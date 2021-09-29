LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Karns City;4;0;5;0;199;51

Ridgway;4;1;4;1;168;67

Brookville;4;1;4;1;139;74

St. Marys;4;1;4;1;134;110

Kane;3;2;3;2;94;100

DuBois;2;2;2;3;76;74

Central Clarion;0;3;0;4;73;157

Punxsutawney;0;4;0;4;35;147

Moniteau;1;3;1;3;70;145

Bradford;0;5;0;5;100;198

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Keystone;3;0;4;0;111;68

Redbank Valley;2;1;4;1;236;34

Union-ACV;1;1;3;1;180;28

Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;2;2;33;110

Brockway;1;2;1;4;60;148

Bucktail;0;2;0;4;38;111

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;3;0;5;0;159;39

Cameron Co.;2;1;3;1;58;75

Port Allegany;2;1;2;2;124;91

Coudersport;1;2;1;3;122;87

Otto-Eldred;1;2;1;3;34;143

Sheffield;0;3;0;5;12;244

WEEK 5 SCORES

FRIDAY, Sept. 24

Large School

Karns City 41, Brookville 7

St. Marys 42, Central Clarion 39

DuBois 21, Ridgway 6

Kane 29, Punxsutawney 0

Moniteau 44, Bradford 38

Small School South

Redbank Valley 51, Brockway 0

Union/ACV 41, Elk Co. Catholic 0, called at halftime

Keystone 29, Bucktail 12

Small School North

Cameron County 54, Sheffield 2

Smethport 56, Otto-Eldred 18

MONDAY, Sept. 27

Small School South

Port Allegany 46, Coudersport 20

WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Oct. 1

Large School

Moniteau at Brookville

Kane at Central Clarion, Clarion U.

St. Marys at Karns City

Punxsutawney at Ridgway

DuBois at Bradford

Small School Non-Division

Redbank Valley at Smethport

Port Allegany at Union/ACV, at A-C Valley

Cameron County at Elk Co. Catholic

Bucktail at Coudersport

Brockway at Otto-Eldred

SATURDAY, Oct. 2

Small School Non-Division

Keystone at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, Oct. 7

Small School South

Union/A-C Valley at Keystone

FRIDAY, Oct. 8

Large School

Brookville at St. Marys

Ridgway at Central Clarion, Clarion U.

Bradford at Punxsutawney

Kane at Karns City

Moniteau at DuBois

Small School South

Elk County at Brockway

Redbank Valley at Bucktail

Small School North

Smethport at Cameron County

Otto-Eldred at Coudersport

SATURDAY, Oct. 9

Small School North

Sheffield at Port Allegany, 1:30 p.m.

 

