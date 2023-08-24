BROOKVILLE

August

25-Central Clarion

September

1-at Struthers, Ohio

8-Keystone

15-at Moniteau

22-DuBois

29-at St. Marys

October

6-at Bradford

13-at Karns City

20-at Punxsutawney

27-at Ridgway

Games begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 date could be a home game pending field renovation project

CENTRAL CLARION

August

25-at Brookville

September

1-Port Allegany (Clarion HS)

8-at Union/ACV

15-at Punxsutawney

22-Bradford (C-L HS)

29-at Karns City

October

6-at Moniteau

13-at DuBois (Clarion HS)

20-St. Marys (Clarion HS)

27-at Redbank Valley

Games begin at 7 p.m.

