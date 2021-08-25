Let another high school football season begin.
Friday night, it’s the opening games of what hopes to be a full season. Last year, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic limited District 9 to play a smaller schedule with a regionalized setting.
This year? Who knows?
The schedule is set up to be a full 10-week, for some, season followed by the playoffs. But let’s be realistic. COVID-19 hasn’t gone away.
Already, the Brookville Raiders are starting the season with less than a full roster. It’ll be interesting to see how things go around D9 because of the change in how those exposed to an infected individual will be handled.
If you’re vaccinated, you don’t quarantine. That’s come down from the Center For Disease Control. So obviously, and we know not all view this situation the same, each sports team out there this fall will have a variance of how it’s affected if players come in close contact with infected individuals.
The more vaccinated the teams are, the more impervious they are to having games and perhaps a season impacted.
Last Saturday, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were supposed to play Central Clarion in their football scrimmage, but news of COVID-19 issues potentially affecting the Wildcats, the Bulldogs backed out of their trip to the C-L Sports Complex to play the Wildcats. Central Clarion wound up not scrimmaging in their only possible date to do so before the season starts at home this Friday against Punxsutawney.
Brookville was originally scheduled to host Otto-Eldred in a scrimmage. When Redbank Valley pulled out of its trip to play Central Clarion, the Raiders reached out to the Bulldogs and it led to the Bulldogs coming to Brookville. Then Friday night, Otto-Eldred pulled out of its trip to play the Raiders for an unknown reason.
That left the Raiders and Bulldogs to scrimmage, a productive one as professed by both teams.
Monday, the Raiders found out they had at least one player infected, thus six players in all won’t be on the sideline Friday night at home against Bradford. No Redbank Valley player was deemed to have a long enough exposure to the infected Raider(s) to merit any quarantine measures.
This was as of deadline on Tuesday night.
While there are no mandates limiting crowds indoors or outdoors or mask mandates in the similar settings at sports events going into the fall, it will be interesting how this all plays out and how much, or little, it changes the landscape of a hopeful normal fall season.
ALSO IN THIS EDITION — Make sure you check out the pullout sections in this week’s edition. There’s magazine football preview edition along with a Women of the Gridiron section. A lot of enjoyable stories in both pieces and I was glad to help put together both projects.
FOOTBALL PICKS — Week 1 picks are below. Here goes nothing:
Brookville over Bradford
Redbank Valley over Keystone
Union/A-C Valley over Brockway
Central Clarion over Punxsutawney
Clearfield over DuBois
St. Marys over Ridgway
Elk County Catholic over Bucktail
Coudersport over Cameron County
Kane over Moniteau
Karns City over Girard
Port Allegany over Otto-Eldred
Smethport over Sheffield
D9 QUICKIE PREVIEW — A refresher course on the layout of the District 9 League and classification setups along with a few predictions:
D9 League-Large School: Brookville, Central Clarion, Ridgway, Karns City, DuBois, Punxsutawney, Kane, St. Marys, Moniteau, Bradford.
The Skinny: Look for St. Marys and Karns City to battle for this division title. From there, I’m not sure. I’m really not sure how many teams in the whole district are going to be significantly better than last year, if at all. But someone has to win games in the division. The coaches poll had St. Marys and Ridgway 1-2. I’m picking the Gremlins.
D9 League-Small School South: Redbank Valley, Union/A-C Valley, Brockway, Elk County Catholic, Keystone and Bucktail.
The Skinny: Yep, the Bucktail Bucks are replacing Curwensville in the division. Both Redbank Valley and Union/ACV just happen to have to make road trips to … Clinton County. For the Bulldogs, it’s 119 miles or roughly 2 hours, 13 minutes. For the Falcon Knights, it’s 131 miles, or roughly 2 hours, 24 minutes. Morgantown, W.V. is roughly the same trip length for both teams.
Bucktail’s recent seasons: 1-6, 2-7, 4-7, 0-10, 4-5, 1-8, 4-5 and its last winning season at 6-4 back in 2012.
I’m not sure who is doing whom a favor. Bucktail helping fill a spot in the Small School Division or the D9 League giving the Bucks somewhere to go.
The coaches picked the Bulldogs and Falcon Knights to finish 1-2. I agree.
D9 League-Small School North: Coudersport, Cameron County, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany and Sheffield.
The Skinny: I’m not sure who the favorite is, so by default, one must always start in Coudersport. The coaches poll have it a first-place tie between the Falcons and Smethport. That’s a fair guess.
As far as the postseason goes, the Class 1A field consists of 11 teams to fill up to eight available spots in a quarterfinal round scheduled for the week of Nov. 5-6: Cameron County, Coudersport, Curwensville, Elk County Catholic, Keystone, Otto-Eldred Port Allegany, Redbank Valley, Sheffield, Smethport and Union/A-C Valley.
It won’t be an eight-team field, I predict, and I do think it’s a bracket that’s Redbank Valley’s to lose.
In Class 2A, it’s deemed an open bracket since there are seven teams that could fill a quarterfinal round weekend also on Nov. 5-6. The teams once again are Brockway, Brookville, Central Clarion, Kane, Karns City, Moniteau and Ridgway.
As I predicted in the Large School Division, I’ll also take Karns City here as well.
Class 3A has nine teams in a sub-regional with D9 and District 5. D9 will determine a champion among its three teams over as many as two weeks concluding Nov. 5-6. The trio of D9 teams are Clearfield, St. Marys and Punxsutawney. That could be quite a battle between the Dutch and Bison, I figure.
District 5’s field is Somerset and Bedford and one of those teams meet the D9 champion Nov. 11-12 with that winner facing the District 6 champion the following week in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The D6 field consists of Huntingdon, Penn Cambria, Tyrone and Westmont Hilltop.
In Class 4A, DuBois and Bradford are part of the sub-regional with Districts 6 and 8, or Pittsburgh City League. The D9 champion meets the City League champion Nov. 5 or 6 with the winner of that matchup playing the D6 champion Nov. 12 or 13.
