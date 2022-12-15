Wildcats trio with trophy
Central Clarion’s Brady Quinn (left), Jase Ferguson (1) and Ryan Hummell celebrate with the District 9 Class 2A Championship trophy after their 35-0 win over the Raiders. Ferguson and Hummell were D9and10Sports.Com’s Jim Kelly Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year respectively.

 Photo by Jared Bakaysa

The District 9 football postseason awards doled out by D9and10Sports.Com were kind to the Central Clarion Wildcats and Brookville Raiders earlier this week.

The Class 2A champion Wildcats put senior Ryan Hummell and sophomore Jase Ferguson on the major awards list which has former East Brady standout and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Kelly on the awards plaque.

Hummell was named Defensive Player of the Year while Ferguson earned Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Hummell led D9 in tackles with 154 while intercepting four passes. He went into the season after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on one of his knees over the summer.

Ferguson, also a Clarion-Limestone student with Hummell, led the district with 2,727 passing yards with 33 TD passes and 15 interceptions. He also ran for 521 yards and seven TDs.

Those two were also named to the First Team All-District roster that also included receiver Ashton Rex, tight end Tommy Smith and place-kicker Thomas Uckert. On the Second Team, the Wildcats put Ferguson on as a defensive back.

The Raiders had two defensive backs named to the First Team after turning in outstanding seasons in seniors Brayden Kunselman and Noah Peterson. Peterson picked off nine passes, believed to be a team single-season record, while Kunselman intercepted seven passes and wound up tying the program’s all-time career mark of 16 established by Brad Geer in 1994.

Also named to the all-district team for the Raiders on the Second Team were senior offensive lineman Baily Miller and junior linebacker Jack Knapp.

The full all-district, awards story is available on www.d9and10sports.com.

Other Jim Kelly major award-winners:

Player of the Year: Blaine Moses, Sr., Port Allegany

Rookie of the Year: Drew Keth, So., Keystone

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Carson Neely, So., Port Allegany

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield

Special Teams Player of the Year: Peyton Hetrick, Sr., Punxsutawney

Individual Performance of the Year: Dan McGarry, Sr., Curwensville (Sept. 2, 2022)

Coach of the Year: Justin Bienkowski, Port Allegany

Assistant Coach of the Year: Chad Saltsman, Port Allegany

Game of the Year: DuBois 27, Brockway 26, Sept. 2, 2022

Unsung Hero: Patrick Crants.

The entire all-district teams:

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Jase Ferguson, So., Central Clarion

RB – Brady Collins, So., Clearfield

RB – Kyle Nellis, Sr., Keystone

WR – Alex Carlson, Sr., Brockway

WR – Ashton Rex, Sr., Cent. Clarion

TE – Tommy Smith, Jr., Central Clarion

OL – Josh Beal, Jr., Keystone

OL – Eric Myers, Sr.,, Clearfield

OL – Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield

OL – Carson Neely, So., Port Allegany

OL – Miska Young, Sr., Port Allegany

All-Purpose Back – Dan McGarry, Sr., Curwensville

All-Purpose Back – Noah Archer, Sr., Port Allegany

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield

DL – Miska Young, Sr., Port Allegany

DL – Brandon Ross, Jr., Redbank Valley

DL – Alex Lukaschunis, Sr., St. Marys

LB – Ryan Hummell, Sr., Central Clarion

LB – Addison Plants, Sr., Kane

LB – Matt Martino, Sr., Moniteau

LB – Blaine Moses, Sr., Port Allegany

DB – Alex Carlson, Sr., Brockway

DB – Noah Peterson, Sr., Brookville

DB – Brayden Kunselman, Sr., Brookville

DB – Tyler Albright, Sr., Keystone

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Place Kicker – Thomas Uckert, So., Central Clarion

Punter – Peyton Hetrick, Sr., Punxsutawney

Returner – Matt Pyne, Sr., Brockway

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Brayden Fox, So., Brockway

RB – Jendy Cuello, Jr., Brockway

RB – Zeke Bennett, Sr., Punxsutawney

WR – Aiden Ortz, Sr., Redbank Valley

WR – Carter Chadsey, Sr., St. Marys

TE – Joe Tettis, Sr., Elk County Catholic

OL – Reese Yahner, Jr., Brockway

OL – Johnny Varischetti, So., Brockway

OL – Baily Miller, Sr., Brookville

OL – Jimmy Kerr, So, Central Clarion

OL – David Anderson, Sr., Elk County Catholic

OL – Waylon Wehler, Sr., St. Marys

All-Purpose Back: Cam-Ron Hays, Sr., DuBois

All-Purpose Back: Tyler Albright, Sr., Keystone

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Reese Yahner, Jr., Brockway

DL – Kyle Dunn, Sr., Coudersport

DL – Brock Champlivier, Jr., Keystone

DL – Waylon Wehler, Sr., St. Marys

DL – Landon Chalmers, Sr., Union/A-C Valley

LB – Tanner Guaglianone, Sr., Brockway

LB – Seth Stewart, Sr., Brockway

LB – Jack Knapp, Jr., Brookville

LB – Caden Adams, Jr., Redbank Valley

LB – Aiden Sell, Sr., Keystone

DB – Jase Ferguson, So., Central Clarion

DB – Nate Garing, Sr., Karns City

DB – Drew Evens, Sr. Port Allegany

DB – Justin Miller, Sr.,, Punxsutawney

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Place Kicker – Josh Beal, Jr., Keystone

Punter – Braylon Button, Jr., Port Allegany

Returner – Chris Fegert, Sr., Curwensville

