LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

St. Marys;6;1;6;1;188;152

Karns City;5;1;6;1;268;98

Ridgway;5;2;5;2;222;121

Brookville;5;2;5;2;192;99

DuBois;4;2;4;3;182;81

Kane;3;4;3;4;132;175

Central Clarion;2;3;2;4;140;197

Moniteau;1;5;1;5;77;196

Punxsutawney;1;5;1;5;105;208

Bradford;0;7;0;7;149;302

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Keystone;3;1;5;1;183;108

Redbank Valley;3;1;6;1;312;46

Union-ACV;2;1;5;1;247;60

Brockway;2;2;3;4;120;163

Elk Co. Catholic;1;3;2;4;58;176

Bucktail;0;3;0;6;68;204

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;4;0;6;1;193;66

Port Allegany;2;1;2;4;144;170

Cameron Co.;2;2;4;2;90;121

Coudersport;2;2;3;3;196;139

Otto-Eldred;1;3;1;5;70;199

Sheffield;0;3;0;6;30;302

WEEK 7 SCORES

THURSDAY, Oct. 7

Small School South

Union/A-C Valley 26, Keystone 24

FRIDAY, Oct. 8

Large School

St. Marys 19, Brookville 14

Central Clarion 33, Ridgway 14

Punxsutawney 49, Bradford 21

Karns City 41, Kane 12

DuBois 51, Moniteau 7

Small School South

Brockway 34, Elk County Catholic 7

Redbank Valley 49, Bucktail 6

Small School North

Smethport 28, Cameron County 0

Coudersport 30, Otto-Eldred 28

SATURDAY, Oct. 9

Small School North

Sheffield at Port Allegany, canceled

Wellsboro 38, Port Allegany 12

WEEK 8 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, Oct. 14

Small School Non-Division

Union/A-C Valley at Cameron County

FRIDAY, Oct. 15

Large School

Brookville at Kane

Central Clarion at Bradford

St. Marys at Moniteau

Punxsutawney at DuBois

Karns City at Ridgway

Small School Non-Division

Coudersport at Redbank Valley

Keystone at Smethport

Sheffield at Elk County Catholic

Port Allegany at Brockway

Bucktail at Otto-Eldred

WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Oct. 22

Large School

Ridgway at Brookville

DuBois at Central Clarion, at C-L

Kane at St. Marys

Moniteau at Punxsutawney

Bradford at Karns City

Small School South

Redbank Valley at Union/ACV, Rimersburg

Brockway at Bucktail

Elk Co. Catholic at Keystone

Small School North

Cameron County at Port Allegany

Smethport at Coudersport

SATURDAY, Oct. 23

Small School North

Otto-Eldred at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

