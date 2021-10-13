LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
St. Marys;6;1;6;1;188;152
Karns City;5;1;6;1;268;98
Ridgway;5;2;5;2;222;121
Brookville;5;2;5;2;192;99
DuBois;4;2;4;3;182;81
Kane;3;4;3;4;132;175
Central Clarion;2;3;2;4;140;197
Moniteau;1;5;1;5;77;196
Punxsutawney;1;5;1;5;105;208
Bradford;0;7;0;7;149;302
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Keystone;3;1;5;1;183;108
Redbank Valley;3;1;6;1;312;46
Union-ACV;2;1;5;1;247;60
Brockway;2;2;3;4;120;163
Elk Co. Catholic;1;3;2;4;58;176
Bucktail;0;3;0;6;68;204
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;4;0;6;1;193;66
Port Allegany;2;1;2;4;144;170
Cameron Co.;2;2;4;2;90;121
Coudersport;2;2;3;3;196;139
Otto-Eldred;1;3;1;5;70;199
Sheffield;0;3;0;6;30;302
WEEK 7 SCORES
THURSDAY, Oct. 7
Small School South
Union/A-C Valley 26, Keystone 24
FRIDAY, Oct. 8
Large School
St. Marys 19, Brookville 14
Central Clarion 33, Ridgway 14
Punxsutawney 49, Bradford 21
Karns City 41, Kane 12
DuBois 51, Moniteau 7
Small School South
Brockway 34, Elk County Catholic 7
Redbank Valley 49, Bucktail 6
Small School North
Smethport 28, Cameron County 0
Coudersport 30, Otto-Eldred 28
SATURDAY, Oct. 9
Small School North
Sheffield at Port Allegany, canceled
Wellsboro 38, Port Allegany 12
WEEK 8 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, Oct. 14
Small School Non-Division
Union/A-C Valley at Cameron County
FRIDAY, Oct. 15
Large School
Brookville at Kane
Central Clarion at Bradford
St. Marys at Moniteau
Punxsutawney at DuBois
Karns City at Ridgway
Small School Non-Division
Coudersport at Redbank Valley
Keystone at Smethport
Sheffield at Elk County Catholic
Port Allegany at Brockway
Bucktail at Otto-Eldred
WEEK 9 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Oct. 22
Large School
Ridgway at Brookville
DuBois at Central Clarion, at C-L
Kane at St. Marys
Moniteau at Punxsutawney
Bradford at Karns City
Small School South
Redbank Valley at Union/ACV, Rimersburg
Brockway at Bucktail
Elk Co. Catholic at Keystone
Small School North
Cameron County at Port Allegany
Smethport at Coudersport
SATURDAY, Oct. 23
Small School North
Otto-Eldred at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.