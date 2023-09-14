REGION 1
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Central Clarion;1;0;3;0;178;33
St. Marys;1;0;3;0;78;14
Punxsutawney;1;0;2;1;128;56
DuBois;1;0;1;2;68;80
Bradford;0;1;2;1;69;68
Moniteau;0;1;1;2;60;74
Karns City;0;1;1;2;77;90
Brookville;0;1;1;2;78;117
REGION 2
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Port Allegany;2;0;2;1;101;57
Redbank Valley;1;0;3;0;156;40
Brockway1;0;3;0;105;19
Union/ACV;1;0;1;2;43;105
Keystone;0;1;0;3;33;104
Ridgway;0;1;0;3;28;103
Kane;0;1;0;3;6;129
Smethport;0;2;0;3;7;140
REGION 3
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Otto-Eldred;2;0;2;1;114;84
Bucktail;2;0;3;0;115;69
Cameron Co.;0;0;3;0;74;45
Coudersport;0;0;1;2;54;83
Elk Co. Catholic;0;2;0;3;52;111
Sheffield;0;2;0;2;53;113
WEEK 3 SCORES
FRIDAY, Sept. 8
Region 2
Port Allegany 55, Smethport 0
Region 3
Bucktail 42, Elk Co. Catholic 16
Non-Region
Brookville 44, Keystone 20
Redbank Valley 50, Punxsutawney 27
Central Clarion 72, Union/A-C Valley 0
St. Marys 30, Kane 0
Bradford 35, Otto-Eldred 12
Northern Bedford 30, DuBois 14
Karns City 35, Ridgway 14
Cameron County 40, Moniteau 26
Brockway 49, Coudersport 6
SATURDAY, Sept. 9
Non-Region
Montrose at Sheffield, canceled
WEEK 4 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 15
Region 1
Brookville at Moniteau
Central Clarion at Punxsutawney
Bradford at DuBois
Karns City at St. Marys
Region 2
Brockway at Union/ACV
Ridgway at Kane
Region 3
Bucktail at Otto-Eldred
Non-Region
Port Allegany at Cameron County
Coudersport at Smethport
SATURDAY, Sept. 16
Region 2
Redbank Valley at Keystone, noon
Region 3
Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.