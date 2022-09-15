REGION 1
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Central Clarion;1;0;3;0;114;37
St. Marys;1;0;3;0;104;20
DuBois;1;0;2;1;62;74
Punxsutawney;1;0;2;1;107;44
Bradford;0;1;0;3;53;127
Karns City;0;1;1;2;50;53
Moniteau;0;1;1;2;40;74
Brookville;0;1;0;3;26;92
REGION 2
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Port Allegany;2;0;2;1;82;35
Brockway;1;0;2;1;124;68
Redbank Valley;1;0;3;0;106;37
Keystone;1;0;3;0;96;42
Union/A-C Valley;0;1;1;2;40;100
Kane;0;1;0;3;41;95
Ridgway;0;1;0;3;12;75
Smethport;0;2;1;2;30;87
REGION 3
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Elk Co. Catholic;2;0;3;0;80;52
Bucktail;1;1;1;1;58;42
Otto-Eldred;1;1;2;1;117;67
Coudersport;0;0;1;2;70;130
Cameron County;0;0;0;3;32;69
Sheffield;0;2;0;2;18;96
WEEK 3 SCORES
FRIDAY, Sept. 9
Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 14
Keystone 20, Brookville 19
Central Clarion 43, Union/ACV 6
Moniteau 20, Cameron County 12
Brockway 70, Coudersport 16
Otto-Eldred 33, Bradford 26
Karns City 28, Ridgway 0
St. Marys 30, Kane 0
Elk Co. Catholic 30, Bucktail 16
Port Allegany 28, Smethport 0
WEEK 4 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 16
Region 1
Moniteau at Brookville
DuBois at Bradford
St. Marys at Karns City
Punxsutawney at Central Clarion, at C-L
Region 2
Keystone at Redbank Valley
Union/A-C Valley at Brockway
Kane at Ridgway
Region 3
Otto-Eldred at Bucktail
Sheffield at Elk Co. Catholic
Non-Region
Cameron County at Port Allegany
Smethport at Coudersport
WEEK 5 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 23
Region 1
Brookville at DuBois
Karns City at Moniteau
Punxsutawney at St. Marys
Central Clarion at Bradford
Region 2
Redbank Valley at Ridgway
Kane at Union/A-C Valley
Keystone at Smethport
Region 3
Coudersport at Cameron County
Non-Region
Elk County Catholic at Otto-Eldred
SATURDAY, Sept. 24
Region 2
Brockway at Port Allegany
Non-Region
Bucktail at Sheffield