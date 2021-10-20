LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

St. Marys;7;1;7;1;230;158

Karns City;6;1;7;1;303;98

Ridgway;5;3;5;3;222;156

Brookville;6;2;6;2;234;114

DuBois;5;2;5;3;217;81

Kane;3;5;3;5;147;217

Central Clarion;3;3;3;4;178;204

Moniteau;1;6;1;6;83;238

Punxsutawney;1;6;1;6;105;243

Bradford;0;8;0;8;156;340

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Keystone;3;1;5;2;189;134

Redbank Valley;3;1;7;1;364;52

Union-ACV;2;1;6;1;267;66

Brockway;2;2;3;5;141;189

Elk Co. Catholic;1;3;3;4;126;176

Bucktail;0;3;0;7;75;232

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;4;0;7;1;219;72

Port Allegany;2;1;3;4;170;191

Cameron Co.;2;2;4;3;96;141

Coudersport;2;2;3;4;202;191

Otto-Eldred;1;3;2;5;98;206

Sheffield;0;3;0;7;30;370

WEEK 8 SCORES

THURSDAY, Oct. 14

Small School Non-Division

Union/A-C Valley 20, Cameron County 6

FRIDAY, Oct. 15

Large School

Brookville 42, Kane 15

Central Clarion 38, Bradford 7

St. Marys 42, Moniteau 6

DuBois 35, Punxsutawney 0

Karns City 35, Ridgway 0

Small School Non-Division

Redbank Valley 52, Coudersport 6

Smethport 26, Keystone 6

Elk County Catholic 68, Sheffield 0

Port Allegany 26, Brockway 21

Otto-Eldred 28, Bucktail 7

WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Oct. 22

Large School

Ridgway at Brookville

DuBois at Central Clarion, at C-L

Kane at St. Marys

Moniteau at Punxsutawney

Bradford at Karns City

Small School South

Redbank Valley at Union/ACV, Rimersburg

Brockway at Bucktail

Elk Co. Catholic at Keystone

Small School North

Cameron County at Port Allegany

Smethport at Coudersport

SATURDAY, Oct. 23

Small School North

Otto-Eldred at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

WEEK 10 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Oct. 29

Large School

DuBois at Karns City

Non-League

Brookville at Brockway

St. Marys at Tyrone

Central Clarion at Clearfield

Philipsburg-Osceola at Ridgway

Bradford at Bald Eagle Area

Keystone at Moniteau

Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney

Kane at Port Allegany

Coudersport at Union/A-C Valley

Cameron County at Bucktail

Otto-Eldred at Cowanesque Valley

