REGION 1

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Central Clarion;1;0;3;0;178;33

St. Marys;1;0;3;0;78;14

Punxsutawney;1;0;2;1;128;56

DuBois;1;0;1;2;68;80

Bradford;0;1;2;1;69;68

Moniteau;0;1;1;2;60;74

Karns City;0;1;1;2;77;90

Brookville;0;1;1;2;78;117

REGION 2

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Port Allegany;2;0;2;1;101;57

Redbank Valley;1;0;3;0;156;40

Brockway1;0;3;0;105;19

Union/ACV;1;0;1;2;43;105

Keystone;0;1;0;3;33;104

Ridgway;0;1;0;3;28;103

Kane;0;1;0;3;6;129

Smethport;0;2;0;3;7;140

REGION 3

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Otto-Eldred;2;0;2;1;114;84

Bucktail;2;0;3;0;115;69

Cameron Co.;0;0;3;0;74;45

Coudersport;0;0;1;2;54;83

Elk Co. Catholic;0;2;0;3;52;111

Sheffield;0;2;0;2;53;113

WEEK 3 SCORES

FRIDAY, Sept. 8

Region 2

Port Allegany 55, Smethport 0

Region 3

Bucktail 42, Elk Co. Catholic 16

Non-Region

Brookville 44, Keystone 20

Redbank Valley 50, Punxsutawney 27

Central Clarion 72, Union/A-C Valley 0

St. Marys 30, Kane 0

Bradford 35, Otto-Eldred 12

Northern Bedford 30, DuBois 14

Karns City 35, Ridgway 14

Cameron County 40, Moniteau 26

Brockway 49, Coudersport 6

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Non-Region

Montrose at Sheffield, canceled

WEEK 4 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Sept. 15

Region 1

Brookville at Moniteau

Central Clarion at Punxsutawney

Bradford at DuBois

Karns City at St. Marys

Region 2

Brockway at Union/ACV

Ridgway at Kane

Region 3

Bucktail at Otto-Eldred

Non-Region

Port Allegany at Cameron County

Coudersport at Smethport

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

Region 2

Redbank Valley at Keystone, noon

Region 3

Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

