox, So., Brockway
RB – Jendy Cuello, Jr., Brockway
RB – Zeke Bennett, Sr., Punxsutawney
WR – Aiden Ortz, Sr., Redbank Valley
WR – Carter Chadsey, Sr., St. Marys
TE – Joe Tettis, Sr., Elk County Catholic
OL – Reese Yahner, Jr., Brockway
OL – Johnny Varischetti, So., Brockway
OL – Baily Miller, Sr., Brookville
OL – Jimmy Kerr, So, Central Clarion
OL – David Anderson, Sr., Elk County Catholic
OL – Waylon Wehler, Sr., St. Marys
All-Purpose Back: Cam-Ron Hays, Sr., DuBois
All-Purpose Back: Tyler Albright, Sr., Keystone
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Reese Yahner, Jr., Brockway
DL – Kyle Dunn, Sr., Coudersport
DL – Brock Champlivier, Jr., Keystone
DL – Waylon Wehler, Sr., St. Marys
DL – Landon Chalmers, Sr., Union/A-C Valley
LB – Tanner Guaglianone, Sr., Brockway
LB – Seth Stewart, Sr., Brockway
LB – Jack Knapp, Jr., Brookville
LB – Caden Adams, Jr., Redbank Valley
LB – Aiden Sell, Sr., Keystone
DB – Jase Ferguson, So., Central Clarion
DB – Nate Garing, Sr., Karns City
DB – Drew Evens, Sr. Port Allegany
DB – Justin Miller, Sr.,, Punxsutawney
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Place Kicker – Josh Beal, Jr., Keystone
Punter – Braylon Button, Jr., Port Allegany
Returner – Chris Fegert, Sr., Curwensville