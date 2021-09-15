LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Ridgway;3;0;3;0;106;27

Brookville;3;0;3;0;92;19

Karns City;1;0;3;0;114;38

St. Marys;2;1;2;1;51;50

Kane;2;1;2;1;59;66

Central Clarion;0;1;0;2;20;75

DuBois;0;2;0;3;21;62

Punxsutawney;0;2;0;2;14;77

Moniteau;0;2;0;2;20;63

Bradford;0;2;0;2;43;98

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Keystone;2;0;3;0;82;56

Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;2;1;33;69

Redbank Valley;1;1;2;1;130;28

Brockway;1;1;1;2;53;79

Union-ACV;0;1;1;1;97;28

Bucktail;0;1;0;2;26;42

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;2;0;3;0;119;39

Cameron Co.;1;1;2;1;58;75

Port Allegany;1;1;1;2;78;71

Coudersport;1;1;1;2;102;41

Otto-Eldred;1;1;1;2;34;101

Sheffield;0;2;0;3;6;189

WEEK 3 RESULTS

THURSDAY, Sept. 9

Small School South

Union/A-C Valley at Bucktail, canceled

FRIDAY, Sept. 10

Large School

Brookville 35, Punxsutawney 6

St. Marys 14, DuBois 7

Karns City 37, Central Clarion 13

Kane 32, Bradford 18

Ridgway 42, Moniteau 14

Small School South

Redbank Valley 51, Elk Co. Catholic 0

Keystone 24, Brockway 6

Small School North

Smethport 35, Port Allegany 14

Otto-Eldred 28, Cameron County 8

SATURDAY, Sept. 11

Small School North

Coudersport 63, Sheffield 0

WEEK 4 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Sept. 17

Large School

Brookville at Central Clarion

St. Marys at Punxsutawney

Ridgway at Bradford

Karns City at Moniteau

Kane at DuBois

Small School

Non-Division

Union/A-C Valley at Otto-Eldred

Port Allegany at Elk Co. Catholic, canceled

Keystone at Cameron County, canceled

Smethport at Bucktail

Coudersport at Brockway

SATURDAY, Sept. 18

Small School

Non-Division

Redbank Valley at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

 

