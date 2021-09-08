LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Ridgway;2;0;2;0;66;13

Brookville;2;0;2;0;57;13

Karns City;1;0;2;0;77;25

St. Marys;1;1;1;1;37;43

Kane;1;1;1;1;27;48

Central Clarion;0;0;0;1;7;38

DuBois;0;1;0;2;14;48

Punxsutawney;0;1;0;1;8;42

Moniteau;0;1;0;1;6;21

Bradford;0;2;0;2;25;66

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Keystone;1;0;2;0;58;50

Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;2;0;33;18

Brockway;1;0;1;1;47;55

Redbank Valley;0;1;1;1;79;28

Union-ACV;0;1;1;1;97;28

Bucktail;0;1;0;2;26;42

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;1;0;2;0;84;25

Cameron Co.;1;0;2;0;50;47

Port Allegany;1;0;1;1;64;36

Coudersport;0;1;0;2;39;41

Sheffield;0;1;0;2;6;126

Otto-Eldred;0;1;0;2;6;93

WEEK 2 RESULTS

FRIDAY, Sept. 3

Large School

Recommended Video

Brookville 21, DuBois 7

Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 8

St. Marys 30, Bradford 19

Ridgway 42, Kane 6

Central Clarion at Moniteau, canceled

Small School Non-Division

Redbank Valley 59, Otto-Eldred 6

Union/A-C Valley 77, Sheffield 0

Smethport 35, Brockway 19

Elk Co. Catholic 13, Coudersport 12

Cameron Co. 22, Bucktail 20

Keystone 36, Port Allegany 30

WEEK 3 RESULTS

THURSDAY, Sept. 9

Small School South

Union/A-C Valley at Bucktail

FRIDAY, Sept. 10

Large School

Punxsutawney at Brookville

DuBois at St. Marys

Central Clarion at Karns City

Bradford at Kane

Moniteau at Ridgway, Johnsonburg

Small School South

Elk Co. Catholic at Redbank Valley

Brockway at Keystone

Small School North

Port Allegany at Smethport

Cameron County at Otto-Eldred

SATURDAY, Sept. 11

Small School North

Sheffield at Coudersport, 7 p.m.

 

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos