LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

St. Marys;8;1;8;2;287;205

Karns City;8;1;9;1;393;120

Ridgway;6;3;7;3;277;182

Brookville;6;3;7;3;269;156

DuBois;5;3;5;5;241;137

Kane;3;6;3;7;166;266

Central Clarion;4;3;4;5;206;252

Punxsutawney;2;6;2;7;161;196

Moniteau;1;7;1;8;109;311

Bradford;0;9;0;9;164;395

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Keystone;4;1;7;2;268;167

Redbank Valley;4;1;9;1;432;72

Union-ACV;2;2;7;2;324;94

Brockway;3;2;4;6;208;231

Elk Co. Catholic;1;4;3;5;146;224

Bucktail;0;4;0;9;75;291

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;4;1;7;2;219;78

Port Allegany;3;1;5;4;210;205

Coudersport;3;2;4;5;208;242

Otto-Eldred;2;3;3;7;175;226

Cameron Co.;2;3;5;4;230;175

Sheffield;0;4;0;8;30;447

WEEK 10 SCORES

FRIDAY, Oct. 29

Large School

Karns City 35, DuBois 14

Non-League

Brookville 42, Brockway 28

Tyrone 28, St. Marys 14

Clearfield 38, Central Clarion 7

Ridgway 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 13

Keystone 31, Moniteau 13

Redbank Valley 40, Punxsutawney 14

Recommended Video

Port Allegany 6, Kane 0

Union/A-C Valley 51, Coudersport 0

Cameron County 20, Bucktail 0

Cowanesque Valley 20, Otto-Eldred 0

D9 PLAYOFFS

Seeds listed with team

CLASS 1A

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, Nov. 5

Cameron County (7) at Union/A-C Valley (2), at Union, 7 p.m.

Curwensville (6) at Smethport (3), 7 p.m.

Port Allegany (5) at Keystone (4), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Times TBA

Nov. 12 or 13

Port Allegany/Keystone winner at Redbank Valley (1)

Curwensville/Smethport winner vs. Cameron/Union-ACV winner, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nov. 19 or 20

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 2A

SEMIFINALS

Nov. 12 or 13

Central Clarion (4) vs. Karns City (1)

Brookville (3) vs. Ridgway (2)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nov. 19 or 20

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 3A

CHAMPIONHIPS

FRIDAY, Nov. 5

St. Marys (2) vs. Clearfield (1), at Brockway, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

District 6-8-9 Sub-Regional

SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY, Nov. 5

University Prep at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte vs. Juniata, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nov. 12 or 13

Semifinal winners, TBA

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos