LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Ridgway;2;0;2;0;66;13
Brookville;2;0;2;0;57;13
Karns City;1;0;2;0;77;25
St. Marys;1;1;1;1;37;43
Kane;1;1;1;1;27;48
Central Clarion;0;0;0;1;7;38
DuBois;0;1;0;2;14;48
Punxsutawney;0;1;0;1;8;42
Moniteau;0;1;0;1;6;21
Bradford;0;2;0;2;25;66
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Keystone;1;0;2;0;58;50
Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;2;0;33;18
Brockway;1;0;1;1;47;55
Redbank Valley;0;1;1;1;79;28
Union-ACV;0;1;1;1;97;28
Bucktail;0;1;0;2;26;42
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;1;0;2;0;84;25
Cameron Co.;1;0;2;0;50;47
Port Allegany;1;0;1;1;64;36
Coudersport;0;1;0;2;39;41
Sheffield;0;1;0;2;6;126
Otto-Eldred;0;1;0;2;6;93
WEEK 2 RESULTS
FRIDAY, Sept. 3
Large School
Brookville 21, DuBois 7
Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 8
St. Marys 30, Bradford 19
Ridgway 42, Kane 6
Central Clarion at Moniteau, canceled
Small School Non-Division
Redbank Valley 59, Otto-Eldred 6
Union/A-C Valley 77, Sheffield 0
Smethport 35, Brockway 19
Elk Co. Catholic 13, Coudersport 12
Cameron Co. 22, Bucktail 20
Keystone 36, Port Allegany 30
WEEK 3 RESULTS
THURSDAY, Sept. 9
Small School South
Union/A-C Valley at Bucktail
FRIDAY, Sept. 10
Large School
Punxsutawney at Brookville
DuBois at St. Marys
Central Clarion at Karns City
Bradford at Kane
Moniteau at Ridgway, Johnsonburg
Small School South
Elk Co. Catholic at Redbank Valley
Brockway at Keystone
Small School North
Port Allegany at Smethport
Cameron County at Otto-Eldred
SATURDAY, Sept. 11
Small School North
Sheffield at Coudersport, 7 p.m.