REGION 1

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Central Clarion;3;0;5;0;207;51

DuBois;3;0;4;1;135;108

Karns City;2;1;3;2;99;65

St. Marys;2;1;4;1;144;55

Punxsutawney;1;2;2;3;135;123

Brookville;1;2;1;4;47;116

Moniteau;0;3;1;4;46;116

Bradford;0;3;0;5;80;224

REGION 2

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;3;0;5;0;190;77

Port Allegany;3;0;4;1;168;42

Keystone;2;1;4;1;144;98

Union/A-C Valley;2;1;3;2;103;139

Brockway;1;2;2;3;151;134

Kane;1;2;1;4;108;159

Smethport;0;3;1;4;44;144

Ridgway;0;3;0;5;72;165

REGION 3

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Elk Co. Catholic;3;0;5;0;137;52

Coudersport;1;0;3;2;86;130

Otto-Eldred;2;1;3;2;169;99

Bucktail;1;2;2;2;90;94

Cameron County;0;1;0;5;32;115

Sheffield;0;3;0;4;18;153

WEEK 5 SCORES

FRIDAY, Sept. 23

Region 1

DuBois 24, Brookville 14

Karns City 35, Moniteau 6

St. Marys 34, Punxsutawney 21

Central Clarion 48, Bradford 7

Region 2

Redbank Valley 42, Ridgway 33

Union/A-C Valley 37, Kane 19

Keystone 41, Smethport 14

Region 3

Coudersport 22, Cameron County 0

Non-Region

Elk County Catholic 49, Otto-Eldred 6

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

Region 2

Port Allegany 40, Brockway 7

Non-Region

Bucktail 42, Sheffield 22

WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Sept. 30

Region 1

St. Marys at Brookville

Karns City at Central Clarion

Bradford at Moniteau

DuBois at Punxsutawney

Region 2

Union/A-C Valley at Redbank Valley

Ridgway at Keystone

Smethport at Brockway

Port Allegany at Kane

Region 3

Cameron County at Bucktail

Sheffield at Otto-Eldred

Coudersport at Elk County Catholic

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Oct. 7

Region 1

Bradford at Brookville

Moniteau at Central Clarion

Punxsutawney at Karns City

DuBois at St. Marys

Region 2

Redbank Valley at Kane

Port Allegany at Union/A-C Valley

Ridgway at Smethport

Keystone at Brockway

Region 3

Otto-Eldred at Couderspoprt

Sheffield at Cameron County

Non-Region

Elk County Catholic at Bucktail

