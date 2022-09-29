REGION 1
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Central Clarion;3;0;5;0;207;51
DuBois;3;0;4;1;135;108
Karns City;2;1;3;2;99;65
St. Marys;2;1;4;1;144;55
Punxsutawney;1;2;2;3;135;123
Brookville;1;2;1;4;47;116
Moniteau;0;3;1;4;46;116
Bradford;0;3;0;5;80;224
REGION 2
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;3;0;5;0;190;77
Port Allegany;3;0;4;1;168;42
Keystone;2;1;4;1;144;98
Union/A-C Valley;2;1;3;2;103;139
Brockway;1;2;2;3;151;134
Kane;1;2;1;4;108;159
Smethport;0;3;1;4;44;144
Ridgway;0;3;0;5;72;165
REGION 3
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Elk Co. Catholic;3;0;5;0;137;52
Coudersport;1;0;3;2;86;130
Otto-Eldred;2;1;3;2;169;99
Bucktail;1;2;2;2;90;94
Cameron County;0;1;0;5;32;115
Sheffield;0;3;0;4;18;153
WEEK 5 SCORES
FRIDAY, Sept. 23
Region 1
DuBois 24, Brookville 14
Karns City 35, Moniteau 6
St. Marys 34, Punxsutawney 21
Central Clarion 48, Bradford 7
Region 2
Redbank Valley 42, Ridgway 33
Union/A-C Valley 37, Kane 19
Keystone 41, Smethport 14
Region 3
Coudersport 22, Cameron County 0
Non-Region
Elk County Catholic 49, Otto-Eldred 6
SATURDAY, Sept. 24
Region 2
Port Allegany 40, Brockway 7
Non-Region
Bucktail 42, Sheffield 22
WEEK 6 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 30
Region 1
St. Marys at Brookville
Karns City at Central Clarion
Bradford at Moniteau
DuBois at Punxsutawney
Region 2
Union/A-C Valley at Redbank Valley
Ridgway at Keystone
Smethport at Brockway
Port Allegany at Kane
Region 3
Cameron County at Bucktail
Sheffield at Otto-Eldred
Coudersport at Elk County Catholic
WEEK 7 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Oct. 7
Region 1
Bradford at Brookville
Moniteau at Central Clarion
Punxsutawney at Karns City
DuBois at St. Marys
Region 2
Redbank Valley at Kane
Port Allegany at Union/A-C Valley
Ridgway at Smethport
Keystone at Brockway
Region 3
Otto-Eldred at Couderspoprt
Sheffield at Cameron County
Non-Region
Elk County Catholic at Bucktail