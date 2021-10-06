LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Ridgway;5;1;5;1;208;88

Brookville;5;1;5;1;178;80

St. Marys;5;1;5;1;169;138

Karns City;4;1;5;1;227;86

DuBois;3;2;3;3;131;74

Kane;3;3;3;3;120;134

Central Clarion;1;3;1;4;107;183

Moniteau;1;4;1;4;70;145

Punxsutawney;0;5;0;5;56;187

Bradford;0;6;0;6;100;253

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Keystone;3;0;5;0;169;82

Redbank Valley;2;1;5;1;263;40

Union-ACV;1;1;4;1;221;36

Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;2;3;51;142

Brockway;1;2;2;4;86;156

Bucktail;0;2;0;5;62;155

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;3;0;5;1;165;66

Cameron Co.;2;1;4;1;90;93

Port Allegany;2;1;2;3;132;132

Coudersport;1;2;2;3;166;111

Otto-Eldred;1;2;1;4;42;169

Sheffield;0;3;0;6;30;302

WEEK 6 SCORES

FRIDAY, Oct. 1

Large School

Brookville 39, Moniteau 6

Central Clarion 34, Kane 6

St. Marys 35, Karns City 28

Ridgway 40, Punxsutawney 21

DuBois 55, Bradford 0

Small School Non-Division

Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6

Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8

Cameron County 32, Elk Co. Catholic 18

Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24

Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8

SATURDAY, Oct. 2

Small School Non-Division

Keystone 58, Sheffield 14

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, Oct. 7

Small School South

Union/A-C Valley at Keystone

FRIDAY, Oct. 8

Large School

Brookville at St. Marys

Ridgway at Central Clarion, Clarion U.

Bradford at Punxsutawney

Kane at Karns City

Moniteau at DuBois

Small School South

Elk County at Brockway

Redbank Valley at Bucktail

Small School North

Smethport at Cameron County

Otto-Eldred at Coudersport

SATURDAY, Oct. 9

Small School North

Sheffield at Port Allegany, 1:30 p.m.

 

